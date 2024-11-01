Zoektermen
The PerforMax minimizes skin breakdown and eliminates nasal bridge discomfort by sealing around the perimeter of the face, where facial contours are smoother and pressure sensitivity is lower. Two sizes fit a wide range of patients.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
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