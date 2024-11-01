Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
From your computer, in just a few mouse clicks, the current defibrillator configuration can be retrieved, reset to the default values, or revised according to your preferences. For FR3, you can also set the language and the internal clock.
Review and change the AED configuration
From your computer, in just a few mouse clicks, the current defibrillator configuration can be retrieved, reset to the default values, or revised according to your preferences. For FR3, you can also set the language and the internal clock.
Review and change the AED configuration
From your computer, in just a few mouse clicks, the current defibrillator configuration can be retrieved, reset to the default values, or revised according to your preferences. For FR3, you can also set the language and the internal clock.
From your computer, in just a few mouse clicks, the current defibrillator configuration can be retrieved, reset to the default values, or revised according to your preferences. For FR3, you can also set the language and the internal clock.
Built to endure, designed to evolve
Individualized protocols
Your medical director can individualize the AED settings according to your program’s preferred response protocol. Only authorized personnel under the oversight of a medical professional should make changes to defibrillator default values.
Individualized protocols
Your medical director can individualize the AED settings according to your program’s preferred response protocol. Only authorized personnel under the oversight of a medical professional should make changes to defibrillator default values.
Individualized protocols
Your medical director can individualize the AED settings according to your program’s preferred response protocol. Only authorized personnel under the oversight of a medical professional should make changes to defibrillator default values.
Your medical director can individualize the AED settings according to your program’s preferred response protocol. Only authorized personnel under the oversight of a medical professional should make changes to defibrillator default values.
Consistency across AEDs
Consistency across AEDs
To more efficiently manage configuration for your early defibrillation program, you can save the configuration settings to a file. This makes it easy to re-use the same configuration on all AEDs and maintain a record of allowable settings.
Consistency across AEDs
To more efficiently manage configuration for your early defibrillation program, you can save the configuration settings to a file. This makes it easy to re-use the same configuration on all AEDs and maintain a record of allowable settings.
Consistency across AEDs
To more efficiently manage configuration for your early defibrillation program, you can save the configuration settings to a file. This makes it easy to re-use the same configuration on all AEDs and maintain a record of allowable settings.
To more efficiently manage configuration for your early defibrillation program, you can save the configuration settings to a file. This makes it easy to re-use the same configuration on all AEDs and maintain a record of allowable settings.
From your computer, in just a few mouse clicks, the current defibrillator configuration can be retrieved, reset to the default values, or revised according to your preferences. For FR3, you can also set the language and the internal clock.
Review and change the AED configuration
From your computer, in just a few mouse clicks, the current defibrillator configuration can be retrieved, reset to the default values, or revised according to your preferences. For FR3, you can also set the language and the internal clock.
Review and change the AED configuration
From your computer, in just a few mouse clicks, the current defibrillator configuration can be retrieved, reset to the default values, or revised according to your preferences. For FR3, you can also set the language and the internal clock.
From your computer, in just a few mouse clicks, the current defibrillator configuration can be retrieved, reset to the default values, or revised according to your preferences. For FR3, you can also set the language and the internal clock.
Built to endure, designed to evolve
Individualized protocols
Your medical director can individualize the AED settings according to your program’s preferred response protocol. Only authorized personnel under the oversight of a medical professional should make changes to defibrillator default values.
Individualized protocols
Your medical director can individualize the AED settings according to your program’s preferred response protocol. Only authorized personnel under the oversight of a medical professional should make changes to defibrillator default values.
Individualized protocols
Your medical director can individualize the AED settings according to your program’s preferred response protocol. Only authorized personnel under the oversight of a medical professional should make changes to defibrillator default values.
Your medical director can individualize the AED settings according to your program’s preferred response protocol. Only authorized personnel under the oversight of a medical professional should make changes to defibrillator default values.
Consistency across AEDs
Consistency across AEDs
To more efficiently manage configuration for your early defibrillation program, you can save the configuration settings to a file. This makes it easy to re-use the same configuration on all AEDs and maintain a record of allowable settings.
Consistency across AEDs
To more efficiently manage configuration for your early defibrillation program, you can save the configuration settings to a file. This makes it easy to re-use the same configuration on all AEDs and maintain a record of allowable settings.
Consistency across AEDs
To more efficiently manage configuration for your early defibrillation program, you can save the configuration settings to a file. This makes it easy to re-use the same configuration on all AEDs and maintain a record of allowable settings.
To more efficiently manage configuration for your early defibrillation program, you can save the configuration settings to a file. This makes it easy to re-use the same configuration on all AEDs and maintain a record of allowable settings.
Microsoft® Windows XP™ Professional, or Microsoft® Windows 7™ Professional
PDF reader
Needed in order to view the HeartStart Configure User Guide
Browser
Internet browser needed to activate the software
Hardware requirements
Hardware requirements
Platform
Personal computer
Processor speed
Minimum: 1 GHZ x86 or x64 processor
Display
Minimum of 1024 x 768. Recommended 1280 x 1024 or higher
Disk space
300 MB of available disk space during software installation
Internet connection
Required to activate the software and receive software updates.
Card reader
Secure Digital (SD) card reader required if you are going configure or set language for a HeartStart FR3 defibrillator via SD data card.
Wireless communication
Bluetooth adapter supporting Microsoft or Widcomm stack to set clock or transfer configuration information to and from an FR3 defibrillator using the Bluetooth 2.0 wireless transfer interface.
*Note: A defibrillator’s configuration determines its behavior during a medical emergency.
1. The Bluetooth wordmark and logos are either a trademark or a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Bluetooth wordmark and logos are owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
2. Acrobat, Adobe Reader, and PDF are either a trademark or a registered trademark of Adobe Systems Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.
3. Microsoft®Windows, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7 are either a trademark or a registered trademark of Microsoft® Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.