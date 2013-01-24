Startpagina
It’s Pinnacle³, but not as we know it. Sharing a common patient database with Pinnacle³, Tumor LOC is designed to simplify and accelerate patient marking and CT simulation with unique tools and a new, intuitive user interface.

Tumor LOC provides enhanced simulation capabilities for the CT Big Bore Oncology configuration. Powered by Pinnacle³, Tumor LOC is enabled with a refreshed user interface, providing simulation and contouring tools on the CT console. Both relative and absolute patient marking tools have been combined with CT simulation to improve workflow and increase productivity.
Create intensity projected images from 4D datasets, enable CT-threshold-based auto-contouring, and save time by auto-importing scans directly into Pinnacle³.
Even those without the Brilliance CT Big Bore can benefit from enhanced features introduced in Pinnacle³. Common functions have been automated for efficiency and standardization, while departments using Philips imaging & planning solutions can simplify workflow and share a common patient database with Pinnacle³.

