Building on 50 years of Philips experience, the HeartStart XL+ is designed for Resuscitation and Rapid Response Teams. It contains meaningful innovations that can help you confidently and effectively respond to patients across the hospital.
Weight 14.7 lbs (6.6 kg), includes one battery/one new roll of paper/one pads cable. Incremental weight of external standard paddles and paddle tray is less than 3 lbs (1.3 kg)
Standard operator position
Within one meter (3 feet) of the device
Battery
Battery
Type
Rechargeable, lithium ion; see battery label for capacity information
Dimensions
1˝ high x 4.5˝ wide x 5.7˝ long (23.6 mm high x 116 mm wide x 146 mm long)
Weight
Approximately 1.5 lbs (0.68kg)
Capacity
With a new fully charged battery, at 20 °C (68 °F) one of the following: At least 3 hours of monitoring (ECG and SpO2 monitored continuously and NBP sampled every 15 minutes) followed by 20 full-energy charge/shocks. OR at least two hours of pacing (180ppm at 140mA with 40 msec pulse width) while monitoring (ECG and SpO2 monitored continuously and NBP sampled every 15 minutes) followed by 20 full-energy charge/shocks; OR at least 175 full energy charge/shocks
Charge time device off
With the temperature between 0-35° C (32-95° F) less than 3 hours to 100% capacity and less than 2 hours to 80% capacity
Life
Approximately 3
year(s)
Battery indicators
Battery gauge on battery, capacity indicator on display, power indicators on front of device; flashing RFU indicator, chirp and Low Battery messages on the display for low battery condition. When a low battery message first appears there is still enough energy for at least 10 minutes of monitoring and 6 maximum energy discharges
Battery storage
Storing the battery for extended periods at temperatures above 40° C (104° F) reduces battery capacity and degrades battery life
Physical dimensions Defibrillator Model HeartStart XL+
Physical dimensions Defibrillator Model HeartStart XL+
Size
Size 9˝ high x 11.6˝ wide x 10.9˝ deep (23 cm x 29.6 cm x 27.9 cm)
Power supply
Power supply
Type
Rechargeable lithium ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
Printer
Printer
Continuous ECG strip
The Print button starts and stops the strip. The printer can be configured to be run real time or with a 10-second delay. The strip prints the primary ECG lead and a second wave with event annotations and measurements
Auto printing
The printer can be configured to automatically print on Mark Events, Charge, Shock, and Alarm
Reports
The following can be printed: Event Summary (Long or Short)/Vital Signs Trends/Operational Check/Configuration/Status Log/Device Information
Speed
25 mm/s with an accuracy of +/-5% mm/s
Amplitude accuracy
5% for offset voltages of +/- 300 mV at 5Hz
Paper size
50 mm wide x 30 m long
Display
Display
Size
Approximately 6.5" (16.5 cm) diagonal viewing area
Resolution
640 x 480 pixels (VGA) with 32 brightness levels per color
Type
Approximately 6.5" (16.5 cm) diagonal viewing area
Sweep speed
20 mm/s nominal (stationary trace; sweeping erase bar) for ECG and SpO2
mm/s
Wave viewing time
5.2
s
Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
0°C to 45°C (32°F to 113°F)
Humidity
Up to 95
RH
Storage temperature
20°C to 70°C (-4°F to 158°F)
Atmospheric pressure range
Operating and storage - 1014 mbar to 572 mbar(0 to 15000 ft; 0 to 4500 m)
Shock(a)
Operating Half-sine waveform/duration ≤11 ms/acceleration ≥ 15.3 G at 3 shocks per face
Shock(b)
Non-operating Trapezoidal waveform/acceleration 30G/ velocity change 7.42 m/s +/-10% 1 shock per face
Water/solids ingress resistance
Meets Ingress Protection level IP21
EMC
Complies with the requirements of standard EN 60601-1-2:2002
Safety
Meets UL 60601-1 (1st edition)/EN 60601-2-4:2003/EN 60601-1:1990
Mode of operation
Continuous
AC Line powered
100-240 VAC/50 or 60 Hz/1-0.46A/Class I Equipment
Battery powered
Minimum 14.4 V rechargeable lithium ion VAC/Hz
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Waveform
Biphasic Truncated Exponential. Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance
Shock delivery
Via multifunction electrode pads or paddles
Shock series
Configurable energy escalation in a series
Charge time
3 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new fully-charged battery installed
Less than 5 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new fully charged battery installed
The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than 8 seconds plus applicable charge time assuming an immediate selection of an energy and initiation of a charge even at 90V AC and after 15 maximum energy discharges
The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than 17 seconds plus applicable charge time
Leads sensing
Leads off sensing and PCI sensing for pads/paddles. Apply 500nA rms (571Hz); 200uA rms (32KHz)
250 ohm. Actual functional range may exceed these values
ohm
