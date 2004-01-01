Philips & Getinge

Zoektermen

Philips & MAQUET

We align to keep hybrid OR simple

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

A truly multifunctional room for any open or minimally invasive procedure. We have aligned with MAQUET to seamlessly integrate the best-in-class interventional X-ray with a best-in-class operating room table.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
Ready for the future
Ready for the future

Ready for the future

By accommodating future-ready surgical technologies, your hospital will be strategically positioned for exceptional growth. The Philips / MAQUET alliance helps put you on the road to success.

Ready for the future

Ready for the future
By accommodating future-ready surgical technologies, your hospital will be strategically positioned for exceptional growth. The Philips / MAQUET alliance helps put you on the road to success.

Ready for the future

By accommodating future-ready surgical technologies, your hospital will be strategically positioned for exceptional growth. The Philips / MAQUET alliance helps put you on the road to success.
Meer informatie
Ready for the future
Ready for the future

Ready for the future

By accommodating future-ready surgical technologies, your hospital will be strategically positioned for exceptional growth. The Philips / MAQUET alliance helps put you on the road to success.
Clear advantages

Clear advantages

Creating an environment that optimizes workflow and functionality has advantages for your hospital. A single room for all interventional procedures (cardiac, vascular, neuro, trauma) and open surgery. The ability to handle a broader range of procedures than a non-hybrid room. A cost-effective response to the changing healthcare landscape.

Clear advantages

Creating an environment that optimizes workflow and functionality has advantages for your hospital. A single room for all interventional procedures (cardiac, vascular, neuro, trauma) and open surgery. The ability to handle a broader range of procedures than a non-hybrid room. A cost-effective response to the changing healthcare landscape.

Clear advantages

Creating an environment that optimizes workflow and functionality has advantages for your hospital. A single room for all interventional procedures (cardiac, vascular, neuro, trauma) and open surgery. The ability to handle a broader range of procedures than a non-hybrid room. A cost-effective response to the changing healthcare landscape.
A versatile environment

A versatile environment

As surgical procedure types continue to evolve from open to more minimally invasive, surgeons require a single solution ‘hybrid’ operating room.Our Allura Xper advanced X-ray imaging systems and MAQUET’s highly flexible MAGNUS operating room table come together to give you exceptional versatility for individualized patient care.

A versatile environment

As surgical procedure types continue to evolve from open to more minimally invasive, surgeons require a single solution ‘hybrid’ operating room.Our Allura Xper advanced X-ray imaging systems and MAQUET’s highly flexible MAGNUS operating room table come together to give you exceptional versatility for individualized patient care.

A versatile environment

As surgical procedure types continue to evolve from open to more minimally invasive, surgeons require a single solution ‘hybrid’ operating room.Our Allura Xper advanced X-ray imaging systems and MAQUET’s highly flexible MAGNUS operating room table come together to give you exceptional versatility for individualized patient care.
A sensible collaboration

A sensible collaboration

As a global leader in healthcare and interventional X-ray, we have sought to align with a partner of very high caliber to develop an integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. MAQUET GETINGE GROUP’S high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make it the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Allura Xper systems joined with the ergonomically designed MAGNUS OR table sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.

A sensible collaboration

As a global leader in healthcare and interventional X-ray, we have sought to align with a partner of very high caliber to develop an integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. MAQUET GETINGE GROUP’S high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make it the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Allura Xper systems joined with the ergonomically designed MAGNUS OR table sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.

A sensible collaboration

As a global leader in healthcare and interventional X-ray, we have sought to align with a partner of very high caliber to develop an integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. MAQUET GETINGE GROUP’S high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make it the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Allura Xper systems joined with the ergonomically designed MAGNUS OR table sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.
Integration excellence

Integration excellence

Our alliance with MAQUET is intended to enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types.Allura Xper X-ray system and MAGNUS OR table integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. Automatic position control, efficient BolusChase procedures and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The MAGNUS OR table system offers a radiolucent tabletop for endovascular procedures or a modular tabletop for open surgery.

Integration excellence

Our alliance with MAQUET is intended to enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types.Allura Xper X-ray system and MAGNUS OR table integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. Automatic position control, efficient BolusChase procedures and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The MAGNUS OR table system offers a radiolucent tabletop for endovascular procedures or a modular tabletop for open surgery.

