At Philips, we understand that inventory management is critical to workflow as well as revenue. With Xper Information Management Inventory, you can enjoy the benefits of empowering, intuitive, and efficient inventory management.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Xper Inventory is fully integrated with charting, billing, and reporting software to reduce redundant data entry.
Import and export
Import and export with just one mouse click
Xper Inventory allows you to import existing inventory through Microsoft Excel* spreadsheets and export to Excel spreadsheets with one mouse click.
Automatic inventory deduction
Automatic inventory deduction keeps you up to date
Deduct inventory automatically when charting a case with Xper Flex Cardio and Xper Flex Cardio Bedside Solution for up to date inventory status/information.
Advanced inventory management
Advanced inventory management with ease
Xper Inventory capabilities are designed to make inventory management fast, easy and accurate. Build kits to bundle procedures and equipment. Use cycle counting for accuracy. Track expiration dates. Select substitute items. Receive and track items into multiple locations. Transfer items between locations, and easily build and review orders..
Code storage
Code storage for comprehensive information
Store reference codes, barcodes, catalog numbers, pricing information, manufacturers, vendors, serial numbers, lot numbers, and more.
Item management
Item management for stronger inventory control
Designate items as consignment, active, under evaluation, implantable, and critical to manage inventory.
Rapid reporting
Rapid reporting helps safeguard inventory quality
Rapidly run built-in inventory reports to display item location, as well as items that are below par and those approaching expiration date to help you meet your quality requirements.
Third-party interface
Third-party interface bridges the gaps
Xper Inventory interfaces to approved third-party inventory systems to account for virtually all items used in your operations.
Electronic patient record
Electronic patient record increases efficiency
You no longer have to search for the information you need. Work more efficiently because data is stored in one electronic patient record.
*Microsoft and Excel are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.