HeartStart Moniteur/défibrillateur

HeartStart XL+

Moniteur/défibrillateur

Fruit de 50 ans d’expérience Philips, le moniteur/défibrillateur HeartStart XL+ a été conçu pour les équipes de réanimation et d’intervention d’urgence. Il intègre d’importantes innovations vous permettant d’intervenir efficacement et en toute confiance auprès de vos patients, où que vous vous trouviez dans l’établissement.

Caractéristiques
Interface conviviale

Interface simple et conviviale

Le système est équipé d’une interface avancée tirant profit des nombreuses années d’expérience acquise avec les modèles HeartStart XL et HeartStart MRx. L’interface utilisateur se veut simple et épurée, pour des interventions rapides et efficaces.
Pratique et facile à transporter

Pratique et facile à transporter pour un gain de temps précieux

Les câbles de surveillance et de thérapie peuvent être rangés sur l’appareil et vous pouvez y accéder facilement grâce au système de rangement ouvert disponible en option. Des sangles permettent de fixer les câbles patient sur l’appareil afin de faciliter le transport. De plus, les ports des câbles sont directement accessibles, l’utilisateur peut ainsi relier rapidement le défibrillateur XL+ au patient.
Indicateurs d’état “prêt à l’emploi”

Indicateurs d’état “prêt à l’emploi”

Un indicateur visuel signale que le défibrillateur est sous tension et qu’il est prêt à être utilisé. Les voyants verts situés sur le panneau avant de l’appareil indiquent si l’appareil fonctionne via l’alimentation secteur ou sur batterie. Vous n’avez donc pas besoin de vérifier si le cordon d’alimentation secteur est branché ou si la batterie est chargée et prête à l’emploi.
Électrodes multifonctions universelles

Électrodes multifonctions pour adulte et enfant

Les électrodes multifonctions HeartStart pour adulte ou enfant sont conçues pour le mode manuel ou DAE, la stimulation, la cardioversion et la surveillance. Aucune électrode spécifique n’est requise pour une défibrillation pédiatrique en mode DAE.
Choix des modes de fonctionnement

Choix du mode de fonctionnement pour tous les types d’utilisateurs

Le HeartStart XL+ convient à tout type de patient. De plus, sa fonction de commutation simple entre les modes DAE et manuel le rend accessible à tous les réanimateurs, quel que soit leur niveau de formation.
Mode DAE

Mode DAE pour tout type de patient

En mode DAE, le moniteur/défibrillateur HeartStart XL+ peut défibriller tout type de patient, quel que soit leur âge, sans accessoires spécifiques. Cela permet de gagner un temps précieux lors des interventions d’urgence. La fonction Quick Shock permet de charger rapidement le défibrillateur en mode manuel (3 secondes) afin d’atteindre le niveau standard d’énergie requis pour un adulte. Ainsi, elle réduit au maximum les interruptions lors de la RCP et accélère la délivrance du choc.
Mesures de surveillance patient

Mesures de surveillance pour une continuité des soins

Les mesures de surveillance patient, dont l’ECG 3 et 5 dérivations, la fréquence cardiaque, la SpO2 et la pression non invasive, garantissent la continuité du cycle de soins depuis le service des urgences cardiaques jusqu’au chevet du patient, et ce grâce à un seul appareil. Les mesures peuvent être présentées sous forme de tendances temporelles, affichées et imprimées.
Résumés d’événements

Recueil des données simplifié grâce aux résumés d’événements

Vous pouvez facilement accéder aux résumés d’événements via le grand écran couleur, afin de les imprimer ou de les exporter. Les résultats de tous les auto-tests sont conservés dans la mémoire interne pendant une durée d’un an maximum. Les résumés d’événements peuvent être copiés sur une clé USB standard, ce qui facilite leur transfert vers le programme de gestion des données Philips, HeartStart Event Review Pro.
Conception standard

Conception standard pour plus d’efficacité

La simplicité d’utilisation est la caractéristique essentielle de la gamme de défibrillateurs Philips HeartStart XL+, XL, MRx et DAE. Les interfaces utilisateur et messages DAE de tous les défibrillateurs Philips sont similaires. Cette standardisation voulue par Philips améliore l’efficacité des formations et donne davantage d’assurance aux utilisateurs.

