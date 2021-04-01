The SmartCT solution enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. It simplifies 3D acquisition to empower all clinical users to easily perform 3D imaging, regardless of their experience[1]. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touch screen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touch screen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools.
Experience the new world of interventional cardiac and vascular performance with the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This next-generation image guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting with workflow innovation.
Move to a hybrid suite with confidence with the Azurion 7 C20 & Azurion 7 F20. This next-generation image guided therapy solution lets you perform open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Clinical excellence unites with workflow innovation to support you in delivering outstanding patient care, and increasing operational efficiency.
Philips 3D-RA generates extensive 3D visualization of vascular pathologies from a single rotational angiography run. Used with the unique whole-body coverage of Philips interventional X-ray systems, it can cover any anatomy including cerebral, abdominal and peripheral vasculature.
Philips Dynamic 3D Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance for navigating vascular structures anywhere in the body. It overlays real-time 2D fluoroscopy images and a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree acquired with the 3D-RA feature of your Philips Interventional X-ray system or from a previous CT/MR scan.
XperCT Dual is a version of XperCT, which allows two scans to be made on the Philips Inteventional X-ray system at a defined interval. High resolution, high contrast images are reconstructed four times faster to support fast decisions during procedures.
VasoCT, a feature of XperCT, helps you identify and assess the size and extent of an occlusion in the case of an ischemic stroke. It helps you carry out treatment as quickly as possible, thus enhancing patient care and quality of life for stroke patients. VasoCT is based on a 3D rotational scan and an intravenous contrast injection, which can be less invasive.
