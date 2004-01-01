VasoCT

VasoCT, a feature of XperCT, helps you identify and assess the size and extent of an occlusion in the case of an ischemic stroke. It helps you carry out treatment as quickly as possible, thus enhancing patient care and quality of life for stroke patients. VasoCT is based on a 3D rotational scan and an intravenous contrast injection, which can be less invasive.

