Complex SHD and CHD cases require innovative use of technology. With Philips Allura Xper FD20/10 biplane X-ray system, advances in Live Image Guidance and interventional tools are helping make procedures easier and reducing patient risk.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media galerij
Kenmerken
HeartNavigator – gain confidence to perform CHD and SHD procedures
HeartNavigator – gain confidence to perform CHD and SHD procedures
Performing congenital and structural heart disease procedure scan be a tense and challenging experience. These procedures are complicated, and experience is required to perform them skillfully. HeartNavigator is designed to increase your confidence in carrying out these procedures.
HeartNavigator – gain confidence to perform CHD and SHD procedures
Performing congenital and structural heart disease procedure scan be a tense and challenging experience. These procedures are complicated, and experience is required to perform them skillfully. HeartNavigator is designed to increase your confidence in carrying out these procedures.
HeartNavigator – gain confidence to perform CHD and SHD procedures
Performing congenital and structural heart disease procedure scan be a tense and challenging experience. These procedures are complicated, and experience is required to perform them skillfully. HeartNavigator is designed to increase your confidence in carrying out these procedures.
HeartNavigator – gain confidence to perform CHD and SHD procedures
HeartNavigator – gain confidence to perform CHD and SHD procedures
Performing congenital and structural heart disease procedure scan be a tense and challenging experience. These procedures are complicated, and experience is required to perform them skillfully. HeartNavigator is designed to increase your confidence in carrying out these procedures.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
The right image can save vital time
The right image can save vital time
Getting high quality images the first time can save vital time for your procedures. Our 2K2 imaging chain starts by delivering four times higher resolution than conventional X-ray systems. Proprietary Xres adaptive image processing then applies real-time harmonization and edge enhancement to acquired images. This combination allows you to visualize fine vessel details in steep projections and over the diaphragm or spine areas. Images are virtually free of noise, with extraordinary clarity and border definition.
The right image can save vital time
Getting high quality images the first time can save vital time for your procedures. Our 2K2 imaging chain starts by delivering four times higher resolution than conventional X-ray systems. Proprietary Xres adaptive image processing then applies real-time harmonization and edge enhancement to acquired images. This combination allows you to visualize fine vessel details in steep projections and over the diaphragm or spine areas. Images are virtually free of noise, with extraordinary clarity and border definition.
The right image can save vital time
Getting high quality images the first time can save vital time for your procedures. Our 2K2 imaging chain starts by delivering four times higher resolution than conventional X-ray systems. Proprietary Xres adaptive image processing then applies real-time harmonization and edge enhancement to acquired images. This combination allows you to visualize fine vessel details in steep projections and over the diaphragm or spine areas. Images are virtually free of noise, with extraordinary clarity and border definition.
Getting high quality images the first time can save vital time for your procedures. Our 2K2 imaging chain starts by delivering four times higher resolution than conventional X-ray systems. Proprietary Xres adaptive image processing then applies real-time harmonization and edge enhancement to acquired images. This combination allows you to visualize fine vessel details in steep projections and over the diaphragm or spine areas. Images are virtually free of noise, with extraordinary clarity and border definition.
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
Philips XperSwing acquires RAO/LAO cranial/caudal views in just one acquisition run by moving the C-arm in a curved trajectory instead of multiple acquisitions. This facilitates reduction of contrast medium and radiation exposure, while providing a complete visualization of complex coronary vasculature. Additional views are also captured, providing a more comprehensive appraisal of the coronary tree.
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
Philips XperSwing acquires RAO/LAO cranial/caudal views in just one acquisition run by moving the C-arm in a curved trajectory instead of multiple acquisitions. This facilitates reduction of contrast medium and radiation exposure, while providing a complete visualization of complex coronary vasculature. Additional views are also captured, providing a more comprehensive appraisal of the coronary tree.
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
Philips XperSwing acquires RAO/LAO cranial/caudal views in just one acquisition run by moving the C-arm in a curved trajectory instead of multiple acquisitions. This facilitates reduction of contrast medium and radiation exposure, while providing a complete visualization of complex coronary vasculature. Additional views are also captured, providing a more comprehensive appraisal of the coronary tree.
