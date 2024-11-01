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IntelliSite Image Management System

Pathology image management

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IntelliSite Image Management System (IMS) aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of your pathology lab. The open and scalable design offers optimal integration into your workflow and IT infrastructure environment.

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Tailored scalability
Tailored scalability

Tailored scalability

We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.

Tailored scalability

Tailored scalability
We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.

Tailored scalability

We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.
Meer informatie
Tailored scalability
Tailored scalability

Tailored scalability

We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.
Versatile integration
Versatile integration

Versatile integration

The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.

Versatile integration

Versatile integration
The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.

Versatile integration

The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.
Meer informatie
Versatile integration
Versatile integration

Versatile integration

The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.
Multi-site harmonization
Multi-site harmonization

Multi-site harmonization

IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.

Multi-site harmonization

Multi-site harmonization
IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.

Multi-site harmonization

IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.
Meer informatie
Multi-site harmonization
Multi-site harmonization

Multi-site harmonization

IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.
  • Tailored scalability
  • Versatile integration
  • Multi-site harmonization
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Tailored scalability
Tailored scalability

Tailored scalability

We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.

Tailored scalability

Tailored scalability
We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.

Tailored scalability

We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.
Meer informatie
Tailored scalability
Tailored scalability

Tailored scalability

We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.
Versatile integration
Versatile integration

Versatile integration

The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.

Versatile integration

Versatile integration
The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.

Versatile integration

The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.
Meer informatie
Versatile integration
Versatile integration

Versatile integration

The IntelliSite IMS integrates well with your current image analysis software, and are developing connections to LIS and various Hospital Information Systems. And we’ve partnered with industry-leading algorithm providers to create a truly unified solution. Image export in TIFF form allows for easy dissemination across systems.
Multi-site harmonization
Multi-site harmonization

Multi-site harmonization

IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.

Multi-site harmonization

Multi-site harmonization
IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.

Multi-site harmonization

IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.
Meer informatie
Multi-site harmonization
Multi-site harmonization

Multi-site harmonization

IMS is a true enterprise solution. Multi-site setup (hub & spoke installation) is common. Multiple sites, each running its own instance of IMS, can access a central image repository. IntelliSite Pathology Solutions offers a ‘turnkey’ installation that includes hardware, software, web-services, and operator training. All backed by Philips service and support.

Documentatie

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

IntelliSite Pathology Solution Image Management System Application Server & storage
IntelliSite Pathology Solution Image Management System Application Server & storage
Storage capacity
  • Flexible and extendable storage configurations from Terabytes to Petabytes
Configuration options
  • Single and multi site
LIS interface
  • HTTP/XML, or HL7 via LIS broker
IntelliSite Pathology Solution Image Management System Application Server & storage
IntelliSite Pathology Solution Image Management System Application Server & storage
Storage capacity
  • Flexible and extendable storage configurations from Terabytes to Petabytes
Configuration options
  • Single and multi site
Bekijk alle specificaties
IntelliSite Pathology Solution Image Management System Application Server & storage
IntelliSite Pathology Solution Image Management System Application Server & storage
Storage capacity
  • Flexible and extendable storage configurations from Terabytes to Petabytes
Configuration options
  • Single and multi site
LIS interface
  • HTTP/XML, or HL7 via LIS broker

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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