Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
SHM1900/00
Duidelijke gesprekken, lichtgewicht ontwerp
De Philips SHM1900 is een lichte, ultracomfortabele PC-headset voor over het oor.
Voor over het oor
Schakel eenvoudig tussen PC- en laptopgebruik met de 2-naar-1-adapter.
Eenvoudig in te stellen statief zorgt ervoor dat de microfoon altijd juist is geplaatst om uw stemgeluid op te pikken.
Design voor over het oor voor ultiem comfort en pasvorm. Het design voor over het oor blokkeert ook omgevingsgeluid voor een zeer intense luisterervaring.
2.8
van 5
6
Reviews & awards
davefaw
28/07/2012
United Kingdom
cheap pc headphones
On buying this product i wasnt expecting much becuase of the low price but i was pleasently suprised to find that these heaphones where very good quality sound. Also the mirophone is of a good standard and very clear on my online chat program. Exelent product which i use on my pc every day and very comfertable great job philips will recommend to my frienrds
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHM1900 PC Headset
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHM1900 PC Headset
SadhuryC
11/10/2017
United Kingdom
They work but are quite hard to deal with
So, I got these as a gift a month ago and they work fine, my complaint is that they seem to only work as intended if the jack is at the right angle, if they are not they will only produce sound in the left speaker. they also seem to have a tendency to slip out a bit causing the noise to be muffled. I have a feeling that it could just be my laptop getting used to a new pair of headphones. I don't know about how well the mic works as I haven't had a chance to try it.
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHM1900 PC Headset
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHM1900 PC Headset
RandemGamor
23/02/2015
United Kingdom
Volume control removed from wire?
As a YouTuber I have used this headset for a while, however after now deciding to return to YouTube I found when using the microphone there's a hum / buzzing sound so I think they are now faulty. (I've had them 2-3 years) So I went to replace them today with an identical pair. I'm appauled to find they no longer have the volume control on the wire!? Despite these being the exact same model number as the ones I have already. (SHM1900/00) I have not yet found another pair of headphones that are adequate enough and I'm very unhappy at Philips for removing a vital piece off this headset. I will be looking at another brand to use for my YouTube gaming channel as well as doing a video review on my replacement pair.
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHM1900 PC Headset
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHM1900 PC Headset