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
Philips XperSwing acquires RAO/LAO cranial/caudal views in just one acquisition run by moving the C-arm in a curved trajectory instead of multiple acquisitions. This facilitates reduction of contrast medium and radiation exposure, while providing a complete visualization of complex coronary vasculature. Additional views are also captured, providing a more comprehensive appraisal of the coronary tree.
Congenital and structural heart diseases can be hard to predict and visualize, requiring quite extreme and exotic projections to capture each individual’s anatomy. With our unique lateral double C-arm, you can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies or missing anatomical structures. It allows, for instance, a four chamber view of the atrial septum. Two views are created with a single contrast injection. By combining a 20 x 20 cm lateral with a 30 x 40 cm frontal, you get full flexibility for imaging infants, young children, and adults without panning.
Congenital and structural heart diseases can be hard to predict and visualize, requiring quite extreme and exotic projections to capture each individual’s anatomy. With our unique lateral double C-arm, you can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies or missing anatomical structures. It allows, for instance, a four chamber view of the atrial septum. Two views are created with a single contrast injection. By combining a 20 x 20 cm lateral with a 30 x 40 cm frontal, you get full flexibility for imaging infants, young children, and adults without panning.
Congenital and structural heart diseases can be hard to predict and visualize, requiring quite extreme and exotic projections to capture each individual’s anatomy. With our unique lateral double C-arm, you can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies or missing anatomical structures. It allows, for instance, a four chamber view of the atrial septum. Two views are created with a single contrast injection. By combining a 20 x 20 cm lateral with a 30 x 40 cm frontal, you get full flexibility for imaging infants, young children, and adults without panning.
Congenital and structural heart diseases can be hard to predict and visualize, requiring quite extreme and exotic projections to capture each individual’s anatomy. With our unique lateral double C-arm, you can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies or missing anatomical structures. It allows, for instance, a four chamber view of the atrial septum. Two views are created with a single contrast injection. By combining a 20 x 20 cm lateral with a 30 x 40 cm frontal, you get full flexibility for imaging infants, young children, and adults without panning.
View each procedure your way
View each procedure your way
With the FlexVision XL 56-inch 8-megapixel monitor you experience an unprecedented level of detail and comfort for each procedure. See up to eight different inputs on a single widescreen. You have full control with flexible switching and SuperZoom technology. Video inputs can be placed anywhere, at any stage of the procedure, so the most relevant information is always easy to see.
View each procedure your way
With the FlexVision XL 56-inch 8-megapixel monitor you experience an unprecedented level of detail and comfort for each procedure. See up to eight different inputs on a single widescreen. You have full control with flexible switching and SuperZoom technology. Video inputs can be placed anywhere, at any stage of the procedure, so the most relevant information is always easy to see.
View each procedure your way
With the FlexVision XL 56-inch 8-megapixel monitor you experience an unprecedented level of detail and comfort for each procedure. See up to eight different inputs on a single widescreen. You have full control with flexible switching and SuperZoom technology. Video inputs can be placed anywhere, at any stage of the procedure, so the most relevant information is always easy to see.
With the FlexVision XL 56-inch 8-megapixel monitor you experience an unprecedented level of detail and comfort for each procedure. See up to eight different inputs on a single widescreen. You have full control with flexible switching and SuperZoom technology. Video inputs can be placed anywhere, at any stage of the procedure, so the most relevant information is always easy to see.
Get full access for all procedures
Get full access for all procedures
The frontal and lateral C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient access for the heart team. There is plenty of space at the head side for the anesthesiologist and echocardiologist without interfering with the rest of the team. The FD20/10 biplane system has a very small footprint to allow maximal floor clearance.
Get full access for all procedures
The frontal and lateral C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient access for the heart team. There is plenty of space at the head side for the anesthesiologist and echocardiologist without interfering with the rest of the team. The FD20/10 biplane system has a very small footprint to allow maximal floor clearance.
