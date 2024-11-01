Zoektermen
As pathology case volumes rise and resources tighten, a successful transformation requires more than technology alone. It demands a clear plan, the right integrations, and sustained adoption. Philips combines deep domain expertise with proven methodologies to help you accelerate the analogue to digital transition and boost return on investment. Through structured change management and education, we support your teams, connect your systems, and help you realize the efficiency and collaboration benefits of digital pathology. Beyond delivering the technology, Philips defined end-to-end digital workflows and initiated the critical change management required for pathologist adoption. This experience forms the foundation of the professional services we provide today.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
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