Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
220 - 240 V
Philips Avent iQ-producten met geavanceerde technologie zijn intelligent en responsief. Ze zijn ontworpen om de voeding van en zorg voor je baby eenvoudiger te maken.
De cyclus wordt voortdurend herhaald zodat de inhoud 24 uur lang steriel blijft, zelfs als je tussendoor onderdelen uit de sterilisator haalt.
Het geavanceerde digitale display en geluidssignaal houden je gedurende de sterilisatiecyclus voortdurend op de hoogte.
4.5
van 5
32
Reviews & awards
96%
beveelt dit product aan
Vera
10/03/2011
Nederland
Geweldig apparaat! Onmisbaar als je een kleine hebt en flessen & kolfspullen gemakkelijk wilt reinigen. Simpel in gebruik en zo fijn dat je spullen lang gesteriliseerd blijven. Het is het geld meer dan waard :)
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF276/42 Digitale stoomsterilisator
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF276/42 Digitale stoomsterilisator
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
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