Get full access for all procedures
The frontal and lateral C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient access for the heart team. There is plenty of space at the head side for the anesthesiologist and echocardiologist without interfering with the rest of the team. The FD20/10 biplane system has a very small footprint to allow maximal floor clearance.
The frontal and lateral C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient access for the heart team. There is plenty of space at the head side for the anesthesiologist and echocardiologist without interfering with the rest of the team. The FD20/10 biplane system has a very small footprint to allow maximal floor clearance.
More information for technically difficult patients
More information for technically difficult patients
Many procedures, such as TAVI and mitral valve repair, benefit from fusion imaging in addition to fluoroscopy to guide the device to the treatment site. To enhance confidence during challenging interventions, the Philips EPIQ 7 ultrasound system incorporates our most powerful architecture ever applied to ultrasound imaging. Supported by our family of proprietary xMATRIX transducers and our leading-edge Anatomical Intelligence, this platform offers you accurate diagnosis, first-time right.
More information for technically difficult patients
Many procedures, such as TAVI and mitral valve repair, benefit from fusion imaging in addition to fluoroscopy to guide the device to the treatment site. To enhance confidence during challenging interventions, the Philips EPIQ 7 ultrasound system incorporates our most powerful architecture ever applied to ultrasound imaging. Supported by our family of proprietary xMATRIX transducers and our leading-edge Anatomical Intelligence, this platform offers you accurate diagnosis, first-time right.
More information for technically difficult patients
Many procedures, such as TAVI and mitral valve repair, benefit from fusion imaging in addition to fluoroscopy to guide the device to the treatment site. To enhance confidence during challenging interventions, the Philips EPIQ 7 ultrasound system incorporates our most powerful architecture ever applied to ultrasound imaging. Supported by our family of proprietary xMATRIX transducers and our leading-edge Anatomical Intelligence, this platform offers you accurate diagnosis, first-time right.
More information for technically difficult patients
More information for technically difficult patients
Many procedures, such as TAVI and mitral valve repair, benefit from fusion imaging in addition to fluoroscopy to guide the device to the treatment site. To enhance confidence during challenging interventions, the Philips EPIQ 7 ultrasound system incorporates our most powerful architecture ever applied to ultrasound imaging. Supported by our family of proprietary xMATRIX transducers and our leading-edge Anatomical Intelligence, this platform offers you accurate diagnosis, first-time right.
Improved clinical information
Improved clinical information
You get improved clinical information from each scan and a higher level of confidence; even for technically difficult patients. For example, the Mitral Valve Navigator A.I. (MVNA.I.) takes a live 3D volume of the mitral valve and turns it into an easy-to-interpret model in eight guided steps. Compared to previously-available tools, the MVNA.I. models and measures with 89% fewer clicks.
Improved clinical information
You get improved clinical information from each scan and a higher level of confidence; even for technically difficult patients. For example, the Mitral Valve Navigator A.I. (MVNA.I.) takes a live 3D volume of the mitral valve and turns it into an easy-to-interpret model in eight guided steps. Compared to previously-available tools, the MVNA.I. models and measures with 89% fewer clicks.
Improved clinical information
You get improved clinical information from each scan and a higher level of confidence; even for technically difficult patients. For example, the Mitral Valve Navigator A.I. (MVNA.I.) takes a live 3D volume of the mitral valve and turns it into an easy-to-interpret model in eight guided steps. Compared to previously-available tools, the MVNA.I. models and measures with 89% fewer clicks.
You get improved clinical information from each scan and a higher level of confidence; even for technically difficult patients. For example, the Mitral Valve Navigator A.I. (MVNA.I.) takes a live 3D volume of the mitral valve and turns it into an easy-to-interpret model in eight guided steps. Compared to previously-available tools, the MVNA.I. models and measures with 89% fewer clicks.
Easily handle a variety of patients
Easily handle a variety of patients
The Xper table is designed to make patient positioning easier than ever, for young and old, large and small. Thanks to its feather-light, free-floating capabilities and 250 kg patient weight capacity. Together with its true iso-centric tilt and cradle capabilities, you get all the flexibility you need for a broad range of procedures and patients.
