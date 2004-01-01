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Easy Care multi‐patient use cuff, adult XL (extra long) M4556B / 989803147881

NBP accessories

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The Philips Easy Care non‐invasive blood pressure (NBP) cuff is a durable multi‐patient adult XL (extra long) cuff designed with rounded edges for comfort, and suitable for use in most areas of the hospital.

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Antimicrobial agent protection

4 Supports infection control efforts

Easy Care multi-patient cuffs are treated with antimicrobial agent Ultrafresh. In addition, these cuffs include tested and verified cleaning and disinfection instructions. This is due to the changes to the new cleaning / disinfection instructions.

4 Supports infection control efforts

Easy Care multi-patient cuffs are treated with antimicrobial agent Ultrafresh. In addition, these cuffs include tested and verified cleaning and disinfection instructions. This is due to the changes to the new cleaning / disinfection instructions.

4 Supports infection control efforts

Easy Care multi-patient cuffs are treated with antimicrobial agent Ultrafresh. In addition, these cuffs include tested and verified cleaning and disinfection instructions. This is due to the changes to the new cleaning / disinfection instructions.
Strength and reliability

Subject to rigorous testing

The cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Subject to rigorous testing

The cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Subject to rigorous testing

The cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.
  • Antimicrobial agent protection
  • Strength and reliability
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Antimicrobial agent protection

4 Supports infection control efforts

Easy Care multi-patient cuffs are treated with antimicrobial agent Ultrafresh. In addition, these cuffs include tested and verified cleaning and disinfection instructions. This is due to the changes to the new cleaning / disinfection instructions.

4 Supports infection control efforts

Easy Care multi-patient cuffs are treated with antimicrobial agent Ultrafresh. In addition, these cuffs include tested and verified cleaning and disinfection instructions. This is due to the changes to the new cleaning / disinfection instructions.

4 Supports infection control efforts

Easy Care multi-patient cuffs are treated with antimicrobial agent Ultrafresh. In addition, these cuffs include tested and verified cleaning and disinfection instructions. This is due to the changes to the new cleaning / disinfection instructions.
Strength and reliability

Subject to rigorous testing

The cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Subject to rigorous testing

The cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Subject to rigorous testing

The cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Technische specificaties

NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • 66 cm (26 in)
Cuff Color
  • Navy Blue
Limb Circumference
  • 27.5–36 cm (10.8–14.1 in)
Bladder Width
  • 13.5 cm (5.3 in)
Bladder Length
  • 30 cm (11.8 in)
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M1176A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .140 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cuff
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B, 989803209761, 989803209771
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • 66 cm (26 in)
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M1176A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Bekijk alle specificaties
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • 66 cm (26 in)
Cuff Color
  • Navy Blue
Limb Circumference
  • 27.5–36 cm (10.8–14.1 in)
Bladder Width
  • 13.5 cm (5.3 in)
Bladder Length
  • 30 cm (11.8 in)
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M1176A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .140 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cuff
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B, 989803209761, 989803209771
  • 1 Philips NIBP cuffs prove strength and reliability; Philips p/n 4522 962 98181 * OCT 2013.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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