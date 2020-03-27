Philips Dynamic 3D Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance for navigating vascular structures anywhere in the body. It overlays real-time 2D fluoroscopy images and a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree acquired with the 3D-RA feature of your Philips Interventional X-ray system or from a previous CT/MR scan.
Accurate and dynamic 3D guidance
Full 3D view with reduced X-ray dose and contrast medium usage
Accurate and dynamic 3D guidance
Full 3D view with reduced X-ray dose and contrast medium usage
The SmartCT solution enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. It simplifies 3D acquisition to empower all clinical users to easily perform 3D imaging, regardless of their experience[1]. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touch screen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touch screen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualizations and measurement tools.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
SmartCT Vaso enables high-contrast and high-resolution imaging of cerebral vasculature based on a 3D rotational scan and an intra-arterial contrast injection. This technique enhances the visualization of endovascular stents, flow diverters, or other devices, as well as vessel morphology down to the perforator level.
