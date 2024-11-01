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Cloud Data Services provides secure access to digital pathology images from virtually any location,* supporting both clinical workflows and research needs. Its scalable and cost‑effective storage helps to reduce infrastructure complexity, supports long‑term retention, and offers a flexible way to manage growing image volumes while creating a solid foundation for AI‑enabled diagnostics and enterprise data integration. These capabilities may help accelerate collaboration, maintain continuity of care and predictable operational costs.*
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
SG60 is designed to accommodate laboratories with a lean workflow and need to scan small batches of slides to achieve operational excellence and short turnaround times by scanning batches in parallel. With a high throughput, high first time right rate and load and walk away scanning, the SG60 enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks. Pathology Scanner SGi* with native configurable DICOM JPEG and JPEG XL output helps reduce file sizes without compromising diagnostic quality, unlocking significant storage savings and performance improvements.
Product bekijken
SG300 is designed to accommodate laboratories for high volume labs that want to maximize scanner utilization and further reduce the total cost of ownership per slide by means of overnight scanning. With a high throughput, high first time right rate and load and walk away scanning, the SG300 enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks. Pathology Scanner SGi* with native configurable DICOM JPEG and JPEG XL output helps reduce file sizes without compromising diagnostic quality, unlocking significant storage savings and performance improvements.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
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