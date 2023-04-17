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EPIQ Elite

EPIQ: Elevate every ultrasound experience – exceptionally.

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EPIQ Elite Elevate Plus† provides high-quality imaging and tailored clinical information to help clinicians deliver timely, confident answers to more patients worldwide. With advanced intelligence and an exceptional level of performance, EPIQ Elite meets the demands of today’s most challenging practices. Elevate Plus is available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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Elastography and Auto ElastQ
Elastography and Auto ElastQ

Elastography and Auto ElastQ

Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.

Elastography and Auto ElastQ

Elastography and Auto ElastQ
Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.

Elastography and Auto ElastQ

Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Meer informatie
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
Elastography and Auto ElastQ

Elastography and Auto ElastQ

Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)

Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)

CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.

Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)

Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.

Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)

CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.
Meer informatie
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)

Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)

CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Meer informatie
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Meer informatie
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival

Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival

Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.

Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival

Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.

Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival

Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.
Meer informatie
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival

Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival

Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer

Flow Viewer

Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).

Flow Viewer

Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).

Flow Viewer

Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
Meer informatie
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer

Flow Viewer

Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
FlexVue with Orthogonal View

FlexVue with Orthogonal View

Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.

FlexVue with Orthogonal View

FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.

FlexVue with Orthogonal View

Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
Meer informatie
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
FlexVue with Orthogonal View

FlexVue with Orthogonal View

Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
MicroFlow Imaging
MicroFlow Imaging

MicroFlow Imaging

Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.

MicroFlow Imaging

MicroFlow Imaging
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.

MicroFlow Imaging

Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Meer informatie
MicroFlow Imaging
MicroFlow Imaging

MicroFlow Imaging

Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Next Gen Auto Scan

Next Gen Auto Scan

Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.

Next Gen Auto Scan

Next Gen Auto Scan
Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.

Next Gen Auto Scan

Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.
Meer informatie
Next Gen Auto Scan
Next Gen Auto Scan

Next Gen Auto Scan

Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing

xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing

At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.

xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing

xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing
At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.

xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing

At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.
Meer informatie
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing

xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing

At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.
PureWave & xMatrix technology
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology

PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology

The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.

PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology

PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.

PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology

The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
Meer informatie
PureWave & xMatrix technology
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology

PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology

The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
Auto Doppler
Auto Doppler

Auto Doppler

Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.

Auto Doppler

Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.

Auto Doppler

Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.
Meer informatie
Auto Doppler
Auto Doppler

Auto Doppler

Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis

Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis

At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.

Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis

Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.

Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis

At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.
Meer informatie
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis

Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis

At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.
Auto Measure Abdomen
Auto Measure Abdomen video

Auto Measure Abdomen

Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.

Auto Measure Abdomen

Auto Measure Abdomen video

Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.

Auto Measure Abdomen

Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.
Meer informatie
Auto Measure Abdomen
Auto Measure Abdomen video

Auto Measure Abdomen

Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.
Koios
Koios

Koios

Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.

Koios

Koios
Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.

Koios

Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.
Meer informatie
Koios
Koios

Koios

Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance

Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance

Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.

Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance

Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.

Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance

Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.
Meer informatie
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance

Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance

Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection

Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection

Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.

Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection

Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.

Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection

Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.
Meer informatie
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection

Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection

Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live

Collaboration Live

Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.

Collaboration Live

Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.

Collaboration Live

Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Meer informatie
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live

Collaboration Live

Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Service
Service

Service

The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.

Service

Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.

Service

The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Meer informatie
Service
Service

Service

The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Education
Education

Education

Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.

Education

Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.

Education

Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Meer informatie
Education
Education

Education

Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
  • Elastography and Auto ElastQ
  • Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
  • Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
  • Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
Elastography and Auto ElastQ

Elastography and Auto ElastQ

Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.

Elastography and Auto ElastQ

Elastography and Auto ElastQ
Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.

Elastography and Auto ElastQ

Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Meer informatie
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
Elastography and Auto ElastQ

Elastography and Auto ElastQ

Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)

Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)

CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.

Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)

Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.

Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)

CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.
Meer informatie
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)

Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)

CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Meer informatie
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
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Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival

Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival

Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.

Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival

Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.

Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival

Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.
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Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival

Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival

Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer

Flow Viewer

Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).

Flow Viewer

Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).

Flow Viewer

Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
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Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer

Flow Viewer

Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
FlexVue with Orthogonal View

FlexVue with Orthogonal View

Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.

FlexVue with Orthogonal View

FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.

FlexVue with Orthogonal View

Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
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FlexVue with Orthogonal View
FlexVue with Orthogonal View

FlexVue with Orthogonal View

Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
MicroFlow Imaging
MicroFlow Imaging

MicroFlow Imaging

Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.

MicroFlow Imaging

MicroFlow Imaging
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.

MicroFlow Imaging

Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Meer informatie
MicroFlow Imaging
MicroFlow Imaging

MicroFlow Imaging

Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Next Gen Auto Scan

Next Gen Auto Scan

Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.

Next Gen Auto Scan

Next Gen Auto Scan
Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.

Next Gen Auto Scan

Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.
Meer informatie
Next Gen Auto Scan
Next Gen Auto Scan

Next Gen Auto Scan

Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing

xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing

At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.

xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing

xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing
At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.

xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing

At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.
Meer informatie
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing

xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing

At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.
PureWave & xMatrix technology
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology

PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology

The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.

PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology

PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.

PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology

The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
Meer informatie
PureWave & xMatrix technology
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology

PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology

The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
Auto Doppler
Auto Doppler

Auto Doppler

Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.

Auto Doppler

Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.

Auto Doppler

Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.
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Auto Doppler
Auto Doppler

Auto Doppler

Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis

Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis

At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.

Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis

Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.

Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis

At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.
Meer informatie
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis

Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis

At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.
Auto Measure Abdomen
Auto Measure Abdomen video

Auto Measure Abdomen

Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.

Auto Measure Abdomen

Auto Measure Abdomen video

Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.

Auto Measure Abdomen

Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.
Meer informatie
Auto Measure Abdomen
Auto Measure Abdomen video

Auto Measure Abdomen

Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.
Koios
Koios

Koios

Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.

Koios

Koios
Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.

Koios

Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.
Meer informatie
Koios
Koios

Koios

Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance

Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance

Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.

Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance

Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.

Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance

Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.
Meer informatie
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance

Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance

Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection

Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection

Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.

Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection

Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.

Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection

Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.
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Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection

Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection

Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live

Collaboration Live

Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.

Collaboration Live

Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.

Collaboration Live

Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Meer informatie
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live

Collaboration Live

Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Service
Service

Service

The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.

Service

Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.

Service

The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Meer informatie
Service
Service

Service

The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Education
Education

Education

Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.

Education

Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.

Education

Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Meer informatie
Education
Education

Education

Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.

Documentatie

Brochure (5)

Brochure

Flyers (3)

Flyers

Brochure (5)

Brochure

Flyers (3)

Flyers

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (5)

Brochure

Flyers (3)

Flyers

Technische specificaties

Common Specifications
Common Specifications
Width
  • 60.6 cm/ 23.9 in
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm/ 57.5-67.5 in
Depth
  • 109.2 cm/ 43 in
Weight
  • 104.3 kg/ 230 lb without peripheral devices
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 24 inch / 60.96 cm HD display
Common Specifications
Common Specifications
Width
  • 60.6 cm/ 23.9 in
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm/ 57.5-67.5 in
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 24 inch / 60.96 cm HD display
Bekijk alle specificaties
Common Specifications
Common Specifications
Width
  • 60.6 cm/ 23.9 in
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm/ 57.5-67.5 in
Depth
  • 109.2 cm/ 43 in
Weight
  • 104.3 kg/ 230 lb without peripheral devices
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 24 inch / 60.96 cm HD display
  • †Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
  • *based on a sample size of 20 users
  • ***Compared to previous capability

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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