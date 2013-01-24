ST Map* collects ST values and trends derived from the vertical (limb leads) and horizontal (chest leads) planes into an integrated display. The maps are multi-axis portraits of a patient’s ST segments as measured with the ST/AR algorithm.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
* ST Map is available on all IntelliVue patient monitors with Release C software and higher.
** EASI derived 12-lead ECGs and their measurements are approximations to conventional 12-lead ECGs and should not be used for diagnostic interpretations.
Since many conditions can cause ECG changes that mimic ischemia, clinicians must always interpret ST data in the context of other clinical information.
