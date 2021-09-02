Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
2 stuks
Variabele speen
3m+
De vorm van de brede speen lijkt op die van een borst en stimuleert zo het natuurlijk aanleggen. Zo is het voor jou én je baby gemakkelijker om borst- en flesvoeding te combineren.
Bijtvaste, gladde speen voor de wisselende behoeften van je opgroeiende baby.
Kussentjes en ribbels in de speen zorgen voor flexibiliteit zonder dat de speen inklapt, voor een ononderbroken voeding.
4.4
van 5
109
Reviews & awards
85%
beveelt dit product aan
Kulecat2000
02/09/2021
United Kingdom
Onderdeel van promotie
As close to nature intended!
These teats are great! We have been breastfeeding our little one for just over 12 months. We tried bottle feeding a few months ago but he would not take to the bottle at all and pushed it straight out. These teats are different to other teats I have seen with indentations around the outer edge, which presumably is more akin to the nipple. I was surprised and excited to see him seemingly take to bottle feeding effortlessly with this teat. He also does not seem to have as much wind after feeding and so it has an effective anti-colic function. It must be ‘natural’, as it is so aptly named, for my little one certainly finds it so! Needless to say that we will continue using these teats for the time he is bottle feeding. Great job Philips!
Voordelen
Designed to be more akin to nipple, natural feeling for baby, anti-colic
Nadelen
None at all.
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Breastfeedingmama
13/08/2021
United Kingdom
Onderdeel van promotie
Really is a good product and true to description
I really like this product i gave 5 stars because the description is true to what it says, similar to a breast, not to fast flowing & is smooth and flexible for my babies combination feeding ( breastfeed & bottle) I would recommend this product to my friends and family or anyone considering this product.
Voordelen
Soft, flexible, breast like shape.
Nadelen
Non.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Niki82
10/08/2021
United Kingdom
Onderdeel van promotie
Amazing and soft
Amazing teats, they are very soft and pleasant, unlike the Classic version of the same Avent. They did not turn yellow after several uses. And a very easy to use.
Voordelen
Very soft, easy to use and do not turn yellow easily
Nadelen
The flow is a little slow at times
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Op basis van een online tevredenheidsonderzoek gehouden onder 10.109 gebruikers wereldwijd van merken en producten voor moeder en kind in 2023.
0% BPA, volgens EU-richtlijn 10/2011