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eV14-2v Transducer

Broadband High-Performance Endovaginal Transducer

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High-performance one-transducer solution for GYN and early OB imaging, delivering exceptional resolution, deeper penetration, and advanced 3D/4D capabilities in a lightweight ergonomic design. Enhanced visualization, improved color sensitivity, and a wider field of view support confident diagnosis across the broad demands of endovaginal scanning. Explore the specifications below.

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Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound
Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

This lightweight, ergonomic transducer offers both resolution and penetration and is designed to save time, effort and cost

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound
This lightweight, ergonomic transducer offers both resolution and penetration and is designed to save time, effort and cost

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

This lightweight, ergonomic transducer offers both resolution and penetration and is designed to save time, effort and cost
Meer informatie
Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound
Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

This lightweight, ergonomic transducer offers both resolution and penetration and is designed to save time, effort and cost
  • Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound
Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

This lightweight, ergonomic transducer offers both resolution and penetration and is designed to save time, effort and cost

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound
This lightweight, ergonomic transducer offers both resolution and penetration and is designed to save time, effort and cost

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

This lightweight, ergonomic transducer offers both resolution and penetration and is designed to save time, effort and cost
Meer informatie
Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound
Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

Easy workflow with a one-transducer solution for endovaginal ultrasound

This lightweight, ergonomic transducer offers both resolution and penetration and is designed to save time, effort and cost

Documentatie

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Flyers (1)

Flyers

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Flyers (1)

Flyers

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Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Flyers (1)

Flyers

Technische specificaties

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 218
Frequency range
  • 14-2 MHz
Array Type
  • Curved
Aperture
  • 10.5 mm
Field of view
  • 180°
Volume of field of view
  • 120° x 80 °
Applications
  • Early OB, GYN Pelvis, Fertility, OB Fetal heart
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 218
Bekijk alle specificaties
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 218
Frequency range
  • 14-2 MHz
Array Type
  • Curved
Aperture
  • 10.5 mm
Field of view
  • 180°
Volume of field of view
  • 120° x 80 °
Applications
  • Early OB, GYN Pelvis, Fertility, OB Fetal heart
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
  • Available in select countries where no additional registration is required. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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