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VesselNavigator

3D image fusion technology for endovascular procedures

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VesselNavigator allows the reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive, continuous 3D roadmap that guides you through the vasculature during the entire procedure.

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3D image fusion
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures

3D image fusion in endovascular procedures

Studies¹,² have shown the advantages of a 3D perspective for catheter and device guidance. With VesselNavigator, clinicians can easily segment 3D vessel structures from existing CT/MR datasets and fuse them with live X-ray for guidance.

3D image fusion in endovascular procedures

3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
Studies¹,² have shown the advantages of a 3D perspective for catheter and device guidance. With VesselNavigator, clinicians can easily segment 3D vessel structures from existing CT/MR datasets and fuse them with live X-ray for guidance.

3D image fusion in endovascular procedures

Studies¹,² have shown the advantages of a 3D perspective for catheter and device guidance. With VesselNavigator, clinicians can easily segment 3D vessel structures from existing CT/MR datasets and fuse them with live X-ray for guidance.
Meer informatie
3D image fusion
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures

3D image fusion in endovascular procedures

Studies¹,² have shown the advantages of a 3D perspective for catheter and device guidance. With VesselNavigator, clinicians can easily segment 3D vessel structures from existing CT/MR datasets and fuse them with live X-ray for guidance.
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage

Reduction in contrast usage

Average contrast medium usage was reduced by 72% in a study[1] that used Philips CTA image fusion guidance during endovascular repair of complex aortic aneurysms. No intraprocedural contrast agent injection was required to create a roadmap.

Reduction in contrast usage

Reduction in contrast usage
Average contrast medium usage was reduced by 72% in a study[1] that used Philips CTA image fusion guidance during endovascular repair of complex aortic aneurysms. No intraprocedural contrast agent injection was required to create a roadmap.

Reduction in contrast usage

Average contrast medium usage was reduced by 72% in a study[1] that used Philips CTA image fusion guidance during endovascular repair of complex aortic aneurysms. No intraprocedural contrast agent injection was required to create a roadmap.
Meer informatie
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage

Reduction in contrast usage

Average contrast medium usage was reduced by 72% in a study[1] that used Philips CTA image fusion guidance during endovascular repair of complex aortic aneurysms. No intraprocedural contrast agent injection was required to create a roadmap.
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time

Potential to reduce procedure time

Philips CTA Image Fusion Guidance may lead to shorter procedure times. A study of 62 patients² showed an average reduction in procedure time from 6.3 to 5.2 hours during FEVAR/BEVAR procedures using Philips CTA image fusion guidance.

Potential to reduce procedure time

Potential to reduce procedure time
Philips CTA Image Fusion Guidance may lead to shorter procedure times. A study of 62 patients² showed an average reduction in procedure time from 6.3 to 5.2 hours during FEVAR/BEVAR procedures using Philips CTA image fusion guidance.

Potential to reduce procedure time

Philips CTA Image Fusion Guidance may lead to shorter procedure times. A study of 62 patients² showed an average reduction in procedure time from 6.3 to 5.2 hours during FEVAR/BEVAR procedures using Philips CTA image fusion guidance.
Meer informatie
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time

Potential to reduce procedure time

Philips CTA Image Fusion Guidance may lead to shorter procedure times. A study of 62 patients² showed an average reduction in procedure time from 6.3 to 5.2 hours during FEVAR/BEVAR procedures using Philips CTA image fusion guidance.
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions

Moves in sync to new positions

During the procedure, VesselNavigator provides a real-time overlay that moves in sync with any projection, table and system position. This can reduce the need to make additional contrast enhanced runs to create new roadmaps.

Moves in sync to new positions

Moves in sync to new positions
During the procedure, VesselNavigator provides a real-time overlay that moves in sync with any projection, table and system position. This can reduce the need to make additional contrast enhanced runs to create new roadmaps.

Moves in sync to new positions

During the procedure, VesselNavigator provides a real-time overlay that moves in sync with any projection, table and system position. This can reduce the need to make additional contrast enhanced runs to create new roadmaps.
Meer informatie
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions

Moves in sync to new positions

During the procedure, VesselNavigator provides a real-time overlay that moves in sync with any projection, table and system position. This can reduce the need to make additional contrast enhanced runs to create new roadmaps.
Superb image quality
Superb image quality

Superb image quality

Create overlays based on a variety of superb volume rendering visualization options. These can be customized according to user preferences.

Superb image quality

Superb image quality
Create overlays based on a variety of superb volume rendering visualization options. These can be customized according to user preferences.

Superb image quality

Create overlays based on a variety of superb volume rendering visualization options. These can be customized according to user preferences.
Meer informatie
Superb image quality
Superb image quality

Superb image quality

Create overlays based on a variety of superb volume rendering visualization options. These can be customized according to user preferences.
Anatomical
Anatomical ring markers

Anatomical ring markers

Ring markers can be added to the segmented image to indicate the ostia and landing zone and to define planning angles. These markers are visualized during the procedure for guidance.

Anatomical ring markers

Anatomical ring markers
Ring markers can be added to the segmented image to indicate the ostia and landing zone and to define planning angles. These markers are visualized during the procedure for guidance.

Anatomical ring markers

Ring markers can be added to the segmented image to indicate the ostia and landing zone and to define planning angles. These markers are visualized during the procedure for guidance.
Meer informatie
Anatomical
Anatomical ring markers

Anatomical ring markers

Ring markers can be added to the segmented image to indicate the ostia and landing zone and to define planning angles. These markers are visualized during the procedure for guidance.
  • 3D image fusion
  • Reduction in contrast usage
  • Potential to reduce procedure time
  • Moves in sync to new positions
Bekijk alle kenmerken
3D image fusion
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures

3D image fusion in endovascular procedures

Studies¹,² have shown the advantages of a 3D perspective for catheter and device guidance. With VesselNavigator, clinicians can easily segment 3D vessel structures from existing CT/MR datasets and fuse them with live X-ray for guidance.