Easily handle a variety of patients
The Xper table is designed to make patient positioning easier than ever, for young and old, large and small. Thanks to its feather-light, free-floating capabilities and 250 kg patient weight capacity. Together with its true iso-centric tilt and cradle capabilities, you get all the flexibility you need for a broad range of procedures and patients.
Easily handle a variety of patients
The Xper table is designed to make patient positioning easier than ever, for young and old, large and small. Thanks to its feather-light, free-floating capabilities and 250 kg patient weight capacity. Together with its true iso-centric tilt and cradle capabilities, you get all the flexibility you need for a broad range of procedures and patients.
The Xper table is designed to make patient positioning easier than ever, for young and old, large and small. Thanks to its feather-light, free-floating capabilities and 250 kg patient weight capacity. Together with its true iso-centric tilt and cradle capabilities, you get all the flexibility you need for a broad range of procedures and patients.
Personalize your interventions
Personalize your interventions
With Xper Settings, your personal preferences and protocols are pre-programmed, saving you time and effort during procedures. Patient data management, exam scheduling, image acquisition, system movement, image post-processing, and archiving. All can be set according to your own way of working. Designed to allow each clinician to work efficiently and confidently.
Personalize your interventions
With Xper Settings, your personal preferences and protocols are pre-programmed, saving you time and effort during procedures. Patient data management, exam scheduling, image acquisition, system movement, image post-processing, and archiving. All can be set according to your own way of working. Designed to allow each clinician to work efficiently and confidently.
Personalize your interventions
With Xper Settings, your personal preferences and protocols are pre-programmed, saving you time and effort during procedures. Patient data management, exam scheduling, image acquisition, system movement, image post-processing, and archiving. All can be set according to your own way of working. Designed to allow each clinician to work efficiently and confidently.
With Xper Settings, your personal preferences and protocols are pre-programmed, saving you time and effort during procedures. Patient data management, exam scheduling, image acquisition, system movement, image post-processing, and archiving. All can be set according to your own way of working. Designed to allow each clinician to work efficiently and confidently.
Count on us as your patients count on you
Count on us as your patients count on you
Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Count on us as your patients count on you
Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Count on us as your patients count on you
Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
HeartNavigator – gain confidence to perform CHD and SHD procedures
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
The right image can save vital time
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
HeartNavigator – gain confidence to perform CHD and SHD procedures
HeartNavigator – gain confidence to perform CHD and SHD procedures
Performing congenital and structural heart disease procedure scan be a tense and challenging experience. These procedures are complicated, and experience is required to perform them skillfully. HeartNavigator is designed to increase your confidence in carrying out these procedures.
HeartNavigator – gain confidence to perform CHD and SHD procedures
Performing congenital and structural heart disease procedure scan be a tense and challenging experience. These procedures are complicated, and experience is required to perform them skillfully. HeartNavigator is designed to increase your confidence in carrying out these procedures.
HeartNavigator – gain confidence to perform CHD and SHD procedures
Performing congenital and structural heart disease procedure scan be a tense and challenging experience. These procedures are complicated, and experience is required to perform them skillfully. HeartNavigator is designed to increase your confidence in carrying out these procedures.
HeartNavigator – gain confidence to perform CHD and SHD procedures
HeartNavigator – gain confidence to perform CHD and SHD procedures
Performing congenital and structural heart disease procedure scan be a tense and challenging experience. These procedures are complicated, and experience is required to perform them skillfully. HeartNavigator is designed to increase your confidence in carrying out these procedures.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
The right image can save vital time
The right image can save vital time
Getting high quality images the first time can save vital time for your procedures. Our 2K2 imaging chain starts by delivering four times higher resolution than conventional X-ray systems. Proprietary Xres adaptive image processing then applies real-time harmonization and edge enhancement to acquired images. This combination allows you to visualize fine vessel details in steep projections and over the diaphragm or spine areas. Images are virtually free of noise, with extraordinary clarity and border definition.
The right image can save vital time
Getting high quality images the first time can save vital time for your procedures. Our 2K2 imaging chain starts by delivering four times higher resolution than conventional X-ray systems. Proprietary Xres adaptive image processing then applies real-time harmonization and edge enhancement to acquired images. This combination allows you to visualize fine vessel details in steep projections and over the diaphragm or spine areas. Images are virtually free of noise, with extraordinary clarity and border definition.
