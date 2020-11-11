Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
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Planning, Guidance and Control
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the optimal path to the target.
Our XperGuide's Ablation feature is the first interventional tool to provide comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance during tumor ablation procedures. Our software visualizes the specific ablation zones of manufacturers' needles to assist clinicians in achieving coverage.
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the optimal path to the target.
Our XperGuide's Ablation feature is the first interventional tool to provide comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance during tumor ablation procedures. Our software visualizes the specific ablation zones of manufacturers' needles to assist clinicians in achieving coverage.
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the optimal path to the target.
Our XperGuide's Ablation feature is the first interventional tool to provide comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance during tumor ablation procedures. Our software visualizes the specific ablation zones of manufacturers' needles to assist clinicians in achieving coverage.
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the optimal path to the target.
Our XperGuide's Ablation feature is the first interventional tool to provide comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance during tumor ablation procedures. Our software visualizes the specific ablation zones of manufacturers' needles to assist clinicians in achieving coverage.
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Our XperGuide Ablation software visualizes the specific ablation zones and distance between the planned ablation needles in 3D based on the manufacturer's specifications of each needle. This visualization shows the isotherm of each needle on an XperCT or on a pre-acquired MR or CT volume. It assists clinicians in planning the placement of the ablation needle to cover the targeted lesion. The needle path can be planned by drawing it or by defining entry and target locations on XperCT, MR, or CT slices. By allowing the planning of multiple needles, XperGuide's Ablation software assist clinicians in treating tumors.
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Our XperGuide Ablation software visualizes the specific ablation zones and distance between the planned ablation needles in 3D based on the manufacturer's specifications of each needle. This visualization shows the isotherm of each needle on an XperCT or on a pre-acquired MR or CT volume. It assists clinicians in planning the placement of the ablation needle to cover the targeted lesion. The needle path can be planned by drawing it or by defining entry and target locations on XperCT, MR, or CT slices. By allowing the planning of multiple needles, XperGuide's Ablation software assist clinicians in treating tumors.
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Our XperGuide Ablation software visualizes the specific ablation zones and distance between the planned ablation needles in 3D based on the manufacturer's specifications of each needle. This visualization shows the isotherm of each needle on an XperCT or on a pre-acquired MR or CT volume. It assists clinicians in planning the placement of the ablation needle to cover the targeted lesion. The needle path can be planned by drawing it or by defining entry and target locations on XperCT, MR, or CT slices. By allowing the planning of multiple needles, XperGuide's Ablation software assist clinicians in treating tumors.
Our XperGuide Ablation software visualizes the specific ablation zones and distance between the planned ablation needles in 3D based on the manufacturer's specifications of each needle. This visualization shows the isotherm of each needle on an XperCT or on a pre-acquired MR or CT volume. It assists clinicians in planning the placement of the ablation needle to cover the targeted lesion. The needle path can be planned by drawing it or by defining entry and target locations on XperCT, MR, or CT slices. By allowing the planning of multiple needles, XperGuide's Ablation software assist clinicians in treating tumors.
Customizable isotherm visualizations
Customizable isotherm visualizations
The manufacturers' specifications of the ablation needles can be entered on the Applicators tab of XperGuide Ablation. Up to 60 different applicator settings can be entered for all current ablation techniques: RF, microwave, and cryoablation. The parameters for the current applicator can be changed as needed and saved for subsequent examinations. The applicator parameter list can be transferred to other Philips interventional x-ray system.
Customizable isotherm visualizations
The manufacturers' specifications of the ablation needles can be entered on the Applicators tab of XperGuide Ablation. Up to 60 different applicator settings can be entered for all current ablation techniques: RF, microwave, and cryoablation. The parameters for the current applicator can be changed as needed and saved for subsequent examinations. The applicator parameter list can be transferred to other Philips interventional x-ray system.
Customizable isotherm visualizations
The manufacturers' specifications of the ablation needles can be entered on the Applicators tab of XperGuide Ablation. Up to 60 different applicator settings can be entered for all current ablation techniques: RF, microwave, and cryoablation. The parameters for the current applicator can be changed as needed and saved for subsequent examinations. The applicator parameter list can be transferred to other Philips interventional x-ray system.
The manufacturers' specifications of the ablation needles can be entered on the Applicators tab of XperGuide Ablation. Up to 60 different applicator settings can be entered for all current ablation techniques: RF, microwave, and cryoablation. The parameters for the current applicator can be changed as needed and saved for subsequent examinations. The applicator parameter list can be transferred to other Philips interventional x-ray system.
Achieve needle placement within 5mm
Achieve needle placement within 5mm
During procedure planning, XperGuide Ablation visualizes the specific needle isotherms in relation to the patient's anatomy. During the procedure, XperGuide shows the progression of one or more needles in real-time and assists clinicians in reaching the target area as planned.
