IntelliSpace Breast

Multi-Modality Breast Workstation

The IntelliSpace Breast* integrates mammography, ultrasound, and MRI studies to provide a comprehensive picture of multiple breast exams at a single workspace. Get an integrated view of patient imaging and enhance your workflow.

Integrated information management

Integrated information management for efficient review

Philips IntelliSpace Breast offers integrated, in-depth analysis, and reporting for mammography, breast ultrasound, and breast MRI from multiple vendors. You can open current and prior breast images and reports in one workspace, and view priors from most vendors. Gather your patient data in one place, for a complete and efficient review.

Care cycle driven

Care cycle driven to simplify end-to-end patient care

Breast imaging involves many modalities, and it’s a challenge to integrate all the data throughout the entire breast cycle of care. The IntelliSpace Breast solution supports information creation and sharing from screening to diagnostic follow-up, staging, tumor response assessment, and surveillance after treatment, making work simpler for radiologists.

Advanced tools

Advanced tools support informed diagnoses

The graphical patient timeline gives you access to a patient’s case history and makes follow-up comparisons easy. State-of-the-art image manipulation tools further aid you in making diagnoses. IntelliSpace Breast supports tomosynthesis viewing as well as Breast Density display.

IT integration

IT integration helps boost throughput

This review workstation complements Philips digital breast imaging portfolio by seamlessly integrating with MicroDose, MammoDiagnost DR or CR systems. It also extends your digital environment with connectivity to virtually any PACS, displays most vendor's CR or DR mammograms, and displays CAD Marks. When procedural volumes are high, IntelliSpace Breast helps meet the demand.

Automatic alignment

Automatic alignment saves time

As a radiologist, you routinely align and compare left and right breast images to check for differences in appearance. IntelliSpace Breast help you save time by being able to do this automatically and in a quick, repetitive fashion.

Structured reporting

Structured reporting facilitates consistency

Build structured reports with modality-specific Breast Imaging-Reporting System (BI-RADS®) definition for mammography, ultrasound, and MRI. This fosters consistency in your reporting.

Customizable workflow

Customizable workflow for fast, personalized reviewing

The high performance IntelliSpace Breast workstation is designed to meet the growing demand of screening and diagnostic review. Its customizable workflow and hangings are great for busy radiologists. Ongoing review of large numbers of mammograms requires the utmost efficiency. Every radiologist develops a set of personal preferences to handle the workload. Now Philips technology can help you manage that process intuitively.

Smart workflow features

Smart workflow features increase review throughput

IntelliSpace Breast increases your review throughput thanks to smart workflow features. Keypad features allow you to move easily through numerous readings. Switch between patient exams in less than a second, "walk" through hangings with a single keystroke, and apply necessary functions using "toggle" linking.

  • Integrated information management
  • Care cycle driven
  • Advanced tools
  • IT integration
Care cycle driven

Advanced tools

IT integration

Automatic alignment

Structured reporting

Customizable workflow

Smart workflow features

  • *Multi-modality options powered by IntelliSpace Clinical Applications