The right image can save vital time
Getting high quality images the first time can save vital time for your procedures. Our 2K2 imaging chain starts by delivering four times higher resolution than conventional X-ray systems. Proprietary Xres adaptive image processing then applies real-time harmonization and edge enhancement to acquired images. This combination allows you to visualize fine vessel details in steep projections and over the diaphragm or spine areas. Images are virtually free of noise, with extraordinary clarity and border definition.
Getting high quality images the first time can save vital time for your procedures. Our 2K2 imaging chain starts by delivering four times higher resolution than conventional X-ray systems. Proprietary Xres adaptive image processing then applies real-time harmonization and edge enhancement to acquired images. This combination allows you to visualize fine vessel details in steep projections and over the diaphragm or spine areas. Images are virtually free of noise, with extraordinary clarity and border definition.
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
Philips XperSwing acquires RAO/LAO cranial/caudal views in just one acquisition run by moving the C-arm in a curved trajectory instead of multiple acquisitions. This facilitates reduction of contrast medium and radiation exposure, while providing a complete visualization of complex coronary vasculature. Additional views are also captured, providing a more comprehensive appraisal of the coronary tree.
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
Philips XperSwing acquires RAO/LAO cranial/caudal views in just one acquisition run by moving the C-arm in a curved trajectory instead of multiple acquisitions. This facilitates reduction of contrast medium and radiation exposure, while providing a complete visualization of complex coronary vasculature. Additional views are also captured, providing a more comprehensive appraisal of the coronary tree.
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
Philips XperSwing acquires RAO/LAO cranial/caudal views in just one acquisition run by moving the C-arm in a curved trajectory instead of multiple acquisitions. This facilitates reduction of contrast medium and radiation exposure, while providing a complete visualization of complex coronary vasculature. Additional views are also captured, providing a more comprehensive appraisal of the coronary tree.
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
Philips XperSwing acquires RAO/LAO cranial/caudal views in just one acquisition run by moving the C-arm in a curved trajectory instead of multiple acquisitions. This facilitates reduction of contrast medium and radiation exposure, while providing a complete visualization of complex coronary vasculature. Additional views are also captured, providing a more comprehensive appraisal of the coronary tree.
Congenital and structural heart diseases can be hard to predict and visualize, requiring quite extreme and exotic projections to capture each individual’s anatomy. With our unique lateral double C-arm, you can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies or missing anatomical structures. It allows, for instance, a four chamber view of the atrial septum. Two views are created with a single contrast injection. By combining a 20 x 20 cm lateral with a 30 x 40 cm frontal, you get full flexibility for imaging infants, young children, and adults without panning.
Congenital and structural heart diseases can be hard to predict and visualize, requiring quite extreme and exotic projections to capture each individual’s anatomy. With our unique lateral double C-arm, you can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies or missing anatomical structures. It allows, for instance, a four chamber view of the atrial septum. Two views are created with a single contrast injection. By combining a 20 x 20 cm lateral with a 30 x 40 cm frontal, you get full flexibility for imaging infants, young children, and adults without panning.
Congenital and structural heart diseases can be hard to predict and visualize, requiring quite extreme and exotic projections to capture each individual’s anatomy. With our unique lateral double C-arm, you can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies or missing anatomical structures. It allows, for instance, a four chamber view of the atrial septum. Two views are created with a single contrast injection. By combining a 20 x 20 cm lateral with a 30 x 40 cm frontal, you get full flexibility for imaging infants, young children, and adults without panning.
Congenital and structural heart diseases can be hard to predict and visualize, requiring quite extreme and exotic projections to capture each individual’s anatomy. With our unique lateral double C-arm, you can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies or missing anatomical structures. It allows, for instance, a four chamber view of the atrial septum. Two views are created with a single contrast injection. By combining a 20 x 20 cm lateral with a 30 x 40 cm frontal, you get full flexibility for imaging infants, young children, and adults without panning.
