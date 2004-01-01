During neuro interventions, the goal is to see clearly, while managing safety for all involved. Philips Neuro Suite with the industry leading Azurion 7 20'' and 15'' detector X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Discover the possibilities to enhance understanding and decision making during challenging interventions with Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance. These include Stentboost, XperCT, our Navigator guidance solutions such as Heartnavigator and many more. All seamlessly integrated into the Azurion 7 to support your clinical workflow.
Full access and brain coverage
The perfectfit FD20/15 detector design allows the 15” detector to be positioned close to the patient’s head, covering the head from Cranium to Cervical 3*. This results in high quality images at low X-ray dose* in 95% of the patient population.
See never before seen details
The Azurion FD20/15 pairs a 20” 16 bit detector with a 15” 16 bit lateral flat detector. This technology makes the intricacies of complex malformations & less radio-opaque flow diverters and intra saccular devices fully visible.
Save time
This system has been specifically designed to save time during interventions. Team members can work on all activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient and prepare the next exam.
Simplify set-up and operation
The system uses ProcedureCards to simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases and users. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets include pediatric protocols and X-ray dose settings and user-specified settings to facilitate you in increasing exam consistency.
Control all tasks table side
Everything you need is at your fingertips within the sterile field. Easily display pre-procedural data, multimodality imaging from PACS and other sources, and interventional applications on FlexVision Pro**. Control all of this via a seamless mouse over at table side. With a single click you can capture screenshots and store them in the patient file.
Streamline workflow
FlexSpot* enables you to efficiently view, control and manipulate all applications from a single point in the control room to boost productivity. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two widescreen monitors, a mouse and keyboard. You can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Manage dose efficiently
Our DoseWise Solutions help you take control over patient care, staff safety, and regulatory compliance with a comprehensive suite of radiation dose management tools, training, and integrated product technologies. The MRC200+ X-ray tube with SpectraBeam filtration, Zero Dose Positioning and Philips DoseAware further aim to have a positive impact on dose.
Significantly lower dose
This system also includesClarityIQ technology that provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. ClarityIQ automatic motion compensation corrects for skull and motion artifacts, automatically and in real-time.
Improve communication
During critical parts of neuroradiology procedures, clear two-way communication helps you to reduce preparation errors and respond quickly to potential issues. With this system, communication becomes clear-cut; a large mouse pointer is visible on your live image in the exam and control room to aid communication between all team members.
Increase return on investment
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and enhance the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
A lifetime of benefits
The concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies. As new needs arise and your requirements change you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications.
Enjoy the ease of use
Whether you are performing a complex AVM or placing a flow diverter, this system is designed to make your procedures easily flow. Visibility and guidance during cases are enhanced with the black background on the user interface and backlit icons on controls. Collimate with a fingertip on the Touch Screen Module Pro*.
Whether you are performing a complex AVM or placing a flow diverter, this system is designed to make your procedures easily flow. Visibility and guidance during cases are enhanced with the black background on the user interface and backlit icons on controls. Collimate with a fingertip on the Touch Screen Module Pro*.
* Blanc R, et al. Intravenous flat-detector CT angiography in acute ischemic Stroke management. Neuroradiology, 2012 Apr 54(4):383-91. Eput 2011 May 31
** Option on Azurion 7
