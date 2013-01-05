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X-tremeVisionkoplamp auto

12342XVB1

3.5
| (41) Reviews & awards
Veiligheid boven alles
Philips X-tremeVision-halogeenkoplampen geven tot 100% beter zicht. De geavanceerde technologie achter X-tremeVision garandeert uitzonderlijk helder licht. De koplampen voldoen aan de ECE-verkeersveiligheidseisen.
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Verbetert uw zicht op de weg

Veiligheid boven alles

  • Type lamp: H4

  • Verpakking van 1

  • 12 V, 60/55W

Verder zien en sneller reageren dankzij 100% meer zicht

Dankzij het unieke design biedt X-tremeVision uitzonderlijk helder licht op de weg

Verbeterd rijcomfort en veiligheid

X-tremeVision geeft u een snellere reactietijd, omdat u obstakels en verkeersborden eerder ziet. Verlichting is essentieel om ongevallen tijdens het rijden te voorkomen. Dit product voorkomt actief ongelukken, doordat u een beter algeheel zicht hebt en de weg beter wordt verlicht.

Voldoet aan de hoge kwaliteitseisen voor ECE-goedkeuring

X-tremeVision voldoet volledig aan de ECE-eisen voor gebruik op de weg.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

3.5

van 5

41

Reviews & awards

05/01/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Goede lamp. Duidelijk meer licht.

Duidelijk meer licht dan ik gewent ben. Het valt op dat de licht bundel verder is en helderder. Er wordt duidelijk meer zichtbaar op de weg.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

18/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars

I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

18/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars

I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

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