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Respironics PerforMax

Full face mask

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The PerforMax minimizes skin breakdown and eliminates nasal bridge discomfort by sealing around the perimeter of the face, where facial contours are smoother and pressure sensitivity is lower. Two sizes fit a wide range of patients.

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Full face mask
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.
Meer informatie
Full face mask
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.
Interchangeable elbows
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators.

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators.

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators.
Meer informatie
Interchangeable elbows
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators.
Snap clips
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.
Meer informatie
Snap clips
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Meer informatie
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Hook and loop fasteners
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Meer informatie
Hook and loop fasteners
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Available in single- and multi-use
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.
Meer informatie
Available in single- and multi-use
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.
  • Full face mask
  • Interchangeable elbows
  • Snap clips
  • Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Full face mask
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.
Meer informatie
Full face mask
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia

PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.
Interchangeable elbows
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators.

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators.

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators.
Meer informatie
Interchangeable elbows
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions

Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators.
Snap clips
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.
Meer informatie
Snap clips
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal

Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Meer informatie
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Hook and loop fasteners
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Meer informatie
Hook and loop fasteners
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement

Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Available in single- and multi-use
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.
Meer informatie
Available in single- and multi-use
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols

The multi-use PerforMax is designed to withstand disinfection and autoclaving, to minimize cross-contamination between patients. Single-use masks include an integrated sizing gauge that helps keep the mask sterile until you find the correct size. Single-use replacement headgear simplifies reprocessing. Choose the style that suits your hospital's protocols.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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You are about to visit a Philips global content page

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