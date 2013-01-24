Page d'accueil
Pour plus d'informations sur les produits de consommation ou le support produit client au vu du COVID-19, cliquez ici.
COVID-19

Pour toute question, contactez votre ingénieur commercial Philips ou appelez-nous par téléphone au +32 (0) 2 503 33 27

Assistance et ressources cliniques pour la gestion du COVID-19


Accéder à l’assistance pour les produits, y compris aux informations sur le nettoyage et la désinfection, aux tutoriels vidéo et plus encore.
Ventilation et ressources de soins respiratoires
Soins intensifs et ressources de monitorage patient
Soins intensifs et nettoyage et désinfection du monitorage patient
Ressources d’imagerie diagnostique et instructions de nettoyage
Ressources d’échographie et instructions de nettoyage

Produits et services pour la gestion du COVID-19


Découvrir une gamme complète de produits et de solutions de services pour la gestion des patients atteints du COVID-19.
Ventilation et respiration
Dépistage à domicile et monitorage patient à distance
Imagerie diagnostique
Maintenance de l’équipement et services de télémaintenance
Monitorage patient et défibrillation
Télé-réanimation et soins intensifs à distance
Échographie

    Ventilateurs et soins respiratoires

    Philips propose une large gamme de solutions respiratoires, comprenant une ventilation invasive et non invasive pour des scores de gravité moyens à élevés, l’oxygénothérapie, les traitements par PPC et BiPAP, les nébuliseurs et les masques. Nous nous engageons de manière active auprès de nos clients du monde entier pour faciliter leur accès à ces solutions, sachant qu’elles peuvent aider les cliniciens, les hôpitaux et les systèmes de santé à évoluer dans cet environnement complexe et dynamique.
    (Remarque : la disponibilité des produits est variable en fonction des pays. Veuillez vous renseigner auprès de votre ingénieur commercial Philips ou appelez-nous par téléphone au +32 (0) 2 503 33 27 pour connaître la disponibilité de nos produits.)

    Ventilateur et produits de soins respiratoires

    Ventilateur E30

    Le nouveau ventilateur Philips Respironics E30

    Un ventilateur facilement disponible pour combler la grave pénurie de ventilateurs en milieu hospitalier
    Formation et ressources cliniques | Utilisation des dispositifs et documents pédagogiques |
    Ventilation

    Traitement des troubles du sommeil

    Masques à usage unique avec options sans évent

    Masques réutilisables

    Administration de médicaments respiratoires

    Désobstruction des voies aériennes

    Oxygène

    En savoir plus sur notre parcours de soins de l’hôpital au domicile

    Découvrir nos solutions de ventilation

    Nous sommes à vos côtés

    organisés

    Organisés pour vous aider

     
    Nous avons adapté nos ressources et nos capacités pour aider à fournir aux systèmes de soins un accès rapide aux informations et aux solutions de santé afin de répondre aux besoins en matière de prise en charge des patients.
    adaptation

    Adaptation active

     
    Nous adaptons et développons nos produits et nos technologies pour contribuer à faire face à la complexité de la maladie, des populations de patients et des conditions de soins.
    connexions

    Création de connexions

     
    Nous mettons à profit notre infrastructure et nos plateformes pour connecter les équipes de soins et aider les systèmes de soins à communiquer aussi efficacement que possible lorsqu’ils prennent part aux efforts de préparation, d’intervention et de récupération.

