Exceptionally data-rich patient reports

You can set up patient reports to automatically capture pre-selected image sequences, kinetic curves, measurements, and annotations. Lesions are assessed according to PI-RADS® v.2.1 scoring and are automatically registered to the PI-RADS sector map as 2D projections. This data is incorporated into standardized reports. Upon completion, you can print patient reports, save as a PDF, or send as DICOM images.