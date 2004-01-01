Perform a full spectrum of cardiac and vascular interventions with Philips advanced Allura Xper FD20 X-ray system. Get high resolution imaging support and extra flexibility for mixed-use and dedicated procedures like PTCA.

Flat Detector Technology with 2k imaging resolution
Integrated cath lab to enhance decision making
Allura 3D-RA deepens understanding
Compact design extends your reach
XperCT for high-quality imaging in the lab
Xper Settings to streamline procedures
Enhances stent visualization
Allura 3D-CA for insight into tortuous vasculature
Count on us as your patients count on you
Integrated cath lab to enhance decision making
Allura 3D-RA deepens understanding
Compact design extends your reach
XperCT for high-quality imaging in the lab
Xper Settings to streamline procedures
Enhances stent visualization
Allura 3D-CA for insight into tortuous vasculature
Count on us as your patients count on you
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.
