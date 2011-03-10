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Philips AventDigitale stoomsterilisator

SCF276/26

4.5
| (32) Reviews & awards | 96% beveelt dit product aan
Altijd klaar wanneer jij dat bent
De Philips Avent digitale stoomsterilisator werkt snel en onafgebroken. De inhoud blijft steriel tot je die nodig hebt, zodat je er geen omkijken naar hebt.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

merk aanbevolen door moeders wereldwijd1

24 uur steriel dankzij geavanceerde technologie

Altijd klaar wanneer jij dat bent

  • 220 - 240 V

iQ-technologie - Reageert op intelligente wijze op je behoeften

iQ-technologie - Reageert op intelligente wijze op je behoeften

Philips Avent iQ-producten met geavanceerde technologie zijn intelligent en responsief. Ze zijn ontworpen om de voeding van en zorg voor je baby eenvoudiger te maken.

Steriele inhoud, dag en nacht

Steriele inhoud, dag en nacht

De cyclus wordt voortdurend herhaald zodat de inhoud 24 uur lang steriel blijft, zelfs als je tussendoor onderdelen uit de sterilisator haalt.

Het digitale display houdt je op de hoogte

Het digitale display houdt je op de hoogte

Het geavanceerde digitale display en geluidssignaal houden je gedurende de sterilisatiecyclus voortdurend op de hoogte.

Technische specificaties

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4.5

van 5

32

Reviews & awards

96%

beveelt dit product aan

2

10/03/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Geweldig apparaat! Onmisbaar als je een kleine hebt en flessen & kolfspullen gemakkelijk wilt reinigen. Simpel in gebruik en zo fijn dat je spullen lang gesteriliseerd blijven. Het is het geld meer dan waard :)

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF276/42 Digitale stoomsterilisator

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF276/42 Digitale stoomsterilisator

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

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