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  • Comfort en bescherming
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Philips AventBorstschelpen

SCF157/02

3.9
| (23) Reviews & awards
Comfort en bescherming
Je draagt de ultrazachte Philips Avent-borstschelpen SCF157/02 in je beha om je tepels te beschermen tegen schuren en om overtollige moedermelk op te vangen.
Bekijk alle voordelen
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

merk aanbevolen door moeders overal ter wereld1

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Ultracomfortabele borstschelpen

Comfort en bescherming

  • 2 stuks

Vangt overtollige moedermelk op

Philips Avent-moedermelkopvangschelpen (geen gaatjes) - vangt overtollige moedermelk op bij het voeden of tijdens het gebruik van een borstkolf.

Helpt stuwing te verzachten

Beschermt gevoelige tepels

Geventileerde schelpen - beschermen gevoelige tepels of tepels met kloven zodat ze sneller kunnen genezen. De zachte druk helpt stuwing te verzachten en door de gaatjes kan lucht vrij circuleren, wat beter is voor het herstel van de huid.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

3.9

van 5

23

Reviews & awards

27/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Godsend

I used these for the first time today and they are a GODSEND. I have a huge problem with leaking and this is my greatest anxiety if i'm going out. My clothes would literally be drenched. I was not interested in 'saving' the leaked milk (although this is an advantage) but just wanted a solution to the leaking. These literally saved not only my clothes but also my self confidence. Every so often I'd pop to the loo to empty and wash them out. Yes the do have an odd shape but I just wore a scarf to cover my chest so noone could see anyway. So so so so happy with this product.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing

25/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

my mum was using these 30 years ago and recommend these to me when I got pregnant, so looked in shops and talked to people about them but no-one had never heard of them, so ordered online and iv been using them constantly now for 6 weeks. How do people not know about this, people soon said 'wish I had known about them' it's a great product I don't know what I would of done without them. Only thing is they can tend to leak sometimes.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing

28/09/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Geverifieerde koper

Super

Das Produkt ist super weil man sich einmal einlagen spart und die Milch aufhängt. Noch eine positive eingeschalt ist das sie Brustwarzen nicht direkt an der Kleidung anliegen und somit gut heilen können.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF157/02 Brustschalen-Set

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF157/02 Brustschalen-Set

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Voorwaarden

  1. Op basis van een online tevredenheidsonderzoek gehouden onder 10.109 gebruikers wereldwijd van merken en producten voor moeder en kind in 2023. 

  1. Dit gedeelte bevat meningen van consumenten over het product. Philips neemt afstand van de inhoud die consumenten in dit gedeelte hebben ingevoerd. Derhalve zijn eventuele technische gegevens en/of adviezen over het gebruik van het product in deze inhoud niet bedoeld als officiële Philips-informatie.