Achieve needle placement within 5mm
During procedure planning, XperGuide Ablation visualizes the specific needle isotherms in relation to the patient's anatomy. During the procedure, XperGuide shows the progression of one or more needles in real-time and assists clinicians in reaching the target area as planned.
Achieve needle placement within 5mm
During procedure planning, XperGuide Ablation visualizes the specific needle isotherms in relation to the patient's anatomy. During the procedure, XperGuide shows the progression of one or more needles in real-time and assists clinicians in reaching the target area as planned.
During procedure planning, XperGuide Ablation visualizes the specific needle isotherms in relation to the patient's anatomy. During the procedure, XperGuide shows the progression of one or more needles in real-time and assists clinicians in reaching the target area as planned.
Interactive ablation planning update
Interactive ablation planning update
After the initial needle insertion, the interventionalist can verify tumor coverage with an automatic fusion of the pre procedural planning on a control XperCT scan showing the actual needle location. This allows updating the needle location and ablation zone during the procedure to assist in the identification of areas which might not be covered by the isotherm. A post procedural XperCT scan after the ablation cycles helps to visualize the achieved ablation zone around the tumor, providing instant feedback of the procedure's outcome.
Interactive ablation planning update
After the initial needle insertion, the interventionalist can verify tumor coverage with an automatic fusion of the pre procedural planning on a control XperCT scan showing the actual needle location. This allows updating the needle location and ablation zone during the procedure to assist in the identification of areas which might not be covered by the isotherm. A post procedural XperCT scan after the ablation cycles helps to visualize the achieved ablation zone around the tumor, providing instant feedback of the procedure's outcome.
Interactive ablation planning update
After the initial needle insertion, the interventionalist can verify tumor coverage with an automatic fusion of the pre procedural planning on a control XperCT scan showing the actual needle location. This allows updating the needle location and ablation zone during the procedure to assist in the identification of areas which might not be covered by the isotherm. A post procedural XperCT scan after the ablation cycles helps to visualize the achieved ablation zone around the tumor, providing instant feedback of the procedure's outcome.
After the initial needle insertion, the interventionalist can verify tumor coverage with an automatic fusion of the pre procedural planning on a control XperCT scan showing the actual needle location. This allows updating the needle location and ablation zone during the procedure to assist in the identification of areas which might not be covered by the isotherm. A post procedural XperCT scan after the ablation cycles helps to visualize the achieved ablation zone around the tumor, providing instant feedback of the procedure's outcome.
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the optimal path to the target.
Our XperGuide's Ablation feature is the first interventional tool to provide comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance during tumor ablation procedures. Our software visualizes the specific ablation zones of manufacturers' needles to assist clinicians in achieving coverage.
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the optimal path to the target.
Our XperGuide's Ablation feature is the first interventional tool to provide comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance during tumor ablation procedures. Our software visualizes the specific ablation zones of manufacturers' needles to assist clinicians in achieving coverage.
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the optimal path to the target.
Our XperGuide's Ablation feature is the first interventional tool to provide comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance during tumor ablation procedures. Our software visualizes the specific ablation zones of manufacturers' needles to assist clinicians in achieving coverage.
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the optimal path to the target.
Our XperGuide's Ablation feature is the first interventional tool to provide comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance during tumor ablation procedures. Our software visualizes the specific ablation zones of manufacturers' needles to assist clinicians in achieving coverage.
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Our XperGuide Ablation software visualizes the specific ablation zones and distance between the planned ablation needles in 3D based on the manufacturer's specifications of each needle. This visualization shows the isotherm of each needle on an XperCT or on a pre-acquired MR or CT volume. It assists clinicians in planning the placement of the ablation needle to cover the targeted lesion. The needle path can be planned by drawing it or by defining entry and target locations on XperCT, MR, or CT slices. By allowing the planning of multiple needles, XperGuide's Ablation software assist clinicians in treating tumors.
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Our XperGuide Ablation software visualizes the specific ablation zones and distance between the planned ablation needles in 3D based on the manufacturer's specifications of each needle. This visualization shows the isotherm of each needle on an XperCT or on a pre-acquired MR or CT volume. It assists clinicians in planning the placement of the ablation needle to cover the targeted lesion. The needle path can be planned by drawing it or by defining entry and target locations on XperCT, MR, or CT slices. By allowing the planning of multiple needles, XperGuide's Ablation software assist clinicians in treating tumors.
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Our XperGuide Ablation software visualizes the specific ablation zones and distance between the planned ablation needles in 3D based on the manufacturer's specifications of each needle. This visualization shows the isotherm of each needle on an XperCT or on a pre-acquired MR or CT volume. It assists clinicians in planning the placement of the ablation needle to cover the targeted lesion. The needle path can be planned by drawing it or by defining entry and target locations on XperCT, MR, or CT slices. By allowing the planning of multiple needles, XperGuide's Ablation software assist clinicians in treating tumors.
