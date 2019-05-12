Home
Klaar voor
digitale diagnose

Ontdek onze bibliotheek met webinars

Bekijk eerder opgenomen webinars van deskundigen op het gebied van digitale en computergebaseerde pathologie

Interessegebieden

klinisch

Klinisch

Lees meer over digitale en computergebaseerde pathologie

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wat is digitale pathologie?

Digitale pathologie, ook wel virtuele microscopie genoemd, omvat het vastleggen, beheren, analyseren en interpreteren van digitale informatie van een weefselglaasje.
Wat verandert er aan de diagnose voor 100% digitale pathologielaboratoriums?

Wat is computergebaseerde pathologie?

Transformeer uw praktijk met digitale en computergebaseerde pathologie

digitaliseer-uw-workflow
Digitaliseer uw workflow
pathologen
Zorg dat pathologen overal kunnen samenwerken 
diagnostische-informatie
Een gestroomlijnde flow aan diagnostische informatie
help_pathologen
Help pathologen om sneller en preciezer een diagnose te stellen

Referenties van klanten

  • ivo-van-den-berghe
    “In difficult and diagnostically rare diseases, digital pathology will lead to expert diagnosis. And this at the end, will lead the best patient care”

    Ivo Van Den Berghe

    Head of Anatomical Pathology,
    AZ-Sint-Jan, Bruges

    Alexi-Baidoshvili
    “Transitioning our entire workflow to digital processes demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our patients and clinical colleagues receive the fastest and best informed diagnoses possible”

    Alexi Baidoshvili
    Pathologist, LabPON

    Jenny-McKay
    “It is very important that IDEXX provides accurate diagnosis, getting the results through as quickly as possible”

    Jenny McKay

    Head of Anatomic Pathology, IDEXX Whetherby

