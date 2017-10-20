Experience the power to innovate your interventional vascular services with the Azurion 3 with 15'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse neuro, endovascular, oncology and cardiac procedures. Take the next step in improving care and managing costs.
Enhance visibility of vessels
The intricacies of complex malformations, tumors and occlusions, as well as less radioopaque devices are fully visible with our 16 bit detector technology in the Philips 15'' flat detector. This improved image quality is possible due to a higher X-ray to image conversion efficiency (DQE), more homogeneous images and increased gray levels.
The intricacies of complex malformations, tumors and occlusions, as well as less radioopaque devices are fully visible with our 16 bit detector technology in the Philips 15'' flat detector. This improved image quality is possible due to a higher X-ray to image conversion efficiency (DQE), more homogeneous images and increased gray levels.
Save time
his system helps you to save time. Team members can work on all activities in the control and exam room without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
his system helps you to save time. Team members can work on all activities in the control and exam room without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Take control of dose
Take control over patient care, staff safety, and regulatory compliance with our DoseWise Solutions, a comprehensive suite of radiation dose management tools, training and integrated product technologies. With this system, the MRC200+ X-ray tube with SpectraBeam filtration, Zero Dose Positioning* and Philips DoseAware* further aim to manage dose efficiently.
Take control over patient care, staff safety, and regulatory compliance with our DoseWise Solutions, a comprehensive suite of radiation dose management tools, training and integrated product technologies. With this system, the MRC200+ X-ray tube with SpectraBeam filtration, Zero Dose Positioning* and Philips DoseAware* further aim to manage dose efficiently.
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Benefit from Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance that help clinicians determine the most beneficial course of treatment with confidence. These include 3D-RA (Rotational Angiography), StentBoost, CardiacSwing, and many more . Our advanced procedural solutions are seamlessly integrated into the Azurion family to support clinical workflow.
Benefit from Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance that help clinicians determine the most beneficial course of treatment with confidence. These include 3D-RA (Rotational Angiography), StentBoost, CardiacSwing, and many more . Our advanced procedural solutions are seamlessly integrated into the Azurion family to support clinical workflow.
Simplify set-up and operation
With ProcedureCards, you can simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
With ProcedureCards, you can simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
Experience ease-of-use
Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardized user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.
Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardized user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.
Maintain peak performance
Get extra peace of mind with our dynamic service portfolio. It gives you the flexibility to choose system maintenance and lifecycle services that are the right fit for your business. Philips Remote Services aim to help you maintain peak performance of equipment, deliver uninterrupted patient care and address complex technical problems before they impact patient care.
Get extra peace of mind with our dynamic service portfolio. It gives you the flexibility to choose system maintenance and lifecycle services that are the right fit for your business. Philips Remote Services aim to help you maintain peak performance of equipment, deliver uninterrupted patient care and address complex technical problems before they impact patient care.
Use your lab effectively**
In an increasingly demanding healthcare environment, our workflow consultants can help you pinpoint and decrease inefficient system time to improve workflow efficiency. They can benchmark system efficiency, identify idle capacity, and offer actionable direction for continuous improvement. This approach has helped our customers realize sustainable workflow improvements.
In an increasingly demanding healthcare environment, our workflow consultants can help you pinpoint and decrease inefficient system time to improve workflow efficiency. They can benchmark system efficiency, identify idle capacity, and offer actionable direction for continuous improvement. This approach has helped our customers realize sustainable workflow improvements.
Evolve as your needs change
As your requirements change you can easily integrate extra functionality and third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.
As your requirements change you can easily integrate extra functionality and third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.
Unlock your potential
Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organization to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.
Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organization to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.
* Some features are optionally available. Not all features are available on all systems. Please check with your Philips representative for local availability.
