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Cloud Data Services

Scalable, cost-effective* cloud archiving of pathology images

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Cloud Data Services provides secure access to digital pathology images from virtually any location,* supporting both clinical workflows and research needs. Its scalable and cost‑effective storage helps to reduce infrastructure complexity, supports long‑term retention, and offers a flexible way to manage growing image volumes while creating a solid foundation for AI‑enabled diagnostics and enterprise data integration. These capabilities may help accelerate collaboration, maintain continuity of care and predictable operational costs.*

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Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Fully managed pathology image archiving
Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.
Meer informatie
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving

Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving

Leveraging smart tiered cloud archiving, the platform moves data across different storage classes based on access frequency, compliance requirements, and cost-optimization goals. Frequently accessed images remain readily available on high-performance storage, while less active data is efficiently transitioned to lower-cost tiers, without compromising integrity, traceability, or accessibility.*

Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving

Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving
Leveraging smart tiered cloud archiving, the platform moves data across different storage classes based on access frequency, compliance requirements, and cost-optimization goals. Frequently accessed images remain readily available on high-performance storage, while less active data is efficiently transitioned to lower-cost tiers, without compromising integrity, traceability, or accessibility.*

Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving

Leveraging smart tiered cloud archiving, the platform moves data across different storage classes based on access frequency, compliance requirements, and cost-optimization goals. Frequently accessed images remain readily available on high-performance storage, while less active data is efficiently transitioned to lower-cost tiers, without compromising integrity, traceability, or accessibility.*
Meer informatie
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving

Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving

Leveraging smart tiered cloud archiving, the platform moves data across different storage classes based on access frequency, compliance requirements, and cost-optimization goals. Frequently accessed images remain readily available on high-performance storage, while less active data is efficiently transitioned to lower-cost tiers, without compromising integrity, traceability, or accessibility.*
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.
Meer informatie
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on
With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*
Meer informatie
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.
Meer informatie
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.
  • Fully managed pathology image archiving
  • Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving
  • A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
  • Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Fully managed pathology image archiving
Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.
Meer informatie
Fully managed pathology image archiving
Fully managed pathology image archiving

Fully managed pathology image archiving

Delivered as a fully managed service, cloud-based archiving helps to reduce operational complexity and can accelerate onboarding, while potentially lowering ownership and maintenance costs through a highly available solution built on AWS with 99.99% availability*. It enables pathology departments to store rapidly growing volumes of images without the limitations of on-prem storage, physical space constraints.
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving

Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving

Leveraging smart tiered cloud archiving, the platform moves data across different storage classes based on access frequency, compliance requirements, and cost-optimization goals. Frequently accessed images remain readily available on high-performance storage, while less active data is efficiently transitioned to lower-cost tiers, without compromising integrity, traceability, or accessibility.*

Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving

Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving
Leveraging smart tiered cloud archiving, the platform moves data across different storage classes based on access frequency, compliance requirements, and cost-optimization goals. Frequently accessed images remain readily available on high-performance storage, while less active data is efficiently transitioned to lower-cost tiers, without compromising integrity, traceability, or accessibility.*

Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving

Leveraging smart tiered cloud archiving, the platform moves data across different storage classes based on access frequency, compliance requirements, and cost-optimization goals. Frequently accessed images remain readily available on high-performance storage, while less active data is efficiently transitioned to lower-cost tiers, without compromising integrity, traceability, or accessibility.*
Meer informatie
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving
Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving

Maximize the value of your investment with smart tiered archiving

Leveraging smart tiered cloud archiving, the platform moves data across different storage classes based on access frequency, compliance requirements, and cost-optimization goals. Frequently accessed images remain readily available on high-performance storage, while less active data is efficiently transitioned to lower-cost tiers, without compromising integrity, traceability, or accessibility.*
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.
Meer informatie
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics
A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

A scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics

Cloud-based archiving enables long-term, secure storage and access to pathology images while helping IT teams maintain stability and security in an increasingly demanding landscape, providing a scalable foundation for AI and integrated diagnostics.
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on
With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*
Meer informatie
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With Cloud Data Services, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; designed to provide a secure archiving of digital pathology images in the cloud. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.*
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.
Meer informatie
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Cloud Data Services helps to reduce capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By helping reduce costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it helps to give you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.
  • *Third-party claims from AWS, which may not apply in all markets and may be updated from time to time. The functionalities and benefits of the solution depend on customer-specific configuration and use. Please contact your local Philips representative for market availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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