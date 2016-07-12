Om het scanproces voor patiënten met MR-conditionele implantaten te versimpelen, biedt Philips MR ScanWise Implant-software stapsgewijze begeleiding bij het invoeren van de conditiewaarden van de implantaatfabrikant. Uw MR-systeem past deze waarden vervolgens automatisch toe op het gehele onderzoek. Philips MR ScanWise Implant stelt u in staat deze groeiende patiëntenpopulatie met vertrouwen te bedienen en helpt uw aantal verwijzingen te verhogen.
van de technologen hebben meer vertrouwen in het onderzoeken en behandelen van patiënten met MR-conditionele implantaten.1
of minder om implantaatcondities in te voeren.
instelling van de parameters voor de volledige set protocollen.
MR ScanWise Implant helpt met het verminderen van giswerk en extra berekeningen voor de gebruiker door deze stapsgewijs te begeleiden bij het invoeren van de MR-conditieparameters zoals gespecificeerd door de implantaatfabrikant. U hoeft niet voor elke sequentie van uw onderzoek berekeningen uit te voeren of herhaaldelijk informatie toe te voegen of te controleren.
Met MR ScanWise Implant voert u de parameters van het conditionele implantaat slechts één keer in voor het hele onderzoek en niet meer scan voor scan. De scanparameters worden automatisch aangepast voor alle scans en pre-scans.
MR ScanWise Implant bevordert efficiëntie. Met behulp van de stapsgewijze gebruikersinterface kunnen de implantaatcondities binnen drie minuten of minder worden ingevoerd.
Bij beeldvorming in de buurt van een MR-conditioneel orthopedisch implantaat dienen Orthopedic Metal Artefact Reduction O-MAR2 en O-MAR XD2 als aanvulling op ScanWise Implant door gevoeligheidsartefacten in de buurt van metaal te verminderen. Dit verbetert de visualisatie van meer weke delen en botweefsel in de buurt van het implantaat.
Het uitvoeren van musculoskeletale (MSK) beeldvorming bij patiënten met implantaten is een uitdaging. Met de introductie van technologieën zoals Orthopedic Metal Artefact Reduction (O-MAR XD) is de beeldkwaliteit aanzienlijk verbeterd. Scantijden zijn echter langer. Met Philips SmartSpeed Implant is de technologie van O-MAR XD geïntegreerd in de Philips SmartSpeed Engine om de scantijd van de niet-Cartesiaanse sequenties aanzienlijk te verminderen.3
MR Workspace is de MR-console ontworpen om de efficiëntie en de tevredenheid van het personeel in de bedieningsruimte te ondersteunen door middel van geïntegreerde AI-assistentie, taakbegeleiding en automatisering. Het helpt technologen om hun werklast te beheren en de dagelijkse planning onder controle te houden terwijl ze hun focus behouden op de patiënt. Het biedt begeleide en geautomatiseerde workflow en bevat stapsgewijze coaching voor AV-analyses. 80% van de onderzoeksplanning is volledig geautomatiseerd en de resultaten worden in 30% minder tijd naar PACS verzonden.16
Experience breakthrough innovation in 3.0T imaging with the unique design of the Philips MR 7700 imaging system, enhanced with XP gradients and artificial intelligence (AI)*. The system is built to address a pressing need to deliver on the clinical expectations of today, and to facilitate the most demanding research programs. The MR 7700 provides high accuracy, power, and endurance to support confident diagnosis for every patient. It is the system of choice for highest quality diffusion imaging and advanced neuroscience. Extend your scanning capabilities with a fully integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy solution to explore new clinical pathways without sacrificing clinical imaging workflow or wide-bore patient comfort. What’s more? The MR 7700 promises a great experience for both users and patients through the ease-of-use features of a well-designed clinical 3.0T scanner together with a no compromise workflow. Now scientists and clinicians alike can schedule without conflict.
The Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia Elition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
The Ingenia Elition S delivers superb image quality and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Compressed SENSE accelerates in both 2D- and 3D scanning. High productivity is achieved with the help of imaging capabilities such as SmartExam², 4D Multi-Transmit and ScanWise Implant³. These advances have been made possible by a combination of new gradient and RF designs, plus acceleration technologies like Compressed SENSE. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition S offers an immersive audiovisual experience to help calm patients and guide them through exams, enhancing the MR experience.
Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition X lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition X delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster² with Compressed SENSE accelerations for all anatomies, in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition S lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition S delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster² with Compressed SENSE accelerations for all anatomies, in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition S offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
This innovative 1.5T MRI system is powered by Philips exclusive BlueSeal magnet for helium-free operations. And it incorporates a wealth of AI²-driven technologies to simplify and automate the most complex clinical and operational tasks. So you can focus on what matters the most: your patients. This breakthrough solution is designed to help boost MR productivity, speed up exams, empower clinicians to make informed clinical decisions, and control the costs of MR imaging.
IEC 60601-2-33 (2022) vereist MROC (Magnetic Resonance Output Conditioning) voor 1,5T en 3,0T voor het scannen van patiënten met MR-conditionele implantaten. Philips ScanWise Implant voldoet aan de IEC-richtlijn en biedt nog meer door de implementatie van de verplichte en optionele functies om elke conditiewaarde te regelen.
