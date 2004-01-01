Philips & Getinge

A sensible collaboration

As a global leader in healthcare and interventional X-ray, we have sought to align with a partner of very high caliber to develop an integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. MAQUET GETINGE GROUP’S high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make it the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Allura Xper systems joined with the ergonomically designed MAGNUS OR table sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.