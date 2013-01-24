The iCT family, Philips flagship scanner family, utilizes a unique combination of industry-leading hardware innovations that enable state-of-the- art acquisitions – that open pathways for advanced cardiovascular capabilities.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
With Philips IMR you can simultaneously achieve 60–80% lower dose, 43–80% improved low-contrast detectability, and 70–83% lower noise.* IMR gives you confidence through enhanced visualization of fine detail.
iPatient
Advanced procedures made routine and fast
Philips iPatient is an advanced platform that puts you in control of your CT system today, while preparing you for the challenges of tomorrow. This allows you to plan the results, not the acquisition. It also gives you confidence and consistency 24/7
NanoPanel Elite
Low noise at low-energy and low-dose
The NanoPanel Elite detector uses direct integration technology to reduce image noise at low energy and low dose. Its miniaturization and integration capabilities provide a low-noise, high-fidelity signal which results in a marked image noise improvement. Also, is scalable up to 8 cm of z-axis detector coverage.
IntelliSpace Portal
Begin reading early
Access, review, analyze, diagnose, and present images quickly, efficiently, and collaboratively with the latest technology with a single advanced visualization solution. It works across clinical specialties, across modalities, and across your enterprise.
iCT Family upgradeability
Future-proof platform
We understand how critical it is to elevate quality and efficiency in your daily work routine and we know that no two practices are alike. This is why we developed a customizable premium approach to the iCT family of scanners.
* In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Low-contrast detectability and noise were assessed using Reference Body Protocol comparing IMR to FBP; measured on 0.8 mm slices, tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers.
