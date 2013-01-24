Xper Information Management Data Analysis is an intuitive solution designed to transform cath lab department and clinical data into accurate, accessible, and valuable information. Find deficiencies and improvements, and enhance management.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The filter builder walks you through the process of creating an SQL statement for a query, and you can even view and edit SQL for use in third-party software. Xper Data Analysis makes it easy to get to the information you need.
Queries and filters
Queries and filters provide understanding
With Xper Data Analysis, you have the ability to build highly intricate queries that help you understand your department better. Users can filter, group, and sort data elements to create bar graphs, pie charts, matrixes, and list displays. Data can be mined from any field in the database.
Xper Data Analysis
Xper Data Analysis helps you define what needs to be done
The reports created by Xper Data Analysis empower you with the ability to identify deficiencies, as well as areas that have improved. From time management reports to total cost by physician summaries to revenue by procedure details, Xper Information Data Analysis helps you manage your department proficiently and cost effectively.
Time management reporting
Time management reporting helps improve patient management
Xper Data Analysis provides information for enhancing the patient management process. Time management reports allow you to identify deficiencies and improvements, helping you boost your department's efficiency.
User-centric report generator
User-centric report generator for unlimited, custom reports
With Xper Data Analysis, you can create virtually any cath lab statistical report. That's because Xper Information Management's query module features an ad hoc query builder that allows you to generate an unlimited number of reports. Simply group and filter database fields to obtain detailed centric navigation and easy export feature make reporting a snap.
Helps you identify all charges
Helps you identify all charges to help boost revenue
Xper Data Analysis helps increase your department's revenue by helping you identify all charges at the point-of-care.
Xper Connect interface
Xper Connect interface helps expedite billing
Charges are collected throughout procedures and can be automatically sent back to the hospital mainframe for fast action via the optional Xper Connect interface family. This way, Xper Data Analysis helps shorten your billing cycle.