View each procedure your way
View each procedure your way
With the FlexVision XL 56-inch 8-megapixel monitor you experience an unprecedented level of detail and comfort for each procedure. See up to eight different inputs on a single widescreen. You have full control with flexible switching and SuperZoom technology. Video inputs can be placed anywhere, at any stage of the procedure, so the most relevant information is always easy to see.
View each procedure your way
With the FlexVision XL 56-inch 8-megapixel monitor you experience an unprecedented level of detail and comfort for each procedure. See up to eight different inputs on a single widescreen. You have full control with flexible switching and SuperZoom technology. Video inputs can be placed anywhere, at any stage of the procedure, so the most relevant information is always easy to see.
View each procedure your way
With the FlexVision XL 56-inch 8-megapixel monitor you experience an unprecedented level of detail and comfort for each procedure. See up to eight different inputs on a single widescreen. You have full control with flexible switching and SuperZoom technology. Video inputs can be placed anywhere, at any stage of the procedure, so the most relevant information is always easy to see.
With the FlexVision XL 56-inch 8-megapixel monitor you experience an unprecedented level of detail and comfort for each procedure. See up to eight different inputs on a single widescreen. You have full control with flexible switching and SuperZoom technology. Video inputs can be placed anywhere, at any stage of the procedure, so the most relevant information is always easy to see.
Get full access for all procedures
Get full access for all procedures
The frontal and lateral C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient access for the heart team. There is plenty of space at the head side for the anesthesiologist and echocardiologist without interfering with the rest of the team. The FD20/10 biplane system has a very small footprint to allow maximal floor clearance.
Get full access for all procedures
The frontal and lateral C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient access for the heart team. There is plenty of space at the head side for the anesthesiologist and echocardiologist without interfering with the rest of the team. The FD20/10 biplane system has a very small footprint to allow maximal floor clearance.
Get full access for all procedures
The frontal and lateral C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient access for the heart team. There is plenty of space at the head side for the anesthesiologist and echocardiologist without interfering with the rest of the team. The FD20/10 biplane system has a very small footprint to allow maximal floor clearance.
The frontal and lateral C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient access for the heart team. There is plenty of space at the head side for the anesthesiologist and echocardiologist without interfering with the rest of the team. The FD20/10 biplane system has a very small footprint to allow maximal floor clearance.
More information for technically difficult patients
More information for technically difficult patients
Many procedures, such as TAVI and mitral valve repair, benefit from fusion imaging in addition to fluoroscopy to guide the device to the treatment site. To enhance confidence during challenging interventions, the Philips EPIQ 7 ultrasound system incorporates our most powerful architecture ever applied to ultrasound imaging. Supported by our family of proprietary xMATRIX transducers and our leading-edge Anatomical Intelligence, this platform offers you accurate diagnosis, first-time right.
More information for technically difficult patients
Many procedures, such as TAVI and mitral valve repair, benefit from fusion imaging in addition to fluoroscopy to guide the device to the treatment site. To enhance confidence during challenging interventions, the Philips EPIQ 7 ultrasound system incorporates our most powerful architecture ever applied to ultrasound imaging. Supported by our family of proprietary xMATRIX transducers and our leading-edge Anatomical Intelligence, this platform offers you accurate diagnosis, first-time right.
More information for technically difficult patients
Many procedures, such as TAVI and mitral valve repair, benefit from fusion imaging in addition to fluoroscopy to guide the device to the treatment site. To enhance confidence during challenging interventions, the Philips EPIQ 7 ultrasound system incorporates our most powerful architecture ever applied to ultrasound imaging. Supported by our family of proprietary xMATRIX transducers and our leading-edge Anatomical Intelligence, this platform offers you accurate diagnosis, first-time right.
More information for technically difficult patients
More information for technically difficult patients
Many procedures, such as TAVI and mitral valve repair, benefit from fusion imaging in addition to fluoroscopy to guide the device to the treatment site. To enhance confidence during challenging interventions, the Philips EPIQ 7 ultrasound system incorporates our most powerful architecture ever applied to ultrasound imaging. Supported by our family of proprietary xMATRIX transducers and our leading-edge Anatomical Intelligence, this platform offers you accurate diagnosis, first-time right.
