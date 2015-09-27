Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
SCF157/02
2 stuks
Philips Avent-moedermelkopvangschelpen (geen gaatjes) - vangt overtollige moedermelk op bij het voeden of tijdens het gebruik van een borstkolf.
Geventileerde schelpen - beschermen gevoelige tepels of tepels met kloven zodat ze sneller kunnen genezen. De zachte druk helpt stuwing te verzachten en door de gaatjes kan lucht vrij circuleren, wat beter is voor het herstel van de huid.
3.9
van 5
23
Reviews & awards
Gurdeep
27/09/2015
United Kingdom
Godsend
I used these for the first time today and they are a GODSEND. I have a huge problem with leaking and this is my greatest anxiety if i'm going out. My clothes would literally be drenched. I was not interested in 'saving' the leaked milk (although this is an advantage) but just wanted a solution to the leaking. These literally saved not only my clothes but also my self confidence. Every so often I'd pop to the loo to empty and wash them out. Yes the do have an odd shape but I just wore a scarf to cover my chest so noone could see anyway. So so so so happy with this product.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing
DeeDeeMwah
25/02/2015
United Kingdom
Brilliant
my mum was using these 30 years ago and recommend these to me when I got pregnant, so looked in shops and talked to people about them but no-one had never heard of them, so ordered online and iv been using them constantly now for 6 weeks. How do people not know about this, people soon said 'wish I had known about them' it's a great product I don't know what I would of done without them. Only thing is they can tend to leak sometimes.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing
Tine.testet
28/09/2022
Deutschland
Geverifieerde koper
Super
Das Produkt ist super weil man sich einmal einlagen spart und die Milch aufhängt. Noch eine positive eingeschalt ist das sie Brustwarzen nicht direkt an der Kleidung anliegen und somit gut heilen können.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF157/02 Brustschalen-Set
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF157/02 Brustschalen-Set
Op basis van een online tevredenheidsonderzoek gehouden onder 10.109 gebruikers wereldwijd van merken en producten voor moeder en kind in 2023.
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