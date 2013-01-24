Xper Transcription is a robust tool that equips physicians and clinicians with user-defined, custom procedural reports for cardiovascular patients. It enhances communication throughout the continuum of care.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Xper Transcription enhances efficiency and data integrity by storing patient data in a single electronic patient record. Easily accessible for return visits. All physician data is securely stored in the database.
Automated processes
Automated processes reduce chance of errors
Xper Transcription reduces the likelihood of errors associated with redundant clerical tasks by automating processes. Safeguard the quality of your data while saving time.
Quick and easy report generation
Quick and easy report generation increases productivity
Xper Transcription reduces the time-consuming processes of dictation, transcription, and editing. This increases physician productivity and helps clinical staff focus on exceptional patient management instead of reporting tasks.
Import and export capabilities
Import and export capabilities for rich reporting
Individually select images, waveforms, and coronary and peripheral vascular trees for inclusion in the report, or have them incorporated automatically. Then you can save the report as a PDF, or print coronary and peripheral vascular tree diagrams separately.
Efficient reporting
Efficient reporting for faster answers
Xper Transcription improves patient management through its efficient reporting. It decreases the time between asking clinical questions and obtaining clinical answers.
Default templates
Default templates save time
You can designate templates as default for specific procedures. Design them by selecting and saving sections of a template and easily placing those sections into another report.
Flexible reporting templates
Flexible reporting templates for quick and easy reporting
Our Xper Transcription solution starts with flexible templates that offer a variety of workflow benefits. They allow you to easily and quickly build, edit, modify, and customize your own report templates. This saves time, reduces redundant data entry, and improves flexibility.
Anatomy editor
Anatomy editor pinpoints lesions
Draw lesions and grafts for coronary and peripheral diagrams using the anatomy editor. The Xper Transcription software automatically writes this data to the coronary or peripheral findings menu and the procedure report.
Report sharing
Report sharing improves physician-to-physician communication
Xper Transcription allows physicians to easily share patients' final transcription reports.
