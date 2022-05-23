Integrated diagnostics

Up to 44%
You don't need another technology vendor; you need a true partner in clinical care. As a leader in radiology, cardiology and digital pathology, we connect clinical informatics, data management and interoperability. We can help you access insights across your enterprise, fostering collaboration and enhancing care quality. Cutting-edge technologies, including a viewers that provides a broad patient overview and efficient correlations of findings, align with your workflows and integrate with existing IT systems.
Increase reading time by up to 44% and gain greater diagnostic accuracy with automated co-registration and lesion color-coding.5
Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital decreased average reporting time by 40% by orchestrating radiologist workflow.6 Learn more.
Save up to five hours per week using the AI-based workflow prediction engine for data processing.7
Over 20 hospital laboratories are on the path to fully digital with the Philips pathology solution. It facilitates collaboration with clinical teams through remote consultation, real-time case sharing and multidisciplinary discussions.
Intelligent, automated, and connected. Advanced Visualization Workspace 15 is designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. Philips advanced visualization solution is a comprehensive, scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise, helping physicians perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.
Consisting of a pathology viewer and a server and storage application, IntelliSite Image Management System (IMS) is designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of your pathology lab. The open, scalable design and new user interface integrate into your workflow and IT infrastructure environment. The IMS manages image repositories – including whole slide images (WSI) and gross images – and comprehensive LIS integration, networking, security, audit trail and archiving capabilities. Easy access to information and resources can enhance digital case review.
Philips AI Manager is an end-to-end AI enablement solution that integrates with your existing IT infrastructure and PACS solution. AI Manager enables your radiologists to leverage AI applications for more comprehensive assessment and to gain deep clinical insights into your radiology workflow. AI Manager serves as your single integration point for 100+ AI applications from 35+ contracted AI vendors, and upcoming AI applications offered by our partner Blackford Analysis.*
Medical image sharing with Philips Enterprise Viewer helps remove the barriers of technology, location and even mobility to improve healthcare delivery and provide a better care experience via imaging sharing, interactive collaboration, intuitive analysis and comparison tools, and enterprise access. Enable secure and instant access to medical images, documents, requests and reports with our vendor-agnostic, zero-footprint enterprise viewer that connects with existing patient records to provide accessibility and clinical data solutions for sharing medical imaging files in the healthcare industry.
Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.
