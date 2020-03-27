Zoektermen

Dynamic 3D Roadmap

Live 3D image guidance tool

Philips Dynamic 3D Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance for navigating vascular structures anywhere in the body. It overlays real-time 2D fluoroscopy images and a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree acquired with the 3D-RA feature of your Philips Interventional X-ray system or from a previous CT/MR scan.

SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.

SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.

SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.
SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.
The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.

The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.

The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.
The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.
SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.

SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.

SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.
SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.
The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.

The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.

The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.
The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.

