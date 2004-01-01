Zoektermen

Workflow-based embolization guidance

EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides the first workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions. One study showed EmboGuide detects 50% more feeders than standard DSA¹

XperCT Dual is the next evolution of XperCT, offering MRI-like lesion detection² in your oncology lab. The DualPhase acquisition* and DualView functions allow simultaneous visualization of two sequentially acquired 3D data sets.

A 3D lesion segmentation tool allows the user to isolate the regions in a 3D volume from MR, CT, or XperCT, using image-specific features.

Based on the segmented 3D volume, EmboGuide automatically analyzes the vasculature of lesions and provides suggestions about feeder vessels to the segmented lesions. The detected feeder vessels are annotated and added to the planning.

EmboGuide offers unique 3D Live Image Guidance during the procedure. It creates a real-time overlay and registration of the 3D volume on the live X-ray images to support precise navigation of the device/catheter to the embolization target.

EmboGuide offers unique 3D Live Image Guidance during the procedure. It creates a real-time overlay and registration of the 3D volume on the live X-ray images to support precise navigation of the device/catheter to the embolization target.

  • *The DualPhase functionality is available with Allura systems release 8.2 or higher. It allows XperCT to perform two rotational scans with a user defined delay between them
  • 1. Miyayama S et al., (2013). J. Vasc. Interv. Radiol. 2013 Apr;24(4):501-8. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23452552
  • 2. Loffroy R. et al., (2012). Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol. 2012 Feb;35(1):97-104. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21328023

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

