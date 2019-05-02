Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Ingenia 1.5T MR system

Ingenia 1.5T S

MR system

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Fast exams with premium image quality¹. A patient experience that patients want to talk about. Designed for first-time-right imaging, delivering fat-free and motion-free images. Expect nothing less with Philips Ingenia 1.5T S MR system.

Neem contact op

Media galerij

Kenmerken
Exceptional patient experience
Exceptional patient experience

Exceptional patient experience

Video distracts and entertains, patients are guided through the exam, and ComforTone reduces acoustic noise to promote patient comfort.
Fast, robust workflow
Fast, robust workflow

Fast, robust workflow

Robust and predictable imaging, an experience that puts patients at ease, and fast patient set-up combine to increase throughput by 30%².
Personalized imaging
Personalized imaging

Personalized imaging

Personalized, patient-centric imaging - iPatient puts the user in control of patient variability in behavior, condition and anatomy and physiology, resulting in consistency and efficiency.
dStream
dStream

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Premium IQ³
Premium IQ³

Premium IQ³

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Technische specificaties

Site Planning
Site Planning
Minimum siting requirement
  • 19.5 m²
iPatient efficiency assistance
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartLine
  • Yes
SmartLink
  • Yes
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam
  • Yes
SmartStart
  • Yes
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
Max. scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 μm
RF transmit
RF transmit
Output power
  • 18 kW
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 1
dStream workflow
dStream workflow
FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
  • Yes
FlexCoverage Anterior coil
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexCoverage Posterior coil
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
Patient environment
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Tunnel diameter at both ends
  • 95 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Gradients
Gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 33 mT/m
Omega gradients
Omega gradients
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 120 T/m/s
Magnet system
Magnet system
Typical homogeneity at 55 x 55 x 50 V-RMS
  • 5 ppm
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
HeliumSave technology (Zero boil-off)
  • Yes
Magnet weight
  • 3060 kg
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Maximum FOV
  • 0 l/hr
dStream RF receive
dStream RF receive
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
  • Digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil

Documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

  • ¹ Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
  • ² Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, iPatient enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time
  • ³ Premium IQ defined as IQ obtained with dStream compared to Achieva. Premium speed as dS SENSE speed compared to SENSE, Premium Motion-free defined as MultiVane XD compared to Standard Propeller(1), Premium Fat-free as mDIXON TSE compared to standard 3-echo DIXON-TSE.
  • ⁴Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand