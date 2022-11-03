Philips DXL Algorithm uses sophisticated analytical methods to interpret the resting ECG. It analyzes up to 18-leads of simultaneously acquired ECG waveforms to interpret rhythm and morphology for a variety of patient populations.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
16-Lead integrated analysis supports variety of patients
16-Lead integrated analysis supports variety of patients
16-Lead integrated analysis supports variety of patients
ST Maps visualize deviations
ST Maps visualize deviations
ST Maps visualize deviations
Updated criteria based on latest clinical research
Updated criteria based on latest clinical research
Updated criteria based on latest clinical research
STEMI-CA criteria to suggest occlusion site
STEMI-CA criteria to suggest occlusion site
STEMI-CA criteria to suggest occlusion site
Critical Value statements to speed delivery of urgent care
Critical Value statements to speed delivery of urgent care
Critical Value statements to speed delivery of urgent care
LeadCheck program to prevent mistakes
LeadCheck program to prevent mistakes
LeadCheck program to prevent mistakes
Updated recommendations to support high quality standards
Updated recommendations to support high quality standards
Updated recommendations to support high quality standards
16-Lead integrated analysis supports variety of patients
16-Lead integrated analysis supports variety of patients
16-Lead integrated analysis supports variety of patients
ST Maps visualize deviations
ST Maps visualize deviations
ST Maps visualize deviations
Updated criteria based on latest clinical research
Updated criteria based on latest clinical research
Updated criteria based on latest clinical research
STEMI-CA criteria to suggest occlusion site
STEMI-CA criteria to suggest occlusion site
STEMI-CA criteria to suggest occlusion site
Critical Value statements to speed delivery of urgent care
Critical Value statements to speed delivery of urgent care
Critical Value statements to speed delivery of urgent care
LeadCheck program to prevent mistakes
LeadCheck program to prevent mistakes
LeadCheck program to prevent mistakes
Updated recommendations to support high quality standards
Updated recommendations to support high quality standards
Updated recommendations to support high quality standards
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Philips ST80i Stress Testing System opens up new paths for productivity & decision-making. Its wireless design, bi-directional connectivity, and advanced decision-making support tools enhance data review, patient care, and efficiency.
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Philips IntelliSpace ECG provides fast, easy access to ECGs from almost anywhere, anytime to enhance your workflow through extensive connectivity.
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The PageWriter TC35 cardiograph provides advanced tools to enhance workflow and support clinical decisions. All PageWriter cardiographs include the clinical excellence of the DXL ECG Algorithm which is built upon over 55 years of research and experience. The cardiographs provide continuity and consistency in ECG reading and diagnosis through PageWriter cardiographs, the IntelliSpace ECG management system, and other Philips solutions throughout the healthcare enterprise. Native DICOM modality worklists can be downloaded, or ADT information retrieved, providing patient demographics at the bedside. ECG reports can be wirelessly exported using 802.11 b/a/g/n/ac WiFi 5 speed and WPA3 (Personal) security to an electronic medical record. PageWriter’s native DICOM interoperability provides direct access to ECG orders from your current DICOM MWL provider and storage of resulting DICOM format ECGs to your existing PACS. The result – a fast, efficient clinical workflow with reliable operation for you and your patients.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
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