Our XperGuide Ablation software visualizes the specific ablation zones and distance between the planned ablation needles in 3D based on the manufacturer's specifications of each needle. This visualization shows the isotherm of each needle on an XperCT or on a pre-acquired MR or CT volume. It assists clinicians in planning the placement of the ablation needle to cover the targeted lesion. The needle path can be planned by drawing it or by defining entry and target locations on XperCT, MR, or CT slices. By allowing the planning of multiple needles, XperGuide's Ablation software assist clinicians in treating tumors.
Customizable isotherm visualizations
Customizable isotherm visualizations
The manufacturers' specifications of the ablation needles can be entered on the Applicators tab of XperGuide Ablation. Up to 60 different applicator settings can be entered for all current ablation techniques: RF, microwave, and cryoablation. The parameters for the current applicator can be changed as needed and saved for subsequent examinations. The applicator parameter list can be transferred to other Philips interventional x-ray system.
Customizable isotherm visualizations
The manufacturers' specifications of the ablation needles can be entered on the Applicators tab of XperGuide Ablation. Up to 60 different applicator settings can be entered for all current ablation techniques: RF, microwave, and cryoablation. The parameters for the current applicator can be changed as needed and saved for subsequent examinations. The applicator parameter list can be transferred to other Philips interventional x-ray system.
Customizable isotherm visualizations
The manufacturers' specifications of the ablation needles can be entered on the Applicators tab of XperGuide Ablation. Up to 60 different applicator settings can be entered for all current ablation techniques: RF, microwave, and cryoablation. The parameters for the current applicator can be changed as needed and saved for subsequent examinations. The applicator parameter list can be transferred to other Philips interventional x-ray system.
The manufacturers' specifications of the ablation needles can be entered on the Applicators tab of XperGuide Ablation. Up to 60 different applicator settings can be entered for all current ablation techniques: RF, microwave, and cryoablation. The parameters for the current applicator can be changed as needed and saved for subsequent examinations. The applicator parameter list can be transferred to other Philips interventional x-ray system.
Achieve needle placement within 5mm
Achieve needle placement within 5mm
During procedure planning, XperGuide Ablation visualizes the specific needle isotherms in relation to the patient's anatomy. During the procedure, XperGuide shows the progression of one or more needles in real-time and assists clinicians in reaching the target area as planned.
Achieve needle placement within 5mm
During procedure planning, XperGuide Ablation visualizes the specific needle isotherms in relation to the patient's anatomy. During the procedure, XperGuide shows the progression of one or more needles in real-time and assists clinicians in reaching the target area as planned.
Achieve needle placement within 5mm
During procedure planning, XperGuide Ablation visualizes the specific needle isotherms in relation to the patient's anatomy. During the procedure, XperGuide shows the progression of one or more needles in real-time and assists clinicians in reaching the target area as planned.
During procedure planning, XperGuide Ablation visualizes the specific needle isotherms in relation to the patient's anatomy. During the procedure, XperGuide shows the progression of one or more needles in real-time and assists clinicians in reaching the target area as planned.
Interactive ablation planning update
Interactive ablation planning update
After the initial needle insertion, the interventionalist can verify tumor coverage with an automatic fusion of the pre procedural planning on a control XperCT scan showing the actual needle location. This allows updating the needle location and ablation zone during the procedure to assist in the identification of areas which might not be covered by the isotherm. A post procedural XperCT scan after the ablation cycles helps to visualize the achieved ablation zone around the tumor, providing instant feedback of the procedure's outcome.
Interactive ablation planning update
After the initial needle insertion, the interventionalist can verify tumor coverage with an automatic fusion of the pre procedural planning on a control XperCT scan showing the actual needle location. This allows updating the needle location and ablation zone during the procedure to assist in the identification of areas which might not be covered by the isotherm. A post procedural XperCT scan after the ablation cycles helps to visualize the achieved ablation zone around the tumor, providing instant feedback of the procedure's outcome.
Interactive ablation planning update
After the initial needle insertion, the interventionalist can verify tumor coverage with an automatic fusion of the pre procedural planning on a control XperCT scan showing the actual needle location. This allows updating the needle location and ablation zone during the procedure to assist in the identification of areas which might not be covered by the isotherm. A post procedural XperCT scan after the ablation cycles helps to visualize the achieved ablation zone around the tumor, providing instant feedback of the procedure's outcome.
After the initial needle insertion, the interventionalist can verify tumor coverage with an automatic fusion of the pre procedural planning on a control XperCT scan showing the actual needle location. This allows updating the needle location and ablation zone during the procedure to assist in the identification of areas which might not be covered by the isotherm. A post procedural XperCT scan after the ablation cycles helps to visualize the achieved ablation zone around the tumor, providing instant feedback of the procedure's outcome.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.