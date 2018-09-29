Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
328P6VJEB/00
P Line
32 (zichtbaar 80 cm (31,5"))
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Deze Philips-schermen hebben hoogwaardige panelen voor UltraClear-beeld met een resolutie van 4K UHD (3840 x 2160). Of u nu een veeleisende professional bent die uiterst gedetailleerde beelden voor CAD-oplossingen nodig heeft, grafische 3D-toepassingen gebruikt of een financieel expert bent die met enorme spreadsheets werkt, de schermen van Philips laten de beelden tot leven komen.
Ultra Wide-Color-technologie levert een breder spectrum aan kleuren voor een schitterend beeld. Het bredere 'kleurengamma' van Ultra Wide-Color produceert meer natuurlijk uitziend groen, levendiger rood en dieper blauw. Breng mediaentertainment, afbeeldingen en zelfs productiviteit tot leven met de intense kleuren van de Ultra Wide-Color-technologie.
De Philips VA LED-monitor gebruikt de Advanced Multi-Domain Vertical Alignment-technologie waardoor u zeer hoge contrastverhoudingen krijgt voor extra levendige en heldere beelden. De monitor verwerkt standaardkantoortoepassingen zonder problemen, maar hij is vooral geschikt voor foto's, surfen op internet, films, games en veeleisende grafische toepassingen. Dankzij de geoptimaliseerde pixelbeheertechnologie ontstaat er een extra brede kijkhoek van 178/178 graden, zodat u geniet van scherpe beelden.
3.8
van 5
16
Reviews & awards
Grisos
29/09/2018
Nederland
Zeer blij mee.
Tijdens mijn zoektocht naar twee identieke beeldschermen voor video en foto bewerking liep ik tegen één groot scherm aan. Nieuwe invalshoek... Toen op zoek gegaan naar een groot scherm wat ook nog redelijk betaalbaar was. Ik kwam bij deze Philips uit, online onderzoek gedaan en besloten hem aan te schaffen. Geen seconde spijt gehad.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD-monitor met Ultra Wide-Color
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD-monitor met Ultra Wide-Color
ErinyesAg47
31/05/2020
United Kingdom
Well worth the cost
I've been using this monitor since the product launched, and haven't had more than one real problem with it (check pros and cons). The price in my expensive country has halved since the launch too, making this a VERY appealing option for anybody that needs a physically big screen (so you don't need to waste much screen estate to scaling) in 4K. I use the display in both daytime when sun shines in, and in the middle of the night in complete darkness. I do graphics related color intensive work, and gaming that ranges from new titles to 90s classics, and this monitor fits every task at least adequately. The image remains clear, dark tones do not disappear even at 0% brightness AND contrast, which is rare. Panel uniformity on mine is good enough to not show noticeable bright spots even in complete darkness. When it comes to older, lower resolution games, this monitor performs admirably, not blurring the image too much, which was one of my biggest fears when I got it. Sure it has no Free/G-sync, or HDR, but that's what the specs say so what do you expect? If you're big on gaming, buy a gaming monitor, if you're big on productivity and like to game for entertainment, this is one is a fine choice. In the end it says something that personally I am looking into upgrading to a 4K high Hz display with variable sync support (for better new title gaming experience), reading through all the reviews I spot, but until I find one that is REALLY good without any meaningful downsides, I'm staying with this one. Even when I do find one, it's going to go through some rigorous testing against this monitor, especially on the color accuracy side of things before I decide to keep it.
Voordelen
Price. Many USB3 ports. Good color accuracy out of the box (amazing when calibrated on site). Low enough input lag and ghosting for any "non-hardcore" gaming. Great contrast due to VA panel technology. 1:1 pixel ratio option. Not too blurry scaling of lower resolution modes. Big enough physical size to use higher resolution modes without (much) scaling. Six image presets that can be customized at will.
Nadelen
Bezel might be considered a bit thick by some, but large viewing area should mitigate this somewhat. The "touch to activate" buttons, and therefore menus behind them, are absolutely horrible to operate at first. Even after a few years of use and no need to try to remember the buttons, I still make mistakes with them.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
tiazz
14/10/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent product. Excellent Value
Perfect display for developers with a multi panel IDE. Great connectivity. Fantastic Price.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Dit Philips-beeldscherm heeft het MHL-certificaat. Als het MHL-apparaat echter niet wordt verbonden of niet correct werkt, raadpleegt u de veelgestelde vragen bij het MHL-apparaat of neemt u rechtstreeks contact op met de leverancier. Het beleid van de fabrikant van het apparaat vereist mogelijk dat u een merkspecifieke MHL-kabel of -adapter moet aanschaffen voor een correcte werking.
Optioneel MHL-gecertificeerd mobiel apparaat en MHL-kabel vereist (niet meegeleverd). Neem contact op met de leverancier van uw MHL-apparaat voor compatibiliteit.
Energiebesparende stand-by/uit van ErP is niet van toepassing op de MHL-oplaadfunctionaliteit
Voor een volledige lijst met MHL-compatibele producten raadpleegt u www.mhlconsortium.org
EPEAT-classificatie is alleen geldig waar Philips het product registreert. Ga naar https://www.epeat.net/ voor informatie over de registratiestatus in uw land.
Snel opladen voldoet aan USB BC 1.2-standaard
Waarde responstijd gelijk aan SmartResponse