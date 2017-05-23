Zoektermen
ICCA transforms the critical care landscape by delivering comprehensive and structured documentation for advanced clinical decision support. It consolidates critical patient data, from admission notes to real-time vital signs and laboratory results, into a single, intuitive flowsheet. This integration empowers clinicians by giving them quick access to comprehensive patient data. Embedded clinical decision support tools help identify potential adverse events and make informed decisions, supporting patient care quality and safety.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Access information where and when you need it
Access information where and when you need it
Access information where and when you need it
Access information where and when you need it
ICCA for critical care
ICCA for critical care
ICCA for critical care
ICCA for critical care
ICCA for perioperative care
ICCA for perioperative care
ICCA for perioperative care
ICCA for perioperative care
Enhances patient care coordination
Enhances patient care coordination
Enhances patient care coordination
Configurable documentation tools
Configurable documentation tools
Configurable documentation tools
Comprehensive reporting capabilities
Comprehensive reporting capabilities
Comprehensive reporting capabilities
Safety, security and interoperability
Safety, security and interoperability
Safety, security and interoperability
Configurable role-based access
Configurable role-based access
Configurable role-based access
Access information where and when you need it
Access information where and when you need it
Access information where and when you need it
Access information where and when you need it
ICCA for critical care
ICCA for critical care
ICCA for critical care
ICCA for critical care
ICCA for perioperative care
ICCA for perioperative care
ICCA for perioperative care
ICCA for perioperative care
Enhances patient care coordination
Enhances patient care coordination
Enhances patient care coordination
Configurable documentation tools
Configurable documentation tools
Configurable documentation tools
Comprehensive reporting capabilities
Comprehensive reporting capabilities
Comprehensive reporting capabilities
Safety, security and interoperability
Safety, security and interoperability
Safety, security and interoperability
Configurable role-based access
Configurable role-based access
Configurable role-based access
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
The Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP) supports proactive care across hospital departments, with potential benefits for the entire health system. When data is aggregated and presented in context to the patient, care providers can prioritize and coordinate interventions effectively and efficiently.
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PIC iX is an integral part of the Philips enterprise monitoring ecosystem, spanning high-, mid-, low and specialty acuity settings. It enables patient data to flow throughout these care areas by bringing in data from Philips and non-Philips devices across care settings. You can streamline workflows by helping clinicians to detect and respond to patient changes wherever they are in the hospital and protecting the security of patient data via stringent medical industry standards. PIC iX integrates into your existing infrastructure so you can standup a new unit in less time and be prepared for future changes in care delivery. And since scalability and flexibility is critical to your operations, we offer a remote, device operational management solution, enabling IT and biomed technicians to improve system uptime and track performance.
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Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise provides a single, standards-based point of interoperability between your Philips clinical systems and your enterprise information systems, while reducing complexity and cost in your healthcare environment.
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The Care Assist app provides clinicians with many of the central station capabilities, allowing caregivers to see streaming data and act on it – including acknowledging alarms, starting and stopping a non-invasive blood pressure measurement – from their mobile device.
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How do you bring together key patient information in care environments from diverse equipment? The IntelliBridge EC10 module consolidates data from bedside devices to display on IntelliVue patient monitors and transmit to clinical and hospital information systems.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
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