Integration excellence

Our alliance with MAQUET is intended to enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types.Allura Xper X-ray system and MAGNUS OR table integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. Automatic position control, efficient BolusChase procedures and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The MAGNUS OR table system offers a radiolucent tabletop for endovascular procedures or a modular tabletop for open surgery.
  • Ready for the future
  • Clear advantages
  • A versatile environment
  • A sensible collaboration
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Ready for the future
Ready for the future

Ready for the future

By accommodating future-ready surgical technologies, your hospital will be strategically positioned for exceptional growth. The Philips / MAQUET alliance helps put you on the road to success.

Ready for the future

Ready for the future
By accommodating future-ready surgical technologies, your hospital will be strategically positioned for exceptional growth. The Philips / MAQUET alliance helps put you on the road to success.

Ready for the future

By accommodating future-ready surgical technologies, your hospital will be strategically positioned for exceptional growth. The Philips / MAQUET alliance helps put you on the road to success.
Meer informatie
Ready for the future
Ready for the future

Ready for the future

By accommodating future-ready surgical technologies, your hospital will be strategically positioned for exceptional growth. The Philips / MAQUET alliance helps put you on the road to success.
Clear advantages

Clear advantages

Creating an environment that optimizes workflow and functionality has advantages for your hospital. A single room for all interventional procedures (cardiac, vascular, neuro, trauma) and open surgery. The ability to handle a broader range of procedures than a non-hybrid room. A cost-effective response to the changing healthcare landscape.

Clear advantages

Creating an environment that optimizes workflow and functionality has advantages for your hospital. A single room for all interventional procedures (cardiac, vascular, neuro, trauma) and open surgery. The ability to handle a broader range of procedures than a non-hybrid room. A cost-effective response to the changing healthcare landscape.

Clear advantages

Creating an environment that optimizes workflow and functionality has advantages for your hospital. A single room for all interventional procedures (cardiac, vascular, neuro, trauma) and open surgery. The ability to handle a broader range of procedures than a non-hybrid room. A cost-effective response to the changing healthcare landscape.
A versatile environment

A versatile environment

As surgical procedure types continue to evolve from open to more minimally invasive, surgeons require a single solution ‘hybrid’ operating room.Our Allura Xper advanced X-ray imaging systems and MAQUET’s highly flexible MAGNUS operating room table come together to give you exceptional versatility for individualized patient care.

A versatile environment

As surgical procedure types continue to evolve from open to more minimally invasive, surgeons require a single solution ‘hybrid’ operating room.Our Allura Xper advanced X-ray imaging systems and MAQUET’s highly flexible MAGNUS operating room table come together to give you exceptional versatility for individualized patient care.

A versatile environment

As surgical procedure types continue to evolve from open to more minimally invasive, surgeons require a single solution ‘hybrid’ operating room.Our Allura Xper advanced X-ray imaging systems and MAQUET’s highly flexible MAGNUS operating room table come together to give you exceptional versatility for individualized patient care.
A sensible collaboration

A sensible collaboration

As a global leader in healthcare and interventional X-ray, we have sought to align with a partner of very high caliber to develop an integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. MAQUET GETINGE GROUP’S high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make it the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Allura Xper systems joined with the ergonomically designed MAGNUS OR table sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.

A sensible collaboration

As a global leader in healthcare and interventional X-ray, we have sought to align with a partner of very high caliber to develop an integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. MAQUET GETINGE GROUP’S high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make it the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Allura Xper systems joined with the ergonomically designed MAGNUS OR table sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.

A sensible collaboration

As a global leader in healthcare and interventional X-ray, we have sought to align with a partner of very high caliber to develop an integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. MAQUET GETINGE GROUP’S high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make it the perfect choice. The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Allura Xper systems joined with the ergonomically designed MAGNUS OR table sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.
Integration excellence

Integration excellence

Our alliance with MAQUET is intended to enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types.Allura Xper X-ray system and MAGNUS OR table integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. Automatic position control, efficient BolusChase procedures and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The MAGNUS OR table system offers a radiolucent tabletop for endovascular procedures or a modular tabletop for open surgery.

Integration excellence

Our alliance with MAQUET is intended to enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types.Allura Xper X-ray system and MAGNUS OR table integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. Automatic position control, efficient BolusChase procedures and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The MAGNUS OR table system offers a radiolucent tabletop for endovascular procedures or a modular tabletop for open surgery.

Integration excellence

Our alliance with MAQUET is intended to enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types.Allura Xper X-ray system and MAGNUS OR table integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. Automatic position control, efficient BolusChase procedures and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The MAGNUS OR table system offers a radiolucent tabletop for endovascular procedures or a modular tabletop for open surgery.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.