Zoektermen

NL
FR

Radiology image management PACS

Advanced PACS modules for greater diagnostic insight

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

With the integrated Philips radiology image management PACS Diagnostic Workspace, radiologists can access needed tools, including reporting, advanced visualization analysis for patient images and Al-enabled* insights for healthcare organizations. Our radiology PACS/integrated PACS solution is designed intuitively to optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling for picture archiving and communication for digital medical images and associated data.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity
Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity video

Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity

Optimize your service line with a PACS engine for intelligent workflow. Philips smart radiology workflow is designed to support a high standard of patient care while enabling more efficient business management. It provides the right study to the most qualified radiologist, based on areas of expertise, availability and workload in order to expedite reading and reporting, speeding time to treatment. Enhancements include flexible folders and a full suite of IT tools for comprehensive, timely management of your hospital information system and related data.

Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity

Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity video

Optimize your service line with a PACS engine for intelligent workflow. Philips smart radiology workflow is designed to support a high standard of patient care while enabling more efficient business management. It provides the right study to the most qualified radiologist, based on areas of expertise, availability and workload in order to expedite reading and reporting, speeding time to treatment. Enhancements include flexible folders and a full suite of IT tools for comprehensive, timely management of your hospital information system and related data.

Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity

Optimize your service line with a PACS engine for intelligent workflow. Philips smart radiology workflow is designed to support a high standard of patient care while enabling more efficient business management. It provides the right study to the most qualified radiologist, based on areas of expertise, availability and workload in order to expedite reading and reporting, speeding time to treatment. Enhancements include flexible folders and a full suite of IT tools for comprehensive, timely management of your hospital information system and related data.
Meer informatie
Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity
Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity video

Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity

Optimize your service line with a PACS engine for intelligent workflow. Philips smart radiology workflow is designed to support a high standard of patient care while enabling more efficient business management. It provides the right study to the most qualified radiologist, based on areas of expertise, availability and workload in order to expedite reading and reporting, speeding time to treatment. Enhancements include flexible folders and a full suite of IT tools for comprehensive, timely management of your hospital information system and related data.
Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting
Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting video

Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting

Interactive multimedia reporting is a native module of the PACS diagnostic workspace, helping radiologists to reduce report turnaround time for patient exams. The native diagnostic reporting includes updated templates, hyperlinks and bookmarks, charts and graphics, as well as voice commands to insert hyperlinks to measurements and prior studies. Embedded key images, precise quantitative data to specific anatomical bookmarks or measurements - all of which integrate into the EMR - prevent long dictation of data and reduce potential errors in patient information in the radiology information system.

Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting

Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting video

Interactive multimedia reporting is a native module of the PACS diagnostic workspace, helping radiologists to reduce report turnaround time for patient exams. The native diagnostic reporting includes updated templates, hyperlinks and bookmarks, charts and graphics, as well as voice commands to insert hyperlinks to measurements and prior studies. Embedded key images, precise quantitative data to specific anatomical bookmarks or measurements - all of which integrate into the EMR - prevent long dictation of data and reduce potential errors in patient information in the radiology information system.

Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting

Interactive multimedia reporting is a native module of the PACS diagnostic workspace, helping radiologists to reduce report turnaround time for patient exams. The native diagnostic reporting includes updated templates, hyperlinks and bookmarks, charts and graphics, as well as voice commands to insert hyperlinks to measurements and prior studies. Embedded key images, precise quantitative data to specific anatomical bookmarks or measurements - all of which integrate into the EMR - prevent long dictation of data and reduce potential errors in patient information in the radiology information system.
Meer informatie
Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting
Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting video

Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting

Interactive multimedia reporting is a native module of the PACS diagnostic workspace, helping radiologists to reduce report turnaround time for patient exams. The native diagnostic reporting includes updated templates, hyperlinks and bookmarks, charts and graphics, as well as voice commands to insert hyperlinks to measurements and prior studies. Embedded key images, precise quantitative data to specific anatomical bookmarks or measurements - all of which integrate into the EMR - prevent long dictation of data and reduce potential errors in patient information in the radiology information system.
Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration
Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration

Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration

An intelligent PACS workflow concept offers a flexible way to collect and arrange digital imaging studies, thanks to a native tool to manage lists of exams for both teaching and research purposes. In addition, unified storage with single access using one enterprise viewer allows for seamless sharing of images, data and reports among stakeholders such as cardiologists and radiologists. This enables meaningful cross-departmental collaboration and integrated decision-making to enhance care planning and coordination

Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration

Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration
An intelligent PACS workflow concept offers a flexible way to collect and arrange digital imaging studies, thanks to a native tool to manage lists of exams for both teaching and research purposes. In addition, unified storage with single access using one enterprise viewer allows for seamless sharing of images, data and reports among stakeholders such as cardiologists and radiologists. This enables meaningful cross-departmental collaboration and integrated decision-making to enhance care planning and coordination

Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration

An intelligent PACS workflow concept offers a flexible way to collect and arrange digital imaging studies, thanks to a native tool to manage lists of exams for both teaching and research purposes. In addition, unified storage with single access using one enterprise viewer allows for seamless sharing of images, data and reports among stakeholders such as cardiologists and radiologists. This enables meaningful cross-departmental collaboration and integrated decision-making to enhance care planning and coordination
Meer informatie
Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration
Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration

Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration

An intelligent PACS workflow concept offers a flexible way to collect and arrange digital imaging studies, thanks to a native tool to manage lists of exams for both teaching and research purposes. In addition, unified storage with single access using one enterprise viewer allows for seamless sharing of images, data and reports among stakeholders such as cardiologists and radiologists. This enables meaningful cross-departmental collaboration and integrated decision-making to enhance care planning and coordination
Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence
Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence video

Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence

Consolidate longitudinal analysis, diagnostic and reporting tools into a single workspace for PACS systems, eliminating the need for multiple, disparate software applications. Realize clinical potential throughout the enterprise, with embedded and integrated advanced visualization applications, all integrated within your clinical workflow. The power of such medical imaging analysis can also easily be shared with referring physicians through hyperlinks to key findings available in an enterprise viewer. .

Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence

Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence video

Consolidate longitudinal analysis, diagnostic and reporting tools into a single workspace for PACS systems, eliminating the need for multiple, disparate software applications. Realize clinical potential throughout the enterprise, with embedded and integrated advanced visualization applications, all integrated within your clinical workflow. The power of such medical imaging analysis can also easily be shared with referring physicians through hyperlinks to key findings available in an enterprise viewer. .

Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence

Consolidate longitudinal analysis, diagnostic and reporting tools into a single workspace for PACS systems, eliminating the need for multiple, disparate software applications. Realize clinical potential throughout the enterprise, with embedded and integrated advanced visualization applications, all integrated within your clinical workflow. The power of such medical imaging analysis can also easily be shared with referring physicians through hyperlinks to key findings available in an enterprise viewer. .
Meer informatie
Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence
Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence video

Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence

Consolidate longitudinal analysis, diagnostic and reporting tools into a single workspace for PACS systems, eliminating the need for multiple, disparate software applications. Realize clinical potential throughout the enterprise, with embedded and integrated advanced visualization applications, all integrated within your clinical workflow. The power of such medical imaging analysis can also easily be shared with referring physicians through hyperlinks to key findings available in an enterprise viewer. .
  • Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity
  • Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting
  • Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration
  • Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity
Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity video

Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity

Optimize your service line with a PACS engine for intelligent workflow. Philips smart radiology workflow is designed to support a high standard of patient care while enabling more efficient business management. It provides the right study to the most qualified radiologist, based on areas of expertise, availability and workload in order to expedite reading and reporting, speeding time to treatment. Enhancements include flexible folders and a full suite of IT tools for comprehensive, timely management of your hospital information system and related data.

Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity

Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity video

Optimize your service line with a PACS engine for intelligent workflow. Philips smart radiology workflow is designed to support a high standard of patient care while enabling more efficient business management. It provides the right study to the most qualified radiologist, based on areas of expertise, availability and workload in order to expedite reading and reporting, speeding time to treatment. Enhancements include flexible folders and a full suite of IT tools for comprehensive, timely management of your hospital information system and related data.

Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity

Optimize your service line with a PACS engine for intelligent workflow. Philips smart radiology workflow is designed to support a high standard of patient care while enabling more efficient business management. It provides the right study to the most qualified radiologist, based on areas of expertise, availability and workload in order to expedite reading and reporting, speeding time to treatment. Enhancements include flexible folders and a full suite of IT tools for comprehensive, timely management of your hospital information system and related data.
Meer informatie
Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity
Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity video

Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance PACS productivity

Optimize your service line with a PACS engine for intelligent workflow. Philips smart radiology workflow is designed to support a high standard of patient care while enabling more efficient business management. It provides the right study to the most qualified radiologist, based on areas of expertise, availability and workload in order to expedite reading and reporting, speeding time to treatment. Enhancements include flexible folders and a full suite of IT tools for comprehensive, timely management of your hospital information system and related data.
Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting
Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting video

Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting

Interactive multimedia reporting is a native module of the PACS diagnostic workspace, helping radiologists to reduce report turnaround time for patient exams. The native diagnostic reporting includes updated templates, hyperlinks and bookmarks, charts and graphics, as well as voice commands to insert hyperlinks to measurements and prior studies. Embedded key images, precise quantitative data to specific anatomical bookmarks or measurements - all of which integrate into the EMR - prevent long dictation of data and reduce potential errors in patient information in the radiology information system.

Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting

Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting video

Interactive multimedia reporting is a native module of the PACS diagnostic workspace, helping radiologists to reduce report turnaround time for patient exams. The native diagnostic reporting includes updated templates, hyperlinks and bookmarks, charts and graphics, as well as voice commands to insert hyperlinks to measurements and prior studies. Embedded key images, precise quantitative data to specific anatomical bookmarks or measurements - all of which integrate into the EMR - prevent long dictation of data and reduce potential errors in patient information in the radiology information system.

Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting

Interactive multimedia reporting is a native module of the PACS diagnostic workspace, helping radiologists to reduce report turnaround time for patient exams. The native diagnostic reporting includes updated templates, hyperlinks and bookmarks, charts and graphics, as well as voice commands to insert hyperlinks to measurements and prior studies. Embedded key images, precise quantitative data to specific anatomical bookmarks or measurements - all of which integrate into the EMR - prevent long dictation of data and reduce potential errors in patient information in the radiology information system.
Meer informatie
Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting
Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting video

Easily accessible, structured and intuitive PACS reporting

Interactive multimedia reporting is a native module of the PACS diagnostic workspace, helping radiologists to reduce report turnaround time for patient exams. The native diagnostic reporting includes updated templates, hyperlinks and bookmarks, charts and graphics, as well as voice commands to insert hyperlinks to measurements and prior studies. Embedded key images, precise quantitative data to specific anatomical bookmarks or measurements - all of which integrate into the EMR - prevent long dictation of data and reduce potential errors in patient information in the radiology information system.
Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration
Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration

Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration

An intelligent PACS workflow concept offers a flexible way to collect and arrange digital imaging studies, thanks to a native tool to manage lists of exams for both teaching and research purposes. In addition, unified storage with single access using one enterprise viewer allows for seamless sharing of images, data and reports among stakeholders such as cardiologists and radiologists. This enables meaningful cross-departmental collaboration and integrated decision-making to enhance care planning and coordination

Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration

Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration
An intelligent PACS workflow concept offers a flexible way to collect and arrange digital imaging studies, thanks to a native tool to manage lists of exams for both teaching and research purposes. In addition, unified storage with single access using one enterprise viewer allows for seamless sharing of images, data and reports among stakeholders such as cardiologists and radiologists. This enables meaningful cross-departmental collaboration and integrated decision-making to enhance care planning and coordination

Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration

An intelligent PACS workflow concept offers a flexible way to collect and arrange digital imaging studies, thanks to a native tool to manage lists of exams for both teaching and research purposes. In addition, unified storage with single access using one enterprise viewer allows for seamless sharing of images, data and reports among stakeholders such as cardiologists and radiologists. This enables meaningful cross-departmental collaboration and integrated decision-making to enhance care planning and coordination
Meer informatie
Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration
Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration

Enhance multi-disciplinary collaboration

An intelligent PACS workflow concept offers a flexible way to collect and arrange digital imaging studies, thanks to a native tool to manage lists of exams for both teaching and research purposes. In addition, unified storage with single access using one enterprise viewer allows for seamless sharing of images, data and reports among stakeholders such as cardiologists and radiologists. This enables meaningful cross-departmental collaboration and integrated decision-making to enhance care planning and coordination
Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence
Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence video

Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence

Consolidate longitudinal analysis, diagnostic and reporting tools into a single workspace for PACS systems, eliminating the need for multiple, disparate software applications. Realize clinical potential throughout the enterprise, with embedded and integrated advanced visualization applications, all integrated within your clinical workflow. The power of such medical imaging analysis can also easily be shared with referring physicians through hyperlinks to key findings available in an enterprise viewer. .

Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence

Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence video

Consolidate longitudinal analysis, diagnostic and reporting tools into a single workspace for PACS systems, eliminating the need for multiple, disparate software applications. Realize clinical potential throughout the enterprise, with embedded and integrated advanced visualization applications, all integrated within your clinical workflow. The power of such medical imaging analysis can also easily be shared with referring physicians through hyperlinks to key findings available in an enterprise viewer. .

Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence

Consolidate longitudinal analysis, diagnostic and reporting tools into a single workspace for PACS systems, eliminating the need for multiple, disparate software applications. Realize clinical potential throughout the enterprise, with embedded and integrated advanced visualization applications, all integrated within your clinical workflow. The power of such medical imaging analysis can also easily be shared with referring physicians through hyperlinks to key findings available in an enterprise viewer. .
Meer informatie
Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence
Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence video

Radiology extended workspace to enhance clinical confidence

Consolidate longitudinal analysis, diagnostic and reporting tools into a single workspace for PACS systems, eliminating the need for multiple, disparate software applications. Realize clinical potential throughout the enterprise, with embedded and integrated advanced visualization applications, all integrated within your clinical workflow. The power of such medical imaging analysis can also easily be shared with referring physicians through hyperlinks to key findings available in an enterprise viewer. .

Documentatie

Klantenverhaal (2)

Klantenverhaal

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Klantenverhaal (2)

Klantenverhaal

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Klantenverhaal (2)

Klantenverhaal

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • *AI-enabled insights are available through Philips and third-party solutions, and availability of third-party algorithms may vary per market. Please contact your local Philips representative for market availability
  • Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.