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
[1] Resultaten gebaseerd op enquête onder 9 technologen in SCM IRM Belledone. De resultaten van casestudy’s zijn niet voorspellend voor de resultaten in andere gevallen. In andere gevallen kunnen de resultaten variëren. [2] Alleen geschikt voor MR-Safe of MR-conditionele implantaten wanneer u zich strikt houdt aan de gebruiksaanwijzing. [3] Vergeleken met Philips O-MAR XD. [4] Barnett K et al. Epidemiology of multimorbidity and implications for healthcare, research, and medical education: a cross-sectional study. Lancet. 2012;380:37–43. [5] Tatlisumak T, Is CT or MRI the Method of Choice for Imaging Patients With Acute Stroke? Why Should Men Divide if Fate Has United? Stroke. 2002;33:2144 –2145. [6] Kayhan A et al. Dynamic contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging in prostate cancer. Magn Reson Imaging. 2009 Apr;20(2):105-12. [7] Demehri S et al. Conventional and novel imaging modalities in osteoarthritis: current state of the evidence. Curr Opin Rheumatol. 2015 May;27(3):295-303. [8] Parizel PM et al. “Magnetic resonance imaging of the brain”, in Reimer P et al. (eds.) Clinical MR Imaging (2010) 107-195, Springer- Verlag Berlin Heidelberg. [9] Filippi M et al. “EFNS task force: the use of neuroimaging in the diagnosis of dementia” Eur J Neurol (2012) 19: 1487–1511. [10] Ferreira AM et al. MRI-conditional pacemakers: current perspectives. Medical Devices: Evidence and Research. 2014;7:115–124. [11] Beinart R and Nazarian S. Effects of External Electrical and Magnetic Fields on Pacemakers and Defibrillators. From Engineering Principles to Clinical Practice. Circulation. 2013;128:2799-2809. [12] Guidance for Industry and Food and Drug Administration Staff. Establishing Safety and Compatibility of Passive Implants in the Magnetic Resonance (MR) Environment. 2014;1685. [13] IEC 60601-2-33. Edition 3.2 2015-06. Medical electrical equipment –Part 2-33: Particular requirements for the basic safety and essential performance of magnetic resonance equipment for medical diagnosis. [14] Emanuel Kanal et al. ACR Guidance Document on MR Safe Practices: 2013. Journal Of Magnetic Resonance Imaging 37:501–530 (2013) [15] EN 50527-2-1:2011. Procedure for the assessment of the exposure to electromagnetic fields of workers bearing active implantable medical devices. Part 2-1: Specific assessment for workers with cardiac pacemakers. [16] Vergeleken met een werkstation.
[1] Resultaten gebaseerd op enquête onder 9 technologen in SCM IRM Belledone. De resultaten van casestudy’s zijn niet voorspellend voor de resultaten in andere gevallen. In andere gevallen kunnen de resultaten variëren.
[2] Alleen geschikt voor MR-Safe of MR-conditionele implantaten wanneer u zich strikt houdt aan de gebruiksaanwijzing.
[3] Vergeleken met Philips O-MAR XD.
[4] Barnett K et al. Epidemiology of multimorbidity and implications for healthcare, research, and medical education: a cross-sectional study. Lancet. 2012;380:37–43.
[5] Tatlisumak T, Is CT or MRI the Method of Choice for Imaging Patients With Acute Stroke? Why Should Men Divide if Fate Has United? Stroke. 2002;33:2144 –2145.
[6] Kayhan A et al. Dynamic contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging in prostate cancer. Magn Reson Imaging. 2009 Apr;20(2):105-12.
[7] Demehri S et al. Conventional and novel imaging modalities in osteoarthritis: current state of the evidence. Curr Opin Rheumatol. 2015 May;27(3):295-303.
[8] Parizel PM et al. “Magnetic resonance imaging of the brain”, in Reimer P et al. (eds.) Clinical MR Imaging (2010) 107-195, Springer- Verlag Berlin Heidelberg.
[9] Filippi M et al. “EFNS task force: the use of neuroimaging in the diagnosis of dementia” Eur J Neurol (2012) 19: 1487–1511.
[10] Ferreira AM et al. MRI-conditional pacemakers: current perspectives. Medical Devices: Evidence and Research. 2014;7:115–124.
[11] Beinart R and Nazarian S. Effects of External Electrical and Magnetic Fields on Pacemakers and Defibrillators. From Engineering Principles to Clinical Practice. Circulation. 2013;128:2799-2809.
[12] Guidance for Industry and Food and Drug Administration Staff. Establishing Safety and Compatibility of Passive Implants in the Magnetic Resonance (MR) Environment. 2014;1685.
[13] IEC 60601-2-33. Edition 3.2 2015-06. Medical electrical equipment –Part 2-33: Particular requirements for the basic safety and essential performance of magnetic resonance equipment for medical diagnosis.
[14] Emanuel Kanal et al. ACR Guidance Document on MR Safe Practices: 2013. Journal Of Magnetic Resonance Imaging 37:501–530 (2013)
[15] EN 50527-2-1:2011. Procedure for the assessment of the exposure to electromagnetic fields of workers bearing active implantable medical devices. Part 2-1: Specific assessment for workers with cardiac pacemakers.
[16] Vergeleken met een werkstation.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.