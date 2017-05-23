Zoektermen

Internal Paddles 6.0cm Switched

Paddles

Switched internal adult defibrillator paddles with one-piece handle and electrode

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1722A, M1722B, M1723A, M1723B, M1724A, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A
Product Type
  • Paddles
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 2.280
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 set
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M4740A
Defibrillation Paddles
Defibrillation Paddles
Internal or External
  • Internal
Patient Application
  • Adult
Paddle Size
  • 6.0 cm (2.4'') diameter
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

