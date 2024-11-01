IntelliSite Image Management System (IMS) aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of your pathology lab. The open and scalable design offers optimal integration into your workflow and IT infrastructure environment.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.
Tailored scalability
We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.
Tailored scalability
We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.
We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.
Versatile integration
Versatile integration
The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.
Versatile integration
The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.
Versatile integration
The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.
The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.
Multi-site harmonization
Multi-site harmonization
IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.
Multi-site harmonization
IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.
Multi-site harmonization
IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.
IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.
We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.
Tailored scalability
We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.
Tailored scalability
We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.
We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.
Versatile integration
Versatile integration
The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.
Versatile integration
The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.
Versatile integration
The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.
The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.
Multi-site harmonization
Multi-site harmonization
IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.
Multi-site harmonization
IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.
Multi-site harmonization
IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.
IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.
IntelliSite Pathology Solution Image Management System Application Server & storage
IntelliSite Pathology Solution Image Management System Application Server & storage
Storage capacity
Flexible and extendable storage configurations from Terabytes to Petabytes
Configuration options
Single and multi site
LIS interface
HTTP/XML, or HL7 via LIS broker
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.