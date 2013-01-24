Zoektermen
During neuro interventions, the goal is to see clearly, while managing safety for all involved. Philips Neuro Suite with the next-generation Azurion 7 20'' and 15'' detector X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work.
Contact aanvragen
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Full access and brain coverage
See never before seen details
Save time
Simplify set-up and operation
Control all tasks table side
Enjoy the ease of use
Streamline workflow
Significantly lower dose
Manage dose efficiently
Improve communication
Increase return on investment
A lifetime of benefits
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand