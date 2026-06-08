High-performance one-transducer solution for GYN and early OB imaging, delivering exceptional resolution, deeper penetration, and advanced 3D/4D capabilities in a lightweight ergonomic design. Enhanced visualization, improved color sensitivity, and a wider field of view support confident diagnosis across the broad demands of endovaginal scanning. Explore the specifications below.
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
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|Frequency range
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|Array Type
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|Aperture
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|Field of view
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|Volume of field of view
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|Applications
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|Biopsy capable
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|Image Fusion Navigation capable
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|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Volume of field of view
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
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