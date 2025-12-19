A focused leader in health technology
At Philips, our purpose is to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. We aim to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities.
As a technology company, we – and our brand licensees – innovate for people with one consistent belief: there’s always a way to make life better.
At Philips, we aim to deliver superior, long-term value to our customers and shareholders, while acting responsibly towards our planet and society, in partnership with our stakeholders.
Innovating to address global health challenges
We have a proud heritage of ground-breaking innovation that stretches back over 130 years. Meaningful innovation – focused on our customers’ needs – remains at the heart of everything we do.
~9%of sales invested in R&D in 2025
Transforming healthcare deliveryPhilips was named a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator ™ 13th year in a row.Lees meer
676Medtech patent applications in 2025
MedTech patent filingsPhilips was the #1 company with European Patent Office in 2025.Lees meer
~50%software/data science focus in R&D in 2025
Trust and innovation go hand in hand79% of healthcare professionals are optimistic that AI could improve patient outcomes, but trust in the technology must be earned – so how to do this?Lees meer
53,000patent rights
People- and patient-centric innovationWe focus on innovations in monitoring, interventional, imaging, enterprise informatics and personal health.Lees meer
Yet in an industry as fast-moving as ours, we can rarely innovate in isolation. Increasingly, this means partnering with healthcare providers, start-ups, universities (especially university hospitals) and other companies.
We continue to embed sustainability ever deeper in the way we do business – in our own operations and beyond, together with our partners.
The continued success of our company depends on every employee feeling valued, respected, and empowered to contribute fully.
Our management structure combines responsible leadership and independent supervision
Products come and go, and technologies change, but Philips is still about one thing: creating meaningful innovation that improves people’s health and well-being.
We want to give care providers more time to focus on the patient, while making it easier for more people to take care of their health and well-being. All through meaningful innovation. We will do this responsibly and sustainably. With patient safety and quality at the heart of everything we do.