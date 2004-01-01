Facilitate successful tumor coverage

Until now, it has been difficult to visualize the ablation zone with a high degree of accuracy using conventional methods. Our unique XperGuide ablation software visualizes the specific ablation zones and distance between the planned ablation needles in 3D based on the manufacturer's specifications of each needle. This visualization shows the isotherm of each needle on an XperCT or on a pre-acquired MR or CT volume. It assists clinicians in planning the optimal placement of the ablation needle to cover the targeted lesion. The needle path can be planned by drawing it or by defining entry and target locations on XperCT, MR, or CT slices. By allowing the accurate planning of multiple needles, XperGuide's ablation software assist clinicians in treating tumors and potentially reduces the risks of re-do's.