3D image fusion in endovascular procedures

3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
Studies¹,² have shown the advantages of a 3D perspective for catheter and device guidance. With VesselNavigator, clinicians can easily segment 3D vessel structures from existing CT/MR datasets and fuse them with live X-ray for guidance.

3D image fusion in endovascular procedures

Studies¹,² have shown the advantages of a 3D perspective for catheter and device guidance. With VesselNavigator, clinicians can easily segment 3D vessel structures from existing CT/MR datasets and fuse them with live X-ray for guidance.
Meer informatie
3D image fusion
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures

3D image fusion in endovascular procedures

Studies¹,² have shown the advantages of a 3D perspective for catheter and device guidance. With VesselNavigator, clinicians can easily segment 3D vessel structures from existing CT/MR datasets and fuse them with live X-ray for guidance.
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage

Reduction in contrast usage

Average contrast medium usage was reduced by 72% in a study[1] that used Philips CTA image fusion guidance during endovascular repair of complex aortic aneurysms. No intraprocedural contrast agent injection was required to create a roadmap.

Reduction in contrast usage

Reduction in contrast usage
Average contrast medium usage was reduced by 72% in a study[1] that used Philips CTA image fusion guidance during endovascular repair of complex aortic aneurysms. No intraprocedural contrast agent injection was required to create a roadmap.

Reduction in contrast usage

Average contrast medium usage was reduced by 72% in a study[1] that used Philips CTA image fusion guidance during endovascular repair of complex aortic aneurysms. No intraprocedural contrast agent injection was required to create a roadmap.
Meer informatie
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage

Reduction in contrast usage

Average contrast medium usage was reduced by 72% in a study[1] that used Philips CTA image fusion guidance during endovascular repair of complex aortic aneurysms. No intraprocedural contrast agent injection was required to create a roadmap.
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time

Potential to reduce procedure time

Philips CTA Image Fusion Guidance may lead to shorter procedure times. A study of 62 patients² showed an average reduction in procedure time from 6.3 to 5.2 hours during FEVAR/BEVAR procedures using Philips CTA image fusion guidance.

Potential to reduce procedure time

Potential to reduce procedure time
Philips CTA Image Fusion Guidance may lead to shorter procedure times. A study of 62 patients² showed an average reduction in procedure time from 6.3 to 5.2 hours during FEVAR/BEVAR procedures using Philips CTA image fusion guidance.

Potential to reduce procedure time

Philips CTA Image Fusion Guidance may lead to shorter procedure times. A study of 62 patients² showed an average reduction in procedure time from 6.3 to 5.2 hours during FEVAR/BEVAR procedures using Philips CTA image fusion guidance.
Meer informatie
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time

Potential to reduce procedure time

Philips CTA Image Fusion Guidance may lead to shorter procedure times. A study of 62 patients² showed an average reduction in procedure time from 6.3 to 5.2 hours during FEVAR/BEVAR procedures using Philips CTA image fusion guidance.
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions

Moves in sync to new positions

During the procedure, VesselNavigator provides a real-time overlay that moves in sync with any projection, table and system position. This can reduce the need to make additional contrast enhanced runs to create new roadmaps.

Moves in sync to new positions

Moves in sync to new positions
During the procedure, VesselNavigator provides a real-time overlay that moves in sync with any projection, table and system position. This can reduce the need to make additional contrast enhanced runs to create new roadmaps.

Moves in sync to new positions

During the procedure, VesselNavigator provides a real-time overlay that moves in sync with any projection, table and system position. This can reduce the need to make additional contrast enhanced runs to create new roadmaps.
Meer informatie
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions

Moves in sync to new positions

During the procedure, VesselNavigator provides a real-time overlay that moves in sync with any projection, table and system position. This can reduce the need to make additional contrast enhanced runs to create new roadmaps.
Superb image quality
Superb image quality

Superb image quality

Create overlays based on a variety of superb volume rendering visualization options. These can be customized according to user preferences.

Superb image quality

Superb image quality
Create overlays based on a variety of superb volume rendering visualization options. These can be customized according to user preferences.

Superb image quality

Create overlays based on a variety of superb volume rendering visualization options. These can be customized according to user preferences.
Meer informatie
Superb image quality
Superb image quality

Superb image quality

Create overlays based on a variety of superb volume rendering visualization options. These can be customized according to user preferences.
Anatomical
Anatomical ring markers

Anatomical ring markers

Ring markers can be added to the segmented image to indicate the ostia and landing zone and to define planning angles. These markers are visualized during the procedure for guidance.

Anatomical ring markers

Anatomical ring markers
Ring markers can be added to the segmented image to indicate the ostia and landing zone and to define planning angles. These markers are visualized during the procedure for guidance.

Anatomical ring markers

Ring markers can be added to the segmented image to indicate the ostia and landing zone and to define planning angles. These markers are visualized during the procedure for guidance.
Meer informatie
Anatomical
Anatomical ring markers

Anatomical ring markers

Ring markers can be added to the segmented image to indicate the ostia and landing zone and to define planning angles. These markers are visualized during the procedure for guidance.
  • 1. Tacher V, et al (2013). Image Guidance for Endovascular Repair of Complex Aortic Aneurysms: Comparison of Two-dimensional and Three-dimensional Angiography and Image Fusion, J Vasc Interv Radiol, 24(11), 1698-1706. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24035418
  • 2. Sailer AM, et al (2014). CTA with fluoroscopy image fusion guidance in endovascular complex aortic aneurysm repair, Eur J Vasc Endovasc Surg. 2014 Apr;47(4):349-56. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24485850

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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