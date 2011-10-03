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  • Comfortabel en nauwkeurig
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  • Comfortabel en nauwkeurig
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Shaver series 3000Elektrisch scheerapparaat

HQ7180/16

4
| (3) Reviews & awards
Comfortabel en nauwkeurig
Dit volledig afwasbare scheerapparaat is voorzien van een uniek precisiescheersysteem. De ultraplatte scheerhoofden hebben sleuven voor het scheren van lange haren en gaatjes voor de kortste stoppels.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

Het Nr 1 merk ter wereld voor elektrisch scheren1

Scheert zelfs de kortste haartjes

Comfortabel en nauwkeurig

Super Lift & Cut-technologie

Super Lift & Cut-technologie

Het systeem met dubbele mesjes van dit elektrische scheerapparaat tilt haren om op ze op comfortabele wijze onder het huidoppervlak af te scheren.

Afspoelbaar scheerapparaat

Het waterbestendige Philips-scheerapparaat kan eenvoudig onder de kraan worden afgespoeld.

Reflex Action-systeem

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Technische specificaties

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4.0

van 5

3

Reviews & awards

2
1

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good quality at an attractive price.

This is a basic model but it competes with more sophisticated models at a very competitive price. This is my third purchase of a similar model in over 50 years.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

18/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use shaver with trimmer

Nice easy to use Philips shaver, it’s quite old now and needs to be plugged in to make it work. However the shave quality is still excellent. Comes with a bag. The attached trimmer is handy for longer hairs.

Voordelen

Gives a close shave.

Nadelen

Battery doesn’t work now but can run off mains.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product if you prepared to charge it every second week

I was on the older model, Philipshave 6890 for about 9 years until it literally fell apart. Good thing about old one was - you charge it for 60-70 minutes, you then use it for a month until the next charge. Unfortunately, this is not the case with this model, HQ7180. You have to charge it every second week and red warning light starts to go off on the second-third day which is really annoying as you have to ignore it and you have no idea how much charge is left. So my verdict is: one AA-size rechargeable battery is not enough for a shaver, Philips, please bring back second one. Shaver will be heavier but at least customers will be able to go on hokiday without shaver charger!!!

Deze review is gemaakt voor Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver

Deze review is gemaakt voor Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver

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Voorwaarden

  1. Bron: Euromonitor International Limited, verkoopvolume, per definitie van categorie lichaamsscheerapparaten, data 2024, onderzoek uitgevoerd in oktober 2024. 