Termes recherchés
Fruit de 50 ans d’expérience Philips, le moniteur/défibrillateur HeartStart XL+ a été conçu pour les équipes de réanimation et d’intervention d’urgence. Il intègre d’importantes innovations vous permettant d’intervenir efficacement et en toute confiance auprès de vos patients, où que vous vous trouviez dans l’établissement.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Interface simple et conviviale
Pratique et facile à transporter pour un gain de temps précieux
Indicateurs d’état “prêt à l’emploi”
Électrodes multifonctions pour adulte et enfant
Choix du mode de fonctionnement pour tous les types d’utilisateurs
Mode DAE pour tout type de patient
Mesures de surveillance pour une continuité des soins
Recueil des données simplifié grâce aux résumés d’événements
Conception standard pour plus d’efficacité
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand