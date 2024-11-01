Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
High quality images
Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
High quality images
Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
Ready for volume and speed
Ready for volume and speed
The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
Ready for volume and speed
The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
Ready for volume and speed
The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
Easy, automated operation
Easy, automated operation
Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.
Easy, automated operation
Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.
Easy, automated operation
Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.
Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.
Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
High quality images
Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
High quality images
Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
Ready for volume and speed
Ready for volume and speed
The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
Ready for volume and speed
The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
Ready for volume and speed
The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
Easy, automated operation
Easy, automated operation
Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.
Easy, automated operation
Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.
Easy, automated operation
Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.
Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.
USB2.0, with 2 x RJ45 connectors,
Ethernet cable for 10GB and/or
1G/100MB
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.