DynaCAD Breast

Customizable displays of post-processed data

Take advantage of an advanced post-processing engine that automatically generates multi-planar reformatted (MPR) and maximum intensity projection (MIP) images. You can also apply 3D image registration to correct motion artifacts, and chest wall/cardiac masking to help focus on the target anatomy. Additional tools are available to help analyze the data, such as subtraction images and color overlays based on kinetic characteristics. You can view the post-processed data in a customized hanging protocol or automatically forward it to a PACS archive.