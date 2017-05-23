Zoektermen

SmartCT Soft Tissue

Imaging technology

SmartCT Soft Tissue offers a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) acquisition technique augmented with step-by-step guidance, Advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools all accessible on the touch screen module at table side. To support you in acquiring CBCT images first-time right [1] and to streamline your workflow, you are guided through key steps. Once the CBCT scan is successfully performed, the acquired 3D image is automatically displayed in the SmartCT 3D visualization tool with the adequate rendering settings and the 3D measurement tools tailored for the selected 3D protocol.

XperCT Dual is a new version of XperCT, which allows two scans to be made on the Allura system at a defined interval. High resolution, high contrast images are reconstructed four times faster to support fast decisions during procedures

XperCT Dual is a new version of XperCT, which allows two scans to be made on the Allura system at a defined interval. High resolution, high contrast images are reconstructed four times faster to support fast decisions during procedures

XperCT Dual is a new version of XperCT, which allows two scans to be made on the Allura system at a defined interval. High resolution, high contrast images are reconstructed four times faster to support fast decisions during procedures
The DualPhase acquisition allows two 3D data sets to be acquired with a defined delay between them. This can be useful, for instance, to acquire the arterial and post-arterial contrast enhancement in oncologic interventions.

The DualPhase acquisition allows two 3D data sets to be acquired with a defined delay between them. This can be useful, for instance, to acquire the arterial and post-arterial contrast enhancement in oncologic interventions.

The DualPhase acquisition allows two 3D data sets to be acquired with a defined delay between them. This can be useful, for instance, to acquire the arterial and post-arterial contrast enhancement in oncologic interventions.
The DualView functionality allows two 3D data sets acquired at different times of the procedure to be displayed side-by-side. In this DualView, XperCT Dual allows the parallel assessment of the two phases of the procedure.

The DualView functionality allows two 3D data sets acquired at different times of the procedure to be displayed side-by-side. In this DualView, XperCT Dual allows the parallel assessment of the two phases of the procedure.

The DualView functionality allows two 3D data sets acquired at different times of the procedure to be displayed side-by-side. In this DualView, XperCT Dual allows the parallel assessment of the two phases of the procedure.
XperCT Dual provides an unique Metal Artifact Reduction filter, which significantly reduces the scattering artifacts in XperCT Dual images that can result from visualization around metal implants, coils, or stainless steel stents.

XperCT Dual provides an unique Metal Artifact Reduction filter, which significantly reduces the scattering artifacts in XperCT Dual images that can result from visualization around metal implants, coils, or stainless steel stents.

XperCT Dual provides an unique Metal Artifact Reduction filter, which significantly reduces the scattering artifacts in XperCT Dual images that can result from visualization around metal implants, coils, or stainless steel stents.
Physicians can use the CT-like images of XperCT Dual to assess soft tissue, bone structure, and stent deployment before, during, and after interventional procedures. This aids in avoiding structures and identifying feeder vessels.

Physicians can use the CT-like images of XperCT Dual to assess soft tissue, bone structure, and stent deployment before, during, and after interventional procedures. This aids in avoiding structures and identifying feeder vessels.

Physicians can use the CT-like images of XperCT Dual to assess soft tissue, bone structure, and stent deployment before, during, and after interventional procedures. This aids in avoiding structures and identifying feeder vessels.
During Live Image Guidance, the 3D reconstructions from XperCT Dual or from other previously acquired data, such MRI, CT, and PET/CT volumes can be overlaid with live fluoroscopy to provide additional anatomical insight.

During Live Image Guidance, the 3D reconstructions from XperCT Dual or from other previously acquired data, such MRI, CT, and PET/CT volumes can be overlaid with live fluoroscopy to provide additional anatomical insight.

During Live Image Guidance, the 3D reconstructions from XperCT Dual or from other previously acquired data, such MRI, CT, and PET/CT volumes can be overlaid with live fluoroscopy to provide additional anatomical insight.
  • *The DualPhase functionality is available with Allura systems release 8.2 or higher. It allows XperCT to perform two rotational scans with a user defined delay between them.

