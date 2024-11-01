VesselNavigator allows the reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive, continuous 3D roadmap that guides you through the vasculature during the entire procedure.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
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3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Anatomical ring markers
Anatomical ring markers
Anatomical ring markers
Anatomical ring markers
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Anatomical ring markers
Anatomical ring markers
Anatomical ring markers
Anatomical ring markers
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen a tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
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XperGuide offers live 3D image needle guidance, letting you bring percutaneous needle procedures into the interventional lab. It overlays live fluoroscopy and 3D soft tissue imaging data from previously acquired CT or MR scans or Philips XperCT, providing information on the needle path and target.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
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