Improved clinical information
Improved clinical information
You get improved clinical information from each scan and a higher level of confidence; even for technically difficult patients. For example, the Mitral Valve Navigator A.I. (MVNA.I.) takes a live 3D volume of the mitral valve and turns it into an easy-to-interpret model in eight guided steps. Compared to previously-available tools, the MVNA.I. models and measures with 89% fewer clicks.
Improved clinical information
You get improved clinical information from each scan and a higher level of confidence; even for technically difficult patients. For example, the Mitral Valve Navigator A.I. (MVNA.I.) takes a live 3D volume of the mitral valve and turns it into an easy-to-interpret model in eight guided steps. Compared to previously-available tools, the MVNA.I. models and measures with 89% fewer clicks.
Improved clinical information
You get improved clinical information from each scan and a higher level of confidence; even for technically difficult patients. For example, the Mitral Valve Navigator A.I. (MVNA.I.) takes a live 3D volume of the mitral valve and turns it into an easy-to-interpret model in eight guided steps. Compared to previously-available tools, the MVNA.I. models and measures with 89% fewer clicks.
You get improved clinical information from each scan and a higher level of confidence; even for technically difficult patients. For example, the Mitral Valve Navigator A.I. (MVNA.I.) takes a live 3D volume of the mitral valve and turns it into an easy-to-interpret model in eight guided steps. Compared to previously-available tools, the MVNA.I. models and measures with 89% fewer clicks.
Easily handle a variety of patients
Easily handle a variety of patients
The Xper table is designed to make patient positioning easier than ever, for young and old, large and small. Thanks to its feather-light, free-floating capabilities and 250 kg patient weight capacity. Together with its true iso-centric tilt and cradle capabilities, you get all the flexibility you need for a broad range of procedures and patients.
Easily handle a variety of patients
The Xper table is designed to make patient positioning easier than ever, for young and old, large and small. Thanks to its feather-light, free-floating capabilities and 250 kg patient weight capacity. Together with its true iso-centric tilt and cradle capabilities, you get all the flexibility you need for a broad range of procedures and patients.
Easily handle a variety of patients
The Xper table is designed to make patient positioning easier than ever, for young and old, large and small. Thanks to its feather-light, free-floating capabilities and 250 kg patient weight capacity. Together with its true iso-centric tilt and cradle capabilities, you get all the flexibility you need for a broad range of procedures and patients.
The Xper table is designed to make patient positioning easier than ever, for young and old, large and small. Thanks to its feather-light, free-floating capabilities and 250 kg patient weight capacity. Together with its true iso-centric tilt and cradle capabilities, you get all the flexibility you need for a broad range of procedures and patients.
Personalize your interventions
Personalize your interventions
With Xper Settings, your personal preferences and protocols are pre-programmed, saving you time and effort during procedures. Patient data management, exam scheduling, image acquisition, system movement, image post-processing, and archiving. All can be set according to your own way of working. Designed to allow each clinician to work efficiently and confidently.
Personalize your interventions
With Xper Settings, your personal preferences and protocols are pre-programmed, saving you time and effort during procedures. Patient data management, exam scheduling, image acquisition, system movement, image post-processing, and archiving. All can be set according to your own way of working. Designed to allow each clinician to work efficiently and confidently.
Personalize your interventions
With Xper Settings, your personal preferences and protocols are pre-programmed, saving you time and effort during procedures. Patient data management, exam scheduling, image acquisition, system movement, image post-processing, and archiving. All can be set according to your own way of working. Designed to allow each clinician to work efficiently and confidently.
With Xper Settings, your personal preferences and protocols are pre-programmed, saving you time and effort during procedures. Patient data management, exam scheduling, image acquisition, system movement, image post-processing, and archiving. All can be set according to your own way of working. Designed to allow each clinician to work efficiently and confidently.
Count on us as your patients count on you
Count on us as your patients count on you
Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Count on us as your patients count on you
Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Count on us as your patients count on you
Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.