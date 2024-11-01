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IntelliSite Ultra Fast Scanner

Digital pathology slide scanner

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This high throughput bright field slide scanner is designed to accommodate current histopathology needs for routine use in high volume labs and integrated pathology networks.

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High quality images
High quality images

High quality images

Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.

High quality images

High quality images
Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.

High quality images

Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
Meer informatie
High quality images
High quality images

High quality images

Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
Ready for volume and speed
Ready for volume and speed

Ready for volume and speed

The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.

Ready for volume and speed

Ready for volume and speed
The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.

Ready for volume and speed

The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
Meer informatie
Ready for volume and speed
Ready for volume and speed

Ready for volume and speed

The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
Easy, automated operation
Easy, automated operation

Easy, automated operation

Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.

Easy, automated operation

Easy, automated operation
Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.

Easy, automated operation

Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.
Meer informatie
Easy, automated operation
Easy, automated operation

Easy, automated operation

Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.
  • High quality images
  • Ready for volume and speed
  • Easy, automated operation
Bekijk alle kenmerken
High quality images
High quality images

High quality images

Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.

High quality images

High quality images
Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.

High quality images

Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
Meer informatie
High quality images
High quality images

High quality images

Continuous Auto-Focus means that the scanner finds and maintains focus while it scans the slide, without any human intervention, saving you time. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
Ready for volume and speed
Ready for volume and speed

Ready for volume and speed

The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.

Ready for volume and speed

Ready for volume and speed
The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.

Ready for volume and speed

The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
Meer informatie
Ready for volume and speed
Ready for volume and speed

Ready for volume and speed

The scanner is designed for high volume scanning. It uses state-of-the-art image processing and slide-handling technology. A storage capacity of 300 barcoded slides allows the scanner to run overnight. It also supports a continuous scan mode: It can be loaded and re-loaded at any time without interrupting the scanning process.
Easy, automated operation
Easy, automated operation

Easy, automated operation

Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.

Easy, automated operation

Easy, automated operation
Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.

Easy, automated operation

Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.
Meer informatie
Easy, automated operation
Easy, automated operation

Easy, automated operation

Based on an intuitive 2-step “load & scan” operation, the scanner starts automatically by simply loading and closing the door. Scanning is executed without any user interaction (“walk away” scanning). The UFS is operated via an integrated LCD touch-screen –no additional PC is required.

Documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution Ultra Fast Scanner
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution Ultra Fast Scanner
Slide capacity
  • 300 slides (15 racks each hold 20 slides)
Total handling and imaging time per slide
  • 60 seconds at 40x equivalent (15x15 mm scan area)
Scanning method
  • TDI line scanning
Microscope objective
  • Olympus, NA of 0.75 Plan Apo
Focus method
  • Continuous auto focus
Pixel size/resolution
  • 0.25 μm/pixel
UFS output format
  • iSyntax Philips proprietary file format with either RAW or iSyntax compression
Compliance to standards
  • EN 61010-2-101:2002, EN 61326-2:2006, CAN/CSA-C22.2 No 61010-2-101.04, UL 61010-2-101, FCC Part 15
Slide rack
  • Winlab LS-20/Winlab LSM-20, Sakura 4768 20-slide basket
Barcode support
  • DataMatrix (recommended), Code 39, Code 128
Operating temperature
  • 10 to 35º (for performance)
Relative humidity (no condensation)
  • 20 - 80% (for performance)
Dimensions of scanner
  • 993 x 656 x 587mm (LxWxH)
Weight of scanner
  • 129 kg
Power supply
  • 110-230 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 150 Watts
UFS connectivity ports
  • USB2.0, with 2 x RJ45 connectors, Ethernet cable for 10GB and/or 1G/100MB
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution Ultra Fast Scanner
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution Ultra Fast Scanner
Slide capacity
  • 300 slides (15 racks each hold 20 slides)
Total handling and imaging time per slide
  • 60 seconds at 40x equivalent (15x15 mm scan area)
Bekijk alle specificaties
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution Ultra Fast Scanner
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution Ultra Fast Scanner
Slide capacity
  • 300 slides (15 racks each hold 20 slides)
Total handling and imaging time per slide
  • 60 seconds at 40x equivalent (15x15 mm scan area)
Scanning method
  • TDI line scanning
Microscope objective
  • Olympus, NA of 0.75 Plan Apo
Focus method
  • Continuous auto focus
Pixel size/resolution
  • 0.25 μm/pixel
UFS output format
  • iSyntax Philips proprietary file format with either RAW or iSyntax compression
Compliance to standards
  • EN 61010-2-101:2002, EN 61326-2:2006, CAN/CSA-C22.2 No 61010-2-101.04, UL 61010-2-101, FCC Part 15
Slide rack
  • Winlab LS-20/Winlab LSM-20, Sakura 4768 20-slide basket
Barcode support
  • DataMatrix (recommended), Code 39, Code 128
Operating temperature
  • 10 to 35º (for performance)
Relative humidity (no condensation)
  • 20 - 80% (for performance)
Dimensions of scanner
  • 993 x 656 x 587mm (LxWxH)
Weight of scanner
  • 129 kg
Power supply
  • 110-230 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 150 Watts
UFS connectivity ports
  • USB2.0, with 2 x RJ45 connectors, Ethernet cable for 10GB and/or 1G/100MB

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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