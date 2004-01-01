Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the optimal path to the target.
Contact aanvragen
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Intuitive workflow and customizable isotherm visualizations
Intuitive workflow and customizable isotherm visualizations
Intuitive workflow and customizable isotherm visualizations
Intuitive workflow and customizable isotherm visualizations
Achieve accurate needle placement
Achieve accurate needle placement
Achieve accurate needle placement
Achieve accurate needle placement
Interactive ablation planning update
Interactive ablation planning update
Interactive ablation planning update
Interactive ablation planning update
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Intuitive workflow and customizable isotherm visualizations
Intuitive workflow and customizable isotherm visualizations
Intuitive workflow and customizable isotherm visualizations
Intuitive workflow and customizable isotherm visualizations
Achieve accurate needle placement
Achieve accurate needle placement
Achieve accurate needle placement
Achieve accurate needle placement
Interactive ablation planning update
Interactive ablation planning update
Interactive ablation planning update
Interactive ablation planning update
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Move to a hybrid suite with confidence with the Azurion 7 C20 & Azurion 7 F20. This next-generation image guided therapy solution lets you perform open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Clinical excellence unites with workflow innovation to support you in delivering outstanding patient care, and increasing operational efficiency.
Product bekijken
When your interventional lab performs a variety of cases, efficient control of applications can promote effective teamwork and care. With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases.
Product bekijken
Philips Dynamic 3D Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance for navigating vascular structures anywhere in the body. It overlays real-time 2D fluoroscopy images and a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree acquired with the 3D-RA feature of your Philips Interventional X-ray system or from a previous CT/MR scan.
Product bekijken
XperCT Dual is a version of XperCT, which allows two scans to be made on the Philips Inteventional X-ray system at a defined interval. High resolution, high contrast images are reconstructed four times faster to support fast decisions during procedures.
Product bekijken
EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides the first workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions. One study showed EmboGuide detects 50% more feeders than standard DSA¹
Product bekijken
XperGuide offers live 3D image needle guidance, letting you bring percutaneous needle procedures into the interventional lab. It overlays live fluoroscopy and 3D soft tissue imaging data from previously-acquired CT or MR scans or Philips XperCT, providing information on the needle path and target.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.