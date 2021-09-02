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  • Eenvoudig te combineren met borstvoeding
  • Eenvoudig te combineren met borstvoeding

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Philips AventNatural-speen

SCF045/27

4.4
| (109) Reviews & awards | 85% beveelt dit product aan
Eenvoudig te combineren met borstvoeding
Onze zachte, geribbelde speen voorkomt inklappen en is ontworpen voor groeiende baby's. De comfortkussentjes en de natuurlijke vorm van de speen voor natuurlijk aanleggen zorgt dat borst- en flesvoeding gemakkelijk kunnen worden gecombineerd.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

merk aanbevolen door moeders wereldwijd1

Op een natuurlijke manier aanleggen

Eenvoudig te combineren met borstvoeding

  • 2 stuks

  • Variabele speen

  • 3m+

De brede speenvorm lijkt op een borst, voor natuurlijk aanleggen

De brede speenvorm lijkt op een borst, voor natuurlijk aanleggen

De vorm van de brede speen lijkt op die van een borst en stimuleert zo het natuurlijk aanleggen. Zo is het voor jou én je baby gemakkelijker om borst- en flesvoeding te combineren.

Zachte, gladde siliconen voor de wisselende behoeften van je baby

Bijtvaste, gladde speen voor de wisselende behoeften van je opgroeiende baby.

Flexibel, anti-inklapbaar design met geribbelde speen

Flexibel, anti-inklapbaar design met geribbelde speen

Kussentjes en ribbels in de speen zorgen voor flexibiliteit zonder dat de speen inklapt, voor een ononderbroken voeding.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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4.4

van 5

109

Reviews & awards

85%

beveelt dit product aan

02/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

As close to nature intended!

These teats are great! We have been breastfeeding our little one for just over 12 months. We tried bottle feeding a few months ago but he would not take to the bottle at all and pushed it straight out. These teats are different to other teats I have seen with indentations around the outer edge, which presumably is more akin to the nipple. I was surprised and excited to see him seemingly take to bottle feeding effortlessly with this teat. He also does not seem to have as much wind after feeding and so it has an effective anti-colic function. It must be ‘natural’, as it is so aptly named, for my little one certainly finds it so! Needless to say that we will continue using these teats for the time he is bottle feeding. Great job Philips!

Voordelen

Designed to be more akin to nipple, natural feeling for baby, anti-colic

Nadelen

None at all.

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

13/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really is a good product and true to description

I really like this product i gave 5 stars because the description is true to what it says, similar to a breast, not to fast flowing & is smooth and flexible for my babies combination feeding ( breastfeed & bottle) I would recommend this product to my friends and family or anyone considering this product.

Voordelen

Soft, flexible, breast like shape.

Nadelen

Non.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

10/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing and soft

Amazing teats, they are very soft and pleasant, unlike the Classic version of the same Avent. They did not turn yellow after several uses. And a very easy to use.

Voordelen

Very soft, easy to use and do not turn yellow easily

Nadelen

The flow is a little slow at times

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

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Voorwaarden

  1. Op basis van een online tevredenheidsonderzoek gehouden onder 10.109 gebruikers wereldwijd van merken en producten voor moeder en kind in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, volgens EU-richtlijn 10/2011