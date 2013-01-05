Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
12342XVB1
Type lamp: H4
Verpakking van 1
12 V, 60/55W
Dankzij het unieke design biedt X-tremeVision uitzonderlijk helder licht op de weg
X-tremeVision geeft u een snellere reactietijd, omdat u obstakels en verkeersborden eerder ziet. Verlichting is essentieel om ongevallen tijdens het rijden te voorkomen. Dit product voorkomt actief ongelukken, doordat u een beter algeheel zicht hebt en de weg beter wordt verlicht.
X-tremeVision voldoet volledig aan de ECE-eisen voor gebruik op de weg.
3.5
van 5
41
Reviews & awards
WillemD
05/01/2013
Nederland
Goede lamp. Duidelijk meer licht.
Duidelijk meer licht dan ik gewent ben. Het valt op dat de licht bundel verder is en helderder. Er wordt duidelijk meer zichtbaar op de weg.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
VINDISEL
18/07/2013
United Kingdom
Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars
I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
VINDISEL
18/07/2013
United Kingdom
Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars
I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb