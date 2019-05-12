Page d'accueil
Philips - Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d'accueil
FR
NL

Prêt pour le
diagnostic numérique

Nous contacter

Découvrez notre bibliothèque de webinaires

Regardez les précédents enregistrements de webinaires d’experts en pathologie numérique et augmentée du numérique

En savoir plus

Centres d’intérêt

Sur le plan clinique

Sur le plan clinique

En savoir plus sur la pathologie numérique et augmentée du numérique

 

 

 

 

 

 

Qu’est-ce que la pathologie numérique?

La pathologie numérique , également appelée microscopie virtuelle, implique la capture, la gestion, l’analyse et l’interprétation d’informations numériques à partir d’une lame de verre.
En savoir plus

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comment les laboratoires de pathologie 100 % numérique modifient-ils le diagnostic?

En savoir plus

 

 

 

 

 

 

Qu’est-ce que la pathologie augmentée du numérique?

En savoir plus

Transformez votre pratique grâce à la pathologie numérique et augmentée du numérique

Passez au numérique
Passez au numérique
Permettre aux pathologistes de collaborer de n’importe où
Permettre aux pathologistes de collaborer de n’importe où 
Un flux rationalisé d’informations de diagnostic
Un flux rationalisé d’informations de diagnostic
Aider les pathologistes à faire des diagnostics plus rapides et plus précis
Aider les pathologistes à faire des diagnostics plus rapides et plus précis

Références clients

  • ivo-van-den-berghe
    “In difficult and diagnostically rare diseases, digital pathology will lead to expert diagnosis. And this at the end, will lead the best patient care”

    Ivo Van Den Berghe

    Head of Anatomical Pathology,
    AZ-Sint-Jan, Bruges

    Alexi-Baidoshvili
    “Transitioning our entire workflow to digital processes demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our patients and clinical colleagues receive the fastest and best informed diagnoses possible”

    Alexi Baidoshvili
    Pathologist, LabPON

    Jenny-McKay
    “It is very important that IDEXX provides accurate diagnosis, getting the results through as quickly as possible”

    Jenny McKay

    Head of Anatomic Pathology, IDEXX Whetherby

    Communiqués de presse

    Abonnez-vous à notre communication sur la pathologie Philips

    Philips respecte la confidentialité de vos données. Pour plus d’informations, reportez-vous à notre politique de confidentialité

    Merci de votre inscription à la newsletter !

    Votre inscription à la newsletter a échoué. Veuillez réessayer plus tard.

    Rejoignez-nous

    @Philips_Path

    Rejoindre la conversation

    Restez en contact avec nous

    Suivez nous sur Twitter

    Suivez-nous sur Twitter

    Rejoignez la conversation et restez informé des dernières innovations et actualités sur la pathologie en suivant @Philips_Path.
    Rendez-nous visite sur Twitter
    Rejoignez nous sur LinkedIn

    Rejoignez-nous sur LinkedIn

    Chez Philips, nous voulons améliorer la qualité de vie des gens grâce à des innovations qui ont du sens. Rejoignez-nous pour ne rien manquer et participez à la conversation.
    Rendez-nous visite sur LinkedIn
    Regardez nos dernières vidéos sur YouTube

    Regardez nos dernières vidéos sur YouTube

    Découvrez comment Philips propose des innovations qui ont du sens. Sélectionnez une des vidéos pour en savoir plus sur Philips Digital & Computational Pathology. 
    Rendez-nous visite sur YouTube
    *

    Informations de contact

    * Champ requis
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    En spécifiant la raison pour laquelle vous souhaitez être contacté, nous pourrons vous fournir un meilleur service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    Qu'est-ce que ça veut dire?
    Final